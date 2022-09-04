Ruth A. (Turner) Bahr, 58, of Vincennes, IN passed away due to a car accident in Alabama on August 31, 2022. Ruth was born September 18, 1963 in Vincennes, the daughter of Thomas Turner and Laverne Brown Turner Kent. Ruth was a graduate of Rivet High School and received an A.S. Degree in Gerontology from Vincennes University and she began her career as an activities coordinator in the health care of seniors. She married Thomas Bahr on April 28, 1984 and they made their life together for over 38 years. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church, K of C Auxiliary, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO