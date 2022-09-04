Read full article on original website
Kayak Fisherman Is Dragged 15 Miles By A Monster 500-Pound Marlin
I mean 15-miles, that’s a long way to get pulled by a fish. But a man would like to think that if the fish is pulling you that far, it’s one helluva fish. A fish far larger than the boat your on, in water that’s plenty deep and rough… this isn’t exactly my idea of a relaxing day of fishing, but an exhilarating one nonetheless.
WATCH: Bald Eagle Swoops Down and Snatches Fox Carrying Meal of Its Own
A typical diet for a red fox consists of grasses, berries, and small rodents such as voles, hamsters, and mice. On this particular evening, however, a daring young fox in the San Juan Island National Historical Park decided to try his hand at rabbit hunting. And though the rabbit was...
Teacher Walking Her Dog On Beach Finds Rare Unknown Fossil Older Than Dinosaurs
On Canada’s Prince Edward Island, a high school teacher’s daily dog walk turned into a spectacular find that has thrilled paleontologists across the world: a rare 300 million-year-old fossil. At first, Lisa St. Coeur Cormier saw what she thought was a tree root poking out of the sand...
Massive hammerhead shark chases stingrays as swimmers flee Alabama beach
A hammerhead shark swimming off the coast of an Alabama beach was caught on camera chasing stingrays on Monday morning. In a video shared on Facebook by Catarena Peek, a plainly visible hammerhead shark is seen thrashing around in the water, chasing stingrays during a high speed chase in the Gulf's shallow water.
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Tearaway gang of huge young male orcas are battering holiday boats in terrifying attacks ‘to practice hunting’
A TEARAWAY gang of violent young male orcas have been battering sailing boats in terrifying attacks to "practice hunting". Alarmed teams on yachts have spotted the pod of adolescent male orcas north of their usual homes around the waters of Spain. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking...
2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas
This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Orca Surround Small Boat as One Swims So Close Passengers Could Touch Fin
Video footage shows a pod of killer whales swimming near a boat in Canada, close enough to touch
A close look at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch reveals a common culprit
Fishery plastic was extracted by nonprofit organization, the Ocean Cleanup. This was found in the Great Pacific Garbage Patch along with many crates and buoys originating from fishing activities. The Ocean CleanupAn overwhelming amount of plastics hauled from the patch trace back to fishing industries in Japan, China, South Korea, and the US.
'Freaking Massive' Great White Shark Circles Kayak in Heart-Stopping Video
"That's a huge great white shark, oh my god," a man can be heard saying in the video, as the shark the size of a kayak continued to lurk in the water.
WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up
In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
The highest quality footage ever of the Titanic shows astonishing close-ups of the underwater wreck. Take a look.
The video of the Titanic, the iconic ship that sunk in 1912 during her maiden voyage, is the first 8K footage of the world-famous wreck.
These New 110-Foot Trawlers Add Superyacht-Level Luxury to the Classic Fishing Boat
Recreational trawlers may have evolved from commercial fishing boats, but, as KRC Yachting’s latest line shows, the long-distance liveaboard yachts are by no means short on luxury. The Turkish yard’s new KRCM 110 series, which was penned in partnership with boatbuilder Marti Yat, comprises a trio of decidedly stylish trawlers known as T-Rex, Exuma Explorer and Rhino III. Spanning 110 feet, each model sports an oceangoing steel displacement hull borrowed from the aforementioned fishing boats and a lightweight aluminum superstructure. What sets each model apart, though, is their respective front ends: The T-Rex has a plumb bow, the Exuma a flared bow...
Alligator Comes Flying Out Of Water To Steal Fisherman’s Fresh Catch
Florida, man… even the gators are going to try and rob you. There’s lots of crazy things that a person can witness while out fishing. Not all of them are optimal though. Fish provide a great resource of food to many different species out there from grizzly bears and gators, to eagles and even wolves.
The Best Portable Home Generators, According To Real Electricians
With extreme weather comes more power outages. Stay prepared with these portable generators recommended by the experts.
The reason why Heinz ketchup bottles have the number 57 on every bottle
The mystery surrounding the number 57 on Heinz ketchup bottles has been solved. Lots of us have had the pleasure of tucking into a meal that is even tastier thanks to Heinz's brand of tomato ketchup, and on close inspection of the familiar bottle there is a very clear '57 varieties' label.
WATCH: Pig Takes Flight Trying To Jump Out of Pen, Slams Into the Fence
Have you ever seen a pig fly? How about jumping into the air like a madman? Well, get ready because you’re about to see one of those. Pigs are smart animals. This viral video just… doesn’t show it. Compared to a lot of farm animals, their intelligence and personality are off the charts. Still, there’s always one in the group that isn’t as sharp as the others.
Florida Fisherman Throws Hand Line To Massive Fish, Gets Pulled In The Water & Smacked In The Head
Welp, this one just doesn’t seem smart out of the gate. The hand line is a fun way to fish sometimes… not for big fish though. It lowers your chances and it’s just difficult. I mean, I don’t want a massive fish yanking on a line I just wrapped around my wrist.
NASA stopped launch of massive rocket, but their solution is now surprisingly simple
CNN’s Kristin Fisher visits the Artemis I launch pad and weather control room ahead of uncrewed rocket’s planned journey to the moon.
Clip Shows Startling Moment Shark Jumps Into Boat, Crashing Into Fishermen
The two men managed to get away from the thrashing shark after it landed on the deck of the boat.
