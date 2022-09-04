ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Public art installation honoring Highland Park victims still draws a crowd 2 months after mass shooting, but it might be scaled back

By John Keilman, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nw3FF_0hhiW0FE00
Brady Kunitz, 7, and his sister Layla Kunitz, 11, with their parents, Andrew and Lauren, write notes for Cooper Roberts on Aug. 28, 2022, at a public art memorial for the victims of the Independence Day mass shooting in Highland Park. Roberts was paralyzed in the shooting and is still recovering from his injuries. Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Blair Miller and her four young children had often driven past Highland Park’s public art installation honoring the victims of the July 4 mass shooting, but it was weeks before they stopped to take it in.

Finally, a few days before the kids started school in mid-August, the family came to the Central Avenue pavilion whose pillars are wrapped in bright orange yarn, the color adopted by the anti-gun violence movement. Thousands of luggage tags bearing handwritten messages of hope, sadness and defiance dangled from the pillars and from easels holding portraits of the seven people killed.

“Sending love! Be strong!” read one typical dispatch, written in purple ink.

Miller’s kids got to work penning their own messages. The family had been at the parade that came under fire, Miller said, and three of her children attend the same Highland Park elementary school as Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old shot and paralyzed that day.

“My hope is this stays up for a very long time,” Miller said. “When you see all of the notecards people have written and all of the items they’ve brought, it certainly doesn’t make anything OK, but it’s comforting to know how much love there is, especially in a time of grief and heartbreak.”

But impromptu memorials tend to have a short life — the city of Uvalde, Texas, removed one six weeks after the massacre at Robb Elementary School — and some in Highland Park told the Tribune that the project, located in the heart of the suburb’s downtown, has been there long enough.

“The memorial is not a place to keep coming back to … for arts and crafts,” said one resident who fled gunfire at the parade. “It is long past time to take it down.”

City Manager Ghida Neukirch said there’s no plan to remove the installation, but because some residents find it triggering, officials want to see it downsized.

“The request is if they could consider how they could scale back that artwork so it’s not so visible,” she said. “We still want to create a place where people can come and gather and reflect and mourn and remember, but not to make it so incredibly visible that it’s uncomfortable to people.”

Such is the span of opinion regarding this striking installation, which began with one artist’s vision before morphing into a life of its own.

Jacqueline von Edelberg, who moved to Highland Park a year ago, had done several public art projects highlighting the toll of gun violence before it struck her new hometown. The basic model is the same: She and her collaborators tie strips of fabric to suspended ropes and wrap trees and posts in yarn to create colorful scenes infused with meaning.

Her installations protesting violence, which she has assembled in Chicago neighborhoods and on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol, feature the color orange, which hunters wear in the woods to remain safe from gunfire. Activists adopted it for their cause after Chicago teen Hadiya Pendleton was shot to death in 2013.

Highland Park’s mass shootings inspired several instant memorials of photos, candles and stuffed animals, but von Edelberg said she wanted to add something that would allow people to feel productive in the face of tragedy.

“I tied a ball of orange yarn to each one of the posts in the pavilion,” she said. “As people came, I just asked if they wanted to wrap a pillar and people were like, ‘Yes, yes, I do. I would like to do that.’ And a lot of people stayed for five minutes, five hours, five days, and they wrapped everything in sight.”

With the help of community members and visitors, the installation grew ever larger, adding a blizzard of orange fabric strips, huge cards inscribed with dozens of signatures and thousands of message-bearing luggage tags. One recent afternoon, Lynn Orman Weiss, of Skokie, who has volunteered to tend the installation, arrived with buckets of fresh flowers to replace those that had wilted.

She said the pavilion has become a center of unity, with near-nightly music performances, giveaways of donated cookies and numerous visitors who, like her, who have made a ritual of preserving the memorial.

“It just evolved,” she said. “Obviously the vision was to bring hope, to bring transformation from tragedy, and that’s exactly what it has done.”

Paul Farber of Monument Lab, a public art and history studio in Philadelphia, said the Highland Park memorial is akin to other public art projects that have addressed issues such as AIDS and climate change.

As with the Highland Park installation, which features a QR code that connects smartphone users with the congressional switchboard, Farber said the idea behind these pieces is to stir action, not just reflection.

“They’re part of a growing conversation among artists and organizers who are ensuring that the acts of memory and advocacy go together,” he said.

Chicago artist Scheherazade Tillet has worked on similar projects in the city, including a “takeover” of Douglass Park to memorialize the 2012 police killing of Rekia Boyd. Mourners draped yellow ribbons affixed with personal messages over tree limbs, and Tillet said some of those ribbons are still there four years later.

She said that like any memorial, the takeover project is meant to ensure that what happened in the park is not forgotten.

“To go to spaces and not know (what took place there), this kind of erasure adds a different level of trauma,” she said. “It’s almost like a betrayal to the community.”

Locals who shared their opinions with the Tribune generally appreciated the Highland Park installation, though some were concerned about saving the messages (von Edelberg said she plans to digitize them). Sonya Cohen said she visits almost every day, and occasionally leaves a message of her own.

“Most times, I stare at the faces of my neighbors who were murdered and I try to connect with them,” she said. “I find it incredibly comforting but also meaningful and important.”

Von Edelberg said she’s still talking with the city about the installation’s future and will follow its direction once the decision is made. Highland Park officials say they ultimately aim to build a permanent memorial, but that work has yet to begin.

In the meantime, visitors to the pavilion keep coming.

On a recent afternoon, a lone woman lingered over a poem written on poster board. Wearing an “H.P Strong” bracelet on one wrist and two orange bracelets on the other, the woman, who declined to give her name, said the installation is helping her process what happened in her hometown.

“I couldn’t grasp it all, so the first thing I did was write and note and put it up there,” she said. “It has given me a chance to start healing step by step. I come back to it, I grow a little more.”

jkeilman@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @JohnKeilman

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago magazine

In the Land Beyond Midway

Join us on a journey to one of the least-explored corners of Chicago: the Land Beyond Midway. Consisting of the twin neighborhoods of Garfield Ridge and Clearing, this land extends two miles west of the airport, from Central Avenue and Harlem Avenue. A map of Chicago is said to resemble a face, looking westward. If that’s the case, the Land Beyond Midway is the nose. It’s a low-rise neighborhood, of bungalows, bakeries, dental offices, and taquerias; not urban, but not quite suburban, either, making it a popular hideaway for cops, firefighters, and the Streets and San man. Only Mount Greenwood and Norwood Park house more city workers than the Land Beyond Midway.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two found dead in Highland Park apartment

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been charged with murder after two people were found dead Wednesday morning inside an apartment in north suburban Highland Park.Highland Park Police said emergency personnel responding to a wellness check at an apartment at 1850 Green Bay Rd. saw blood under the door of an apartment, and forced their way inside.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, once inside, officers found the bodies of two dead people. A "person of interest" also was inside and was taken into custody.The person of interest – Barry Goldberg, 45 – was charged with two counts of first-degree...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
wgnradio.com

Will property values skyrocket if the Bears move to Arlington Heights?

Amy Kite, owner of the Kite Real Estate Team, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss whether property owners in Arlington Heights are in for a huge payday if the Chicago Bears move forward with plans of building a state-of-the-art stadium there. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Skokie, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn of Venmo scam in Wrigleyville, Lake View

CHICAGO - A unique scam is happening on Chicago's North Side. Police say scammers are asking people for money, using the app Venmo, in Wrigleyville and Lake View. During the scam, the victim hands their phone to the suspect, so they can enter their account information. The suspect then transfers...
CHICAGO, IL
740thefan.com

Suspect in St. Paul triple fatal shooting arrested in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. – A 41-year-old man suspected of shooting five people – killing three of them – in St. Paul on Sunday has been arrested in Chicago. The name of the man hasn’t been released but he is known to be from Minneapolis. 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder

CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Art Installation#Public Art#Mass Shootings#Violent Crime
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings in Chicago, Fall 2022

Chicago’s about to enter decorative gourd season, and there are some new restaurants to look forward to trying. Supply chain and staffing have caused chaos for opening timelines, so restaurant owners are preaching patience. Still, there’s a good mix of independent projects and new restaurants from larger groups this fall. A wide array of sources in the industry — from restaurant operators, to workers, to public relations reps — say they sense that 2023 will bring more opening announcements. This is the response as the American economy shrinks and teeters on the brink of a recession — depending on which analysts you ask.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man. On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Susie’s Drive Thru on Montrose Avenue closes, as property being sold; 24-hour hotdog stand offered wide variety of milkshake flavors, had become iconic landmark on Chicago’s NW Side

Known for its hot dogs, fries and long list of milkshake flavors, Susie’s Drive Thru at 4126-30 W. Montrose Ave. in the Mayfair/Old Irving Park area has closed, and the property is being sold. Northwest Side resident and local historian Dan Pogorzelski said that he often brought friends and...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
The Independent Newspapers

A slice of heaven in Lombard

Finding a spot to set up your folding lawn chair proved to be difficult on Saturday, Aug. 27, for the finale of Lombard’s popular Cruise Nights and Summer Concert Series. People packed in on St. Charles Road between Main Street and Park Avenue to see 7th Heaven, one of the most popular bands in the Chicago area. Lead singer Adam Heisler (right) and guitarist Nick Cox (left) are pictured while belting out a tune.
LOMBARD, IL
CBS Chicago

Teens shot through garage door in Calumet Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were shot through a garage door in Calumet Heights.Chicago police said the 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were in the garage around 11 p.m., near 93rd Street and Yates Boulevard, when they heard shots and felts pain. Both teens were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition. 
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy