ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Tory frontrunner Truss declines to give detail on plans to tackle energy bills

By Dominic McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TE7v_0hhiUOGz00

Liz Truss repeatedly declined on Sunday to spell out her plans to tackle soaring energy bills, 48 hours before she is tipped to become the next prime minister.

The Foreign Secretary, who will find out on Monday if she has defeated rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, promised to act “immediately” to tackle the energy crisis upon entering Number 10 but would not offer clear detail of the support struggling households can expect.

There have been ever-louder calls in recent weeks for the Government to intervene to support the most vulnerable, with energy bills set to rise to around £3,500 this winter for the average household.

Ms Truss, who denied she was being “coy”, said she wanted to reassure voters that help is coming but indicated they would need to wait for a few days yet to find out what exactly such support might look like.

In an interview with the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, she said: “I will act if I’m elected as prime minister. I will act immediately on bills and on energy supply because I think those two things go hand in hand.

With me, what you see is what you get. I don’t make promises I can’t keep. I follow through on what I’ll say I’ll do

Liz Truss

“We need to deal with the immediate problem, we need to help people. We need to help businesses. But we also need to sort out the supply issues.”

Repeatedly pressed on what form that action would take, Ms Truss said: “Before you have been elected as prime minister, you don’t have all the wherewithal to get the things done.

“This is why it will take a week to sort out the precise plans and make sure we are able to announce them. That is why I cannot go into details at this stage. It would be wrong. But what I want to be very clear about with the public is I understand that this is a huge problem.

“I understand people are worried and I want to reassure people that I am absolutely determined to sort out this issue as well within a month, present a full plan for how we are going to reduce taxes, how we’re going to get the British economy going, and how we are going to find our way out of these very difficult times.”

Mr Sunak, widely believed to be heading towards a defeat, took a similar approach as he told the programme: “It wouldn’t be right or responsible for me to sit here and give you the exact to the pennies and the pound, and that’s because I’m not inside.

“I haven’t seen all the numbers and nation’s finances.”

Some experts and analysts have warned that neither Ms Truss nor Mr Sunak have set out sufficient plans to shepherd the UK through the coming months as the country braces for soaring energy bills and worsening inflation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B69Nh_0hhiUOGz00

Ms Truss’ proposals, which include reversing April’s rise in national insurance and next year’s corporation tax increase from 19% to 25%, have prompted accusations they could worsen the already grim economic situation.

On Sunday, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon offered a stark warning to the likely next prime minister, telling Sky News: “If she governs how she has campaigned over the summer, she will be a disaster – not just for Scotland but for all of the UK – but let’s hope that’s not the case, because this is a very serious time for the UK.”

Ms Truss appeared to brush off such a warning as she insisted that the UK had “been through worse”.

“With me, what you see is what you get. I don’t make promises I can’t keep. I follow through on what I’ll say I’ll do.

“I will be clear with the public about what we are going to face and there will be challenging circumstances, there’ll be difficult decisions to be made.

“Not all of those decisions will be popular but I will be honest about what we will have to do.

“I’m also somebody who is positive. I’m clear that we can deal with these issues, that Britain has been through worse, frankly, in the past. We have the capability, we have the attitude and we have the spirit to deal with the challenges.”

Recent days have been full of speculation about who could make up the Cabinet in a Truss administration, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tipped to become her chancellor.

The Sunday Times also reported that the energy crisis will feature centrally in Ms Truss’ first speech from Downing Street, if she becomes prime minister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rkl7M_0hhiUOGz00

There is also a growing expectation that the next prime minister will make an early visit to Kyiv to shore up support for Ukraine.

It comes as Mr Johnson prepares to leave office with praise from Volodymyr Zelensky ringing in his ears.

The Ukrainian leader, writing in the Mail on Sunday, called the outgoing prime minister a “true friend” as he paid tribute to his steadfast support for the war-torn country.

Mr Johnson used his own article in the Sunday Express to reflect on his achievements while also urging his party to come together after a summer of in-fighting.

“This is the moment for every Conservative to come together – and back that new leader wholeheartedly.”

In what is set to be a frenzied few days for UK politics, Mr Johnson’s successor will be announced on Monday, taking over as prime minister the following day.

Mr Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace, for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday, in a break from tradition.

The Queen will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation.

This will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she or he will be invited to form a government.

