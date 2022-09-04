ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Mo Farah warms up for London Marathon with his third victory in the Big Half

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wRr8O_0hhiUNOG00

Sir Mo Farah enjoyed a timely return to form ahead of next month’s London Marathon with a third victory in the Big Half.

The four-time Olympic champion suffered a shock loss to club runner Ellis Cross at the Vitality 10k in London in May to spark further talk of retirement.

Farah helped silence some of the external noise with an impressive run on this occasion in the capital and crossed the finish line in Greenwich with a time of 61 minutes and 49 seconds after storming clear of his nearest rivals during the last three miles of the 13.1-mile course.

It was only the 39-year-old’s third-fastest run in the Big Half but still enough to edge out Jack Rowe and defending champion Jake Smith, who finished second and third respectively.

Scotland’s Commonwealth Games gold medallist Eilish McColgan claimed victory in the elite women’s race with a record time of 67.34 minutes but unlike Farah she will not be competing in the London Marathon after it was announced on Friday she had withdrawn due to a medical issue.

“Today wasn’t easy but most important is the win and it is nice to be back,” Farah told BBC Sport.

“It is really nice to see my family here and so many people come out. It is family-friendly but most importantly for me, it is the streets of London and just the support and atmosphere, it is brilliant and makes you want to come back every year again and again.

“The key thing for me today was to try and win, no matter what happened.

“It was to play around with things, pick up my drink and all practice ahead of the London Marathon.

Today wasn't easy but most important is the win and it is nice to be back.

Sir Mo Farah

“I’m excited, I’m looking forward to it. The last seven weeks it has been good, I’ve got consistent training going, so I’m happy with where I am. The next step is this afternoon I’ll fly out and get ready for the next four weeks, get my head down and see what I can do.

Farah was competing for just the second time in 2022 and eager to bounce back from his disappointment in May.

After being part of a five-man group for the first half of the London event, the multiple gold-medal winner used his experience to pull away after refuelling at the 11-mile mark.

His winning margin was slower than his 2018 and 2019 victories but provided the British athlete with a confidence booster ahead of taking on next month’s London Marathon.

Fellow Olympian McColgan will not be competing in October’s 26.2-mile race having been hit by a reaction to taking on fuel during long practice runs.

The issue has been identified as rebound hypoglycemia, a common occurrence among endurance athletes which leads to reduced blood sugar levels and means there is not enough glucose in the blood to meet the body’s demands.

But McColgan stuck to water on Sunday and bettered Charlotte Purdue’s time of 69.51 minutes last year to show she will be a force to be reckoned with if she can compete as planned in the 2023 London Marathon.

“To run a two-minute course record, I can’t ask any more,” she said.

On the marathon, McColgan admitted: “It is disappointing and if it was up to me I would probably try and batter on, muscle through but I know that is my heart speaking and the sensible decision is to get everything right for April.

“The good thing is it is only seven months. I would be more frustrated if it was a full year to wait. It was cool to come here and get a race on the streets of London, half the distance so hopefully in April we can go the full way.”

David Weir warmed up for what will be a 23rd consecutive London Marathon with a record time of 47.18 minutes on his way to triumphing in the men’s wheelchair race.

Meanwhile, Eden Rainbow-Cooper equalled the course record in the women’s wheelchair race with an excellent 56.39 minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates as rain washes out first day of third test at The Oval

England close out the summer at The Oval in the third and final test match against South Africa. Ben Stokes’s men suffered their first defeat under his leadership when the Proteas won by an innings and 12 runs at Lords, to take the lead in the series, only for England to bounce-back at Old Trafford with an innings victory of their own leaving the three-match series on the line as the teams meet back in London.At the start of the summer Stokes took over from Joe Root as England’s test match captain and Brendon McCullum became the head coach....
SPORTS
The Independent

All eyes on Ferrari at Monza as Lewis Hamilton sees hopes of maintaining record dented with penalty

Just as quickly as the door opened at Zandvoort for Lewis Hamilton to clinch his first win of the season – and extend his year-on-year Grand Prix victory record – a Max Verstappen surge on quick softs slammed it shut. Now with seven races to go, Hamilton will already be looking to Singapore in three weeks’ time despite his arrival in Italy this weekend. The seven-time world champion will take an engine penalty, demoting a Mercedes excruciatingly short on raw speed in 2022 to the back of the grid at the quickest circuit on the calendar here at Monza.In a...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton to start Italian Grand Prix from back of grid after engine penalty

Lewis Hamilton will start from the back of the grid for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix following an engine penalty.The British driver will be forced to take on his fourth power unit of the campaign in Monza – one more than is allowed under Formula One’s rules.Hamilton’s impending punishment effectively ends his hopes of fighting for victory, a week after he apologised for accusing his team of “f****** screwing” him following a strategy blunder at the Dutch Grand Prix.The seven-time world champion might have been able to reach the end of the 22-race campaign using three engines before his opening-lap...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

England stars could be offered multi-year central contracts to fend off T20 leagues

New England and Wales Cricket Board chair Richard Thompson suggested introducing multi-year central contracts to players tempted by the riches of freelancing full-time around the globe.The proliferation of domestic Twenty20 leagues offers lucrative earning potential for a few weeks of work, with Trent Boult recently opting out of his New Zealand deal, partly to compete more in franchise events.While there is no suggestion any England star is on the verge of doing likewise, Thompson, who started in his role on 1 September, recognises the increasing threat that international cricket faces.And he therefore floated the idea of England cricketers being offered...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Farah
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
Person
Charlotte Purdue
Person
Jack Rowe
The Independent

William drives Andrew, Edward and Sophie into Balmoral after landing at Aberdeen

The Duke of Cambridge has driven his two uncles into Balmoral after landing on an RAF plane in Aberdeen.William was behind the wheel of the Range Rover which arrived as part of a cavalcade of cars at the Queen’s Scottish Highlands home just after 5pm.The Duke of York was in the passenger seat, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex were sitting in the back.The plane carrying the royals arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4pm.Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.The Dassault Falcon landed at the Scottish airport at 3.50pm.Buckingham Palace issued a statement at 12.32pm on Thursday, saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
CARS
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy