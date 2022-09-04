Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
HIDTA Warning: Fentanyl-laced pills sold in Hawaii look identical to those from pharmacy
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal narcotics agents say drugs laced with fentanyl are flooding the state. Not only is it showing up in meth and heroin. It’s also being found in pills that look identical to the ones at the pharmacy. Meanwhile, fentanyl is having a devastating fallout in the...
How Homeless People Have Weathered The Pandemic In Hawaii
We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. Last month, Ernest Reese found himself in an unusual situation. A few patients at the Hawaii Homeless Healthcare Hui asked Reese to discharge them into a homeless shelter, but the case manager could not do so because a Covid-19 outbreak had forced the shelter to temporarily freeze admissions.
Hawaii Defense Contractor Admits To Pandemic Relief Fraud
The former CEO of a Hawaii defense contractor pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to bank fraud and money laundering after he obtained more than $12.8 million in pandemic relief loans under false pretenses. As the head of Navatek LLC in 2020, Martin Kao applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans...
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
Candidate Q&A: State House District 27 — Margaret Lim
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Margaret Lim, Republican candidate for state House District 27, which includes Pacific Heights,...
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona vow to fast track reform at Hilo Medical Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two candidates vying to be Hawaii’s next governor tackle the issue of health care on the Big Island — specifically addressing the situation at one of the state’s most overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. Hilo Medical Center isn’t just in dire need of beds.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: New video shows former Hawaii Proud Boy playing active role in Jan. 6 riot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New video of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shows former Hawaii Proud Boy Nick Ochs throwing an object at police and videotaping his friend Nicholas DeCarlo defacing a door. Another video shows DeCarlo throwing a smoke grenade at the officers, forgetting to take the pin out. “(Expletive)...
Hawaii reports 1,215 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,215 new coronavirus cases and 11 new deaths in the last week. There are 805 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 134 on the Big Island, 86 on Kauai, 151 on Maui, seven on Molokai, and 32 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 340,729. […]
Push to remove age requirement for police officers to retire
There is a push coming from a Maui County Councilmember to improve the recruitment of police officers by removing the minimum age of 55 for retirement, instead only taking years of service into account.
Round 2 on Oahu for warrior tryouts to be in Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent.
Women Increasingly Take The Helm To Perpetuate Polynesian Voyaging Traditions
We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. “Wake up, there’s a tear in the sail,” are the words Vance Kaleohano Farrant woke up to early one morning, five days at sea and thousands of miles away from the nearest landmass.
KITV.com
Hawaii judges under fire as public urges courts to keep criminals behind bars
Former judge and prosecutor Randal Lee knows firsthand the responsibility of sound judgements to keep the community safe from those posing a danger to the public. "Just like offenders have to be accountable, judges should be held accountable too," he said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fishermen plea for help after summer swell ruins West Maui boat ramp
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The monster south swell in July sent waves over rooftops, crashed wedding parties, ruined restaurants and pushed all the sand around at Mala Boat Ramp in West Maui. “Down here at the point sometimes it’s only two feet deep, and other times it’s less than that, it’s...
Protecting The Past By Managing The Future Of Ka‘ena Point
Thomas Shirai traces his family’s ties to Ka‘ena all the way back to the Great Mahele of 1848. Before the historic change in Hawaii’s land tenure system, Shirai’s grandfather, Kaaemoku Kakulu, was the last konohiki, or caretaker, of Kawaihapai, a land division in Waialua. Raised in...
PHOTO: Hawaiian Man Reels in Absolutely Massive Octopus, Breaks Over 20-year State Record
On Tuesday morning (August 30), Michael Matsunaga loaded up on fish and squid and headed out on his boat for a relaxing day of fishing – or so he thought. The 69-year-old Wahiawa resident dropped his line, hoping to reel in an interesting catch from the sea floor. With his bait 400 feet below the surface, he waited.
KITV.com
Hawaii Proud Boys leader to plead guilty in Capitol riot case
HONOLULU (AP) — The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right extremist group the Proud Boys intends to plead guilty to charges related to January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nichola Ochs entered an agreement with federal prosecutors in which he will plea guilty to obstructing an...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii man to represent USA in “Misters of Filipinas” pageant in the Philippines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beauty pageants are not just for women. A Hawaii man earned the title of beauty king. Jake Acedo of Kunia was crowned the very first Misters of Filipinas America winner. He will represent the United States in the popular male pageant in the Philippines next month. He...
KITV.com
Hawaii residents, employed or unemployed, can now apply for free workplace training with Hana Career Pathways
More Hawaii residents are now eligible for a program to help fast-track them to a career. The University of Hawaii's "Hana Career Pathways" program helps connect people through free workforce training to internships and interviews in healthcare, technology, and skilled trades.
KITV.com
City starting new program aimed at reducing crime in Hawaii's top tourist destination
A recent murder's just part of a string of crimes in Waikiki, which include burglaries, shootings and even a sword attack on Kalakaua Avenue. And residents are calling for a stop to the violence.
