Wilkes-barre, PA

Trump compliments 'fierce' and 'smart' Putin and applauds Xi Jinping for ruling China with an 'iron fist'

By Joshua Zitser
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Pictured, left to right: Chinese President Xi Jinping, former President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a Saturday rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, a video shows.

"I've got to know a lot of the foreign leaders, and let me tell you, unlike our leader, they're at the top of their game," Trump said, comparing Xi and Putin to President Joe Biden.

The former president went on to describe Xi and Putin as "fierce" and "smart" before anticipating the reaction from the media.

"A lot of times, I'll call somebody smart, and the 'Fake News' will go, 'he called President Xi smart,'" Trump said.

"He rules with an iron fist, 1.5 billion people, yeah I'd say he's smart," he continued. "Wouldn't you say he's smart?"

Xi, whose authoritarian tenure has been marked by an increase in censorship and mass surveillance, has been accused by Human Rights Watch of starting a "broad and sustained offensive on human rights" since he became China's leader in 2012.

Earlier this week, the UN found that Xi's government has committed "serious human rights violations" of Uyghurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang province. Investigators said they found "credible evidence" of torture which could amount to "crimes against humanity," per the report.

Putin launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and a formal International Criminal Court investigation is underway to determine if Russia has committed war crimes during the war.

Putin has also jailed political opponents, introduced oppressive censorship laws, and overseen the persecution of LGBTQ individuals in Chechnya.

Trump has previously praised Putin as "smart," referring to his justification to invade Ukraine as "genius." He's also complimented Xi, saying, "he liked me and I liked him," per Newsweek.

During Trump's speech in Pennsylvania, he also called Biden an "enemy of the state" and complained about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid.

Comments / 152

Ultimate One ⚓️
4d ago

And the same compliment will be in place if Trump ever wins again. He wants to rule America with an "IRON FIST".✊️ There's no doubt about it, he's made it clear how he wants the Generals, and cabinet members, bowing to everything he says and does. "Tyranny Trump", at it again.

Reply(11)
86
Val Maria
4d ago

And his people are ok with trump adoring the enemy. That’s a traitor to their country, if they have any belief left in their country.

Reply(5)
73
Repubs r SHEEP
3d ago

Well trumpstirs there you go that's the guy you want as president again You trumpstirs like to call Joe Biden a Communist but I do not recall him ever praising dictators on how great they run their countries If he thinks they are doing a good job running their countries you people need to understand that is what he wants to do here he wants to be a dictator

Reply(1)
48
Putin World Declares ‘Our Agent Trump’ Is Irreversibly Screwed

Concerns are swirling within the Kremlin and splashing onto the screens of Russia’s tightly controlled state media. Moscow’s grueling invasion of Ukraine and Washington’s potential designation of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism are at the top of the list—but the upcoming U.S. elections are likewise causing some heart palpitations.
