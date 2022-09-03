Read full article on original website
Cedar Cliff’s Adam Breneman wants to lead NIL industry
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Breneman wants to drive the future of Name, Image and Likeness for the next generation of college athletes. The Camp Hill native has joined media company Mercury as the Vice President of NIL. The three-time All-American will help college athletes shape their personal brands through content creation and distribution. […]
3 Mid-Penn field hockey teams receive national ranking, and 2 of them will face off Wednesday
Defending state runner-up Lower Dauphin leads three Mid-Penn teams listed in Max Field Hockey’s initial Top 25 national ranking. The Falcons, who came up short in the 3A title game against Emmaus last season, are ranked 10th overall by the site. Emmaus is the top-ranked team in the poll.
Harrisburg, September 06 High School 🏑 Game Notice
The Waynesboro Area High School field hockey team will have a game with Central Dauphin East High School on September 06, 2022, 13:00:00. Waynesboro Area High SchoolCentral Dauphin East High School.
Newville, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Shippensburg Area High School football team will have a game with Big Spring High School on September 05, 2022, 16:00:00. Shippensburg Area High SchoolBig Spring High School.
Onward State
Penn State Alum Quits Job & Moves To Nashville To Pursue Musical Dream
Growing up in a small town with just a few thousand people and then going to a college like Penn State can be extremely overwhelming for some. But, for Penn State alum Paul Nestler, the idea of being packed around tens of thousands of people in a city was something he lacked throughout his whole childhood.
Former Middletown football players expelled amid hazing investigation
(WHTM) – Seven former Middletown football players were expelled after a hazing investigation that led to the cancelation of this year’s football season. The expulsions were approved during a Middletown Area School District school board meeting on Tuesday. On Aug. 19, Middletown football coach Scott Acri resigned amid the investigation into a video from August […]
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
abc27.com
Dauphin County golf center to remain open after looming closure
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Bumble Bee Hollow Golf Center says they are “taking a mulligan” on their planned closure and will remain open. The golf center’s Facebook page says they will remain open for a minimum of five more years. In July the driving range...
local21news.com
Miss Senior America to be crowned this week in Hershey
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — The Miss Senior America Pageant is taking place this week in Hershey. On Tuesday, contestants took in the sights at the sweetest place on Earth. CBS 21 News stopped by the Hershey Lodge as the beauty queens boarded a trolley for a tour of the area with one of the stops at Chocolate World.
Fall back into trout fishing
Harrisburg, Pa. — Trout fishing is back today with the start of the extended trout season. Anglers can do some of the best fishing of the year in autumn — especially as temperatures drop and trout become more active. The extended season runs now through Dec. 31. A new rule implemented this year means anglers can only harvest fish on designated Stocked Trout Waters (STW). Waters not managed as STW are closed to harvesting and fishing must be done on a catch-and-immediate-release basis only. This includes stream sections that are designated as both STW and Class A Wild Trout Streams. Creel limit is 3 during the extended season. Find updated regulations, fishing tips, and best waters: http://ow.ly/8GXX50KvA0O
lykensvalley.org
Has the 1978 Murder of Mildred Wilson Been Solved?
The murder of Mildred I. Wilson, of Millersburg, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, occurred in January, 1978. It was previously reported on this blog in a series of five posts. At the time, neither the Millersburg nor the Harrisburg newspapers were available on line, so the murder was reported as “unsolved.” The Harrisburg Patriot is now available on-line through NewsBank, a digital resource made available to library card holders of the Free Library of Philadelphia. The Millersburg newspaper, the Upper Dauphin Sentinel, is not available on-line at this time.
susquehannastyle.com
5 Susquehanna Valley Real Estate Game Changers
Meet some of the region’s top real estate pros, and let them help you find your dream home. Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty. 100 Foxshire Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 | 717-291-9101 | luskandassociates.com. Lusk and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty is south central Pennsylvania’s premiere real estate agency,...
wdac.com
A WDAC Voice Is Called Home
LANCASTER – A member of the WDAC radio family has gone home to be with the Lord. Larry Dale served at WDAC for 37 years as an on-air host on Sonrise, Reflections, and Request Time. He was a gifted musician and pianist and sang with several Christian music groups. He was a driver for Meals on Wheels of Lancaster for 28 years and traveled on several mission trips. Larry passed away September 2 at his Strasburg home after a long illness. He was 74. He leaves behind his wife Mary and his brother Brian. A memorial service will be held Sunday, September 18 at 3 p.m. at Lampeter United Methodist Church in Lampeter. Donations in Larry’s honor can be made to Meals On Wheels at mealsonwheelsoflancaster.org or to Lampeter United Methodist Church, 1101 Village Road, Lancaster, PA 17602. If you would like to send a card to Mary Dale, you can send them here at WDAC-FM, P.O. Box 3022, Lancaster, PA 17604 and we will see that she receives them.
abc27.com
A Rainy Labor Day Expected
Heavier pockets of rain possible Monday & Tuesday... TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Mainly Late. Lo 68. Winds: Light. LABOR DAY: Periods of Rain, Few Embedded Storms. High 80. Winds SE 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: AM Rain, Leftover Showers. High 77. Winds SE 5-10 mph. Sunday remained mainly dry for most of us,...
abc27.com
Annual chili cook-off held in Hanover
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The 26th annual Hannover chili cook-off wrapped up Sunday afternoon. It was hosted by the exchange club of Hanover. This year’s event featured live music, magic shows, chili tasting, and much more. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox!...
abc27.com
Much-needed soaking rain is on the way through tomorrow
1-2" of rain is likely through tomorrow, with locally higher amounts... TODAY: AM Showers, PM Rain. Hi 80. TONIGHT: Periods Of Rain, Heavy At Times. Lo 70. TUESDAY: AM Rain, PM Showers. Hi 78. A sunny Sunday helped temperatures soar into the low 90s for most backyards yesterday. HIA in...
Flood watch issued for parts of central Pa. through Tuesday
A slow moving system is bringing much-needed rain to central Pennsylvania, and along with it the possibility for flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Perry, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon and Cumberland counties. Flood watches are issued when conditions are favorable for flooding. Showers and thunderstorms are...
