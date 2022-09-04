Springfield fire crew put out car fire after two-vehicle crash on Dana St.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department were called to a two-vehicle crash at 7 Dana Street, Sunday morning.Crews respond to attic fire in Springfield
According to Springfield Fire and Emergency Services, it appeared to be a reported car fire. There were no injuries.
