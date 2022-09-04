ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield fire crew put out car fire after two-vehicle crash on Dana St.

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department were called to a two-vehicle crash at 7 Dana Street, Sunday morning.

According to Springfield Fire and Emergency Services, it appeared to be a reported car fire. There were no injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, MA
