The Motown Museum is offering a look at what the next phase of its expansion will look like. The facility has released artist renderings of Phase 3 of the project, which will includes nearly 40,000 feet of square feet for exhibits, some interactive and the Ford Motor Company Theater, which will host performances. The original Hitsville USA headquarters and two other houses on West Grand Boulevard block will be encased within the structure, which will also include a walkway with a mural dedicated to Motown’s iconic Studio A.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO