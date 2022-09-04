Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
Indiana Gets Another $140M For Broadband
The federal internet money continues to come into Indiana. The state says it’s getting $139 million more to expand high speed internet to rural parts of Indiana. The last round of money is on top of the $350 million in broadband grants already sent to the state. All of...
wzdm.com
State Approves Measure To Improve Healthcare Access
The State of Indiana has approved a measure to give more Hoosiers access to health care. The new law will increase the pool of mental healthcare officials available to those in need in rural areas. Available options are available through the state’s Website, Be Well Indiana. The Website is bewellindiana.org....
wzdm.com
American Red Cross In Indiana Seeks Volunteers Statewide
The American Red Cross in Indiana is calling for volunteers. The agency is seeking over 350 disaster team action volunteers. Once signed up, volunteers would be deployed to respond to disasters — setting up shelter, providing food, and helping meet peoples’ needs. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up on the American Red Cross website.