The new leader will inherit what veteran Tory MP David Davis labelled as “probably the second most difficult brief” facing any post-war prime minister.

“The only person with a worse brief coming in was Margaret Thatcher ,” the former minister told Sky News as he urged the next leader to put ideology to one side to meet the scale of the crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Queen was ‘rock of modern Britain’, says Liz Truss as PM leads political tributes

Queen Elizabeth II was the “rock” on which modern Britain was built, Liz Truss has said as she marked “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.Speaking outside Downing Street on Thursday evening, the new Conservative prime minister said Her Majesty had been “a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons”.She said: “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”Ms Truss added: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years,”...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s death thrusts Liz Truss into heart of momentous national event just two days after becoming PM

Little more than 48 hours after her arrival at 10 Downing Street, the death of the Queen has thrust Liz Truss into the heart of a momentous national event almost before she has had time to find her feet as prime minister.Ms Truss has the task of representing the nation as it pays its respects to its longest-serving monarch, while offering reassurance of continuity and stability at this moment of change.At the same time, her position as head of Her Majesty’s government – obtained so recently – will be thrust temporarily out of the spotlight as all eyes turn...
U.K.
The Independent

The Queen and her prime ministers – the favourites and the blunders

No-one is supposed to talk about the behind-the-scenes relationship between the sovereign and the prime minister of the day.But the Queen’s reign saw 15 premiers and inevitably snippets leaked out.They shed light on the confidential weekly audiences that take place – usually at Buckingham Palace – about which lips are normally tightly sealed.However, like any other individual, the Queen had her favourites among those who passed through 10 Downing Street after her accession in 1952.She established a great rapport with Harold Wilson, Margaret Thatcher sometimes alarmed her, and she found Harold Macmillan too patrician.Sir Winston Churchill (Conservative 1951-55)Sir Anthony Eden...
U.K.
The Independent

DUP not under pressure to return to Stormont before protocol sorted – Donaldson

The leader of the DUP has insisted he does not feel under Government pressure to re-enter power-sharing in Northern Ireland.Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s comments came on a day when his party and Sinn Fein held talks with new Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.Mr Heaton-Harris said the restoration of Stormont’s ministerial executive is his priority in his new role.The DUP is blocking the functioning of the power-sharing institutions in Belfast as part of the party’s protest against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.Political opponents have heavily criticised the DUP boycott, insisting it is hampering efforts to support families struggling amid the cost-of-living crisis.The Government...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Margaret Thatcher
The Independent

Johnson: Death of Elizabeth the Great leaves Britain enduring its saddest day

Britain is enduring its “saddest day” following the death of “Elizabeth the Great”, Boris Johnson has said.The Conservative MP was among the six living former prime ministers of Elizabeth’s reign to pay tribute, only two days after he met the monarch at Balmoral to resign from office.He insisted the Queen, 96, spread “magic around her kingdom” for an “unrivalled” 70 years and she possessed a “simple power to make us happy”.Mr Johnson said: “This is our country’s saddest day. In the hearts of every one of us there is an ache at the passing of our Queen, a deep and...
U.K.
Us Weekly

Prince William and Prince Charles Head to Queen Elizabeth II’s Side as Doctors Are ‘Concerned About Her Health’

Queen Elizabeth II is under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, September 8. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement reads. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Operation Unicorn: What happens if the Queen dies in Scotland?

The Royal family has rushed to see the Queen who is under medical supervision after doctors expressed concern for her health.Her Majesty, 96, is staying in Balmoral, Scotland, where she greeted the new prime minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday. However, her health has deteriorated since then, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirming: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Frontrunner#Tory
The Independent

Operation London Bridge: Secret Buckingham Palace plan for Queen's death revealed

Despite the fact the Queen is currently alive and well, a meticulous plan has already been laid out for her death.A code word has already been decided upon to deliver the news of her passing to the highest tiers of government.While the death of George VI was signalled by the words “Hyde Park Corner” - to stop switchboard operators at Buckingham Palace learning the news - the equivalent word for Queen Elizabeth II is “London Bridge is down”.According to The Guardian, the Prime Minister at the time will be woken, if not already awake, and informed by civil servants that...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Not out of the woods’: Liz Truss plan not enough to save poorest from fuel poverty this winter, say charities

Liz Truss’s energy price freeze will not be enough to save as many as 2.2 million families from being forced into fuel poverty this winter, charities have warned.A £2,500 limit on average domestic energy bills for the next two years will still leave costs almost double last winter’s level, delivering a “knockout blow” to many households, said the anti-poverty Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF).There were calls for more targeted help for the most vulnerable, including those on very low incomes, the elderly and disabled people who need 24-hour power for medical equipment.Citizens Advice called for action to ensure that energy companies...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Rail strikes suspended after Queen’s death as RMT chief Mick Lynch pays respects

A leading rail workers union has suspended strikes planned for next week as a result of the Queen’s death.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out on September 15 and 17 in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Its general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.“The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended.“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”The Transport Salaried Staffs Association has also called off planned strikes.A statement said: “Upon the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has died, TSSA union expresses deepest condolences to her family, friends, the country and those affected by her passing.“TSSA is cancelling planned industrial action for September and will be respecting the period of public mourning.“The union pays respect to Britain’s longest serving monarch.” Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Voices: I signed up for solar panels – and my green energy dream turned into a nightmare

Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Scotland pays tribute to Queen after death at Balmoral

The Queen’s death is a “profoundly sad moment”, Nicola Sturgeon said, as political leaders from across Scotland paid tribute to the monarch.The Scottish First Minister said the Queen had led a “life of extraordinary dedication and service”.After her death at Balmoral in the Highlands was confirmed, Ms Sturgeon and leaders of the other political parties in Scotland offered their tributes.The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world. Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service. On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen death - latest: Tributes paid as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch passes away aged 96

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, has died at the age of 96.She reigned for almost seven decades between 1952 and 2022, overseeing huge political and cultural changes in the national life, from the end of the era of colonial rule to Brexit.Her son, the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King Charles III, taking her place in ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations, a role for which he has spent a lifetime in preparation.Liz Truss, who became the Prime Minister after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, was on the front bench of the Commons when she received the news about the monarch’s health.The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall are among the members of the royal family who headed to the Queen’s home in the Scottish Highlands to be by her side.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s deep love of Scotland led her to ‘purr’ with relief after No vote

The Queen faced the prospect of becoming Elizabeth I of Scotland or even Elizabeth, Queen of Scots, had the Scottish people voted in favour of independence.But Elizabeth II will go down in history as the Queen whose reign escaped the break-up of the United Kingdom.There was much personal relief in royal quarters in September 2014 following the victory of the “No” campaign in the Scottish independence referendum.In fact, so concerned was the Queen that the 307-year-old Union of which she was sovereign would be broken up that she reportedly “purred down the line” to then-prime minister David Cameron when he rang to tell...
POLITICS
The Independent

iPhone 14 price rises in the UK – even as it stays the same in the US

The price of an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro has increased dramatically in the UK, compared with last year’s devices.Throughout Apple’s launch event on Wednesday evening, it noted that the price of the new phones were the same as the iPhone 13 models that they replaced.But those prices were only the same in dollars. In the UK, prices increased dramatically.The price of the iPhone 14 Pro has jumped to £1,099, compared with £949 for last year’s iPhone 13 Pro at launch. Similar increases came across the board.The increases also mean that the phones are way above the dollar price...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Queen’s relationship with each US President during her 70-year reign

Over her 70 years as monarch, Queen Elizabeth II met every sitting US president, with the notable exception of President Lyndon Johnson.Even before she ascended to the throne, she met President Harry Truman when she was heir and also met President Herbert Hoover when she was monarch, 20 years after he had left office.Against the backdrop of the Cold War, the economic crises, societal changes, scientific breakthroughs, and military campaigns that have shaped the bond between the US and the UK, the Queen has been a constant and friendly soft power figure that was an important part of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘A symbol of Britain’ – Businesses pay tribute to Queen

Businesses have paid tribute to the Queen after her death was announced on Thursday evening.Some of the UK’s biggest brands, from Marks & Spencer to British Airways and Harrods shared memories of their interactions with the Queen and sent their respects to the royal family.British Airways said: “We are deeply honoured and proud to have flown Her Majesty on a number of occasions, moments which we will always cherish.“Her Majesty has for so long shown immense resilience and encouraged us to stand together to face difficult times, so now we proudly stand together with the United Kingdom, to thank her...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers

After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen.Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles.It wasn’t always a given that the 75-year-old Camilla would take the title, even though it gives her none of the sovereign’s powers.While the wife of a king is traditionally crowned queen, the question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king had been a tricky one for...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

832K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy