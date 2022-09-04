Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Irish Fest returning to Berkley after 2 years
The County Oakland Irish Festival is returning to Berkley on Saturday following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That means bagpipers, dancers, musicians and men in kilts will once again take to 12 Mile Road between Buckingham and Kenmore for the open-air street fair. The event runs from...
The Oakland Press
New exhibition in Hazel Park features local artist
A new exhibition featuring the colorful abstract work of Southfield artist Bern Merlo opens Friday, Sept. 9 at Color | Ink Studio & Gallery in Hazel Park. A free opening reception for the exhibition, titled “Abstract Dreams,” is set for 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. Merlo, a full-time artist and painter for 25 years, utilizes both oil and acrylic mediums, creating her pieces in layers to create a sense of multiple dimensions and depth.
The Oakland Press
Enjoy live music, authentic food, beer and more at OPC Oktoberfest
Ingrid Noonan is a former resident of Germany who enjoyed Oktoberfest annually while she lived in the Bavarian country. Oktoberfest is a more than 200-year-old folk festival first observed to mark the marriage of a Bavarian king in the early 1800s. Today, the fall festival is celebrated around the globe, with most people enjoying German beer, food, and folklore.
The Oakland Press
British music stalwarts rock the metro area this weekend
One if by land, two if by sea, three if by rock…. The British are invading again in a big way this weekend to Detroit area music venues — spanning three distinct music eras. To wit:. • Echo & the Bunnymen celebrates “40 Years of Magical Songs” (actually 42)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 9 and beyond
• “Little Shop of Horrors”: Oct. 5-30, Meadow Brook Theatre, 378 Meadow Brook Road, Rochester, prices vary, season tickets available, www.mbtheatre.com. Note: Events are subject to change; check with venues for updates. Some events require masks, proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 72 hours prior to event. Tickets on sale at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.
Detroit News
Festivals in Romeo, Franklin return in full force with bumper crop and parades
The Romeo Peach Festival returned during the Labor Day weekend in full force after being canceled and scaled back in successive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — complete with royal courts, carnivals, marching bands and other end-of-summer pleasures. Kids scrambled to collect candy thrown by marchers Monday morning...
The Oakland Press
Motown Museum offers look at next phase of expansion
The Motown Museum is offering a look at what the next phase of its expansion will look like. The facility has released artist renderings of Phase 3 of the project, which will includes nearly 40,000 feet of square feet for exhibits, some interactive and the Ford Motor Company Theater, which will host performances. The original Hitsville USA headquarters and two other houses on West Grand Boulevard block will be encased within the structure, which will also include a walkway with a mural dedicated to Motown’s iconic Studio A.
The Oakland Press
Springfield releases new activities brochure
Check your mailbox the Springfield Township parks and recreation 2022 Fall and 2023 Winter brochure. Programs and events include: a co-ed basketball league, karate classes, a spaghetti dinner and tennis and pickleball clinics. Many programs and events have a minimum number of participants for the program or event to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
‘Cannabis Conversations’ on marijuana production and sales to be held in Farmington Hills
The public is invited to two outreach and public feedback sessions on the marijuana industry. The “Cannabis Conversations” will be held in the Farmington Hills city council chambers on Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. At the sessions, information will be shared from information gathering efforts held earlier this year on cannabis business operations including production and retail distribution, their potential impact on public safety, community concerns and more. Also, the sessions will give community members the opportunity to voice their opinions on the industry.
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
The Oakland Press
Farmington buys church property next to Gov. Warner Mansion
The Farmington City Council recently voted to buy a church property adjacent to the Gov. Warner Mansion to add parking and perhaps have other benefits for the popular historical attraction. “We are still looking at our options,” said City Manager David Murphy. The council voted unanimously to buy the...
$3 ticket day ends in 100-person brawl at movie theater
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Four people were arrested after a 100-person fight broke out at a Pittsfield Township movie theater Saturday evening. Police responded to calls of a 50-person fight around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, at 4100 Carpenter Road, the location of Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 and IMAX.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Proposal aims to remove old Lake Orion homes, make way for apartments
To those who call Lake Orion home, the water is an oasis in an otherwise busy metro area. Some who crowded into a meeting Tuesday evening feel that’s at risk.
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meet your new best friend with four paws at this event
They’re cuddly, they’re sweet, and they might just become your best friends. Hundreds of cute animals in need of forever homes will be at a huge event this weekend, and you get the chance to meet them all. The Michigan Humane “Meet Your New Best Friend at the Law Firm Adoption Event” is Saturday September 10th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 6
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through events of Sept. 6. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. Going forward, we will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross...
100-person brawl breaks out at theater on $3 movie night
Police are investigating after a massive brawl broke out on $3 movie night at a Washtenaw County theater Saturday night, leading to four arrests.
Detroit News
Despite 'exceptional' Michigan apple crop, gallon of cider reaches nearly $14
Michigan is set for a bumper apple crop as cider mill season launches, but whether you'll pay more for the fall favorite depends on the orchard. The surplus will please apple aficionados and pie eaters, who will find bountiful supplies. But merchants are saying costs this year have increased from the price of labor to the gas needed to harvest and deliver the apples.
Funeral home offers new service -- turning ashes of loved ones into keepsake stones
SALINE, MI -- Although Dr. Diana Little died in 2021, she can still be found with loved ones all across the country -- only now as different stones. Little, who practiced obstetrics and gynecology in the Ann Arbor area -- where she and husband, Jim Mulchay lived -- died after a prolonged illness, according to her obituary.
Comments / 0