Cardano [ADA] bounces from range lows; here are targets to sell coin at
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Cardano [ADA] flipped XRP in terms of market capitalization to stand at $17.15 billion at the time of writing. The trading volume saw a significant spike a couple of days ago, but averages around $600k a day, according to CoinMarketCap. Since June, Cardano has formed a range between $0.44 and $0.64.
Litecoin [LTC]: Your take-profit targets can be a revisit of this area
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Coinglass data showed $364 million worth of liquidations over the past 24 hours. This came in the wake of a 7% drop in Bitcoin’s [BTC] price within the past day.
Bitcoin loses key dominance support in 4 years, but here’s the catch
Bitcoin [BTC] appears to be on the losing side of the crypto market as altcoins gain momentum. With the Merge and Vasil hardfork coming up, Ethereum [ETH] and Cardano [ADA] are increasingly getting into the spotlight. This leaves Bitcoin with a stern downward pressure as it tackles its way through...
Will Polkadot [DOT] be subjected to sharp sell-off coming week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] fell by nearly 7% in recent hours of trading and had a bearish short-term outlook yet again. Many altcoins also followed and posted double-digit percentage losses over the previous day of trading alone.
Ethereum [ETH] issuance concerns addressed ahead of the Merge
Ethereum [ETH] has been attracting interest from the majority of the crypto community lately. This is mostly due to the upcoming release of the Merge. However, the transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) has also led to intense questions surrounding ETH issuance. A recent analysis from Glassnode addressed this conundrum surrounding Ether...
‘In-loss’ Shiba Inu holders should look forward to September because…
Shiba Inu‘s trending token, SHIB saw some important burning initiatives in August as demand continued to flood in. From metaverse developments to adoption rate (retail and institutional)- all seem to be lining up for this memecoin. But with one exception- its low price. This pup is on FIRE. Shiba...
Ethereum Classic’s hashrate has left investors in awe of their portfolio
Data from blockchain analytics platform, Messari, revealed that Ethereum Classic’s [ETC] hashrate reached an all-time high with a current hashrate of 45.98 H/s. The all-time high (ATH) in hashrate was logged six years after ETC miners mined the first ETC block at a block height of 1,920,000. According to...
Fantom: Assessing the chances of a 20% plunge in September
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Fantom has traded within a range since the sharp drop in early May. This four-month-old range was yet to be broken. In the past ten days, the price moved beneath the mid-point of the aforementioned range.
Helium: With proposal of migrating to Solana, HNT in past days went…
The Helium Foundation published a proposal on 30 August, that informed users about an important update. The foundation stated the intentions of the Helium core team to migrate to the Solana [SOL] blockchain. Although voting on the proposal was scheduled to commence by 12 September, the price of HNT immediately...
Bitcoin plunges below $19K, leads <$1T market decline but...
Bitcoin [BTC] investors did not expect that the king of cryptocurrencies would have any other plans despite a bullish start on 6 September. Unfortunately, the coin was unconcerned about the excitement and fell from its initial high of $19,979 to trade at $18,739 at press time. This price was the lowest BTC had hit since going below $18,000 on 6 June.
NFT market has a savior, and no it’s not ‘Apes’ or ‘Birds’ this time
The last few weeks have not only been a tough time for the crypto market, but also for the NFT market as a whole. With sales and floor prices plummeting to new lows, some of the best-performing NFT groups were at their lowest. A sad sob story here?. In a...
How Ether mining pool operators are doing ahead of Merge
Ethereum miners continue to travel on a difficult road leading towards the much-anticipated ETH Merge. Here’s a brief check of how renowned miners are dealing with this ticking (time) bomb. To-d0 list check. ETH miners would soon be replaced with PoS validators, which could cut the ETH network consumption...
Key BTC mining pools’ crisis and everything you need to know
Bitcoin [BTC] miners, despite some bullish instances of mining operations, continue to face heavy losses. But things might just have gone from bad to worse. Here, one of the largest Bitcoin mining pools by hash rate might just have triggered this move. Can’t pool-in anymore. Poolin, one of the...
Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for recent weakness
Analytic firm Glassnode, in a new report, found that the Bitcoin [BTC] market remains highly volatile. Heavily impacted by the downturn of the broader financial markets, the king coin looks uncertain in the short term. In contrast, the market remains consistent and follows well-developed trends in the longer term. In...
Litecoin on a knife’s edge; should investors wait for mid-week clarity
Litecoin [LTC] experienced some selling pressure at the start of the week as the bears took over market dominance. The resulting downside has subsequently pushed LTC towards its August support level, thus entering an uncertainty zone. The level of uncertainty among Litecoin’s investors is evident in its supply distribution.
Why Ethereum stands at last spot in staking race of PoS chains
What would happen to staking rewards on the post-merge Ethereum [ETH] proof-of-stake blockchain? Any idea? Consider the following scenario then. Staking is one of the most awaited features of the post-Merge Ethereum network. According to IntoTheBlock, initial estimates claimed staking would give users between 12% and 15% in rewards. However, it seems like the percentage would fall lower after the Merge.
Solana NFT collections and everything latest you need to know
Solana has come into September on the back of sustained growth. One of the growth aspects has been observed in the Solana-based NFT collections. Magic Eden reported in a recent tweet that it has reached a total of 25 million SOL volumes. It also saw a 300k SOL volume in the past day as well. These statistics show the gradual growth of Solana NFTs.
Ethereum: Unraveling ETH’s realistic near-term revival chances
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Ethereum [ETH] marked a double-digit growth over the last week as it rebounded from its $1,440 support level. With the $1,600-$1,700 range reflecting a supply zone for the bearish pulls, the king alt could face near-term hurdles in the coming sessions.
Binance delists major stablecoins in favor of BUSD but here’s the catch
In a recent announcement, Binance stated that existing USDC, USDP and TUSD balances in user accounts will be delisted on 29 September. These balances on user accounts will be then automatically converted to BUSD. Additionally, Binance will end the trading pairs of these stablecoins against BUSD and USDT as well...
Merge: A look into user behavior patterns for staked Ethereum
With the Ethereum 2.0 Merge less than 15 days away, it remains the most anticipated event in the blockchain ecosystem so far this year. According to data from Santiment, the search for the term “Merge” has rallied since the middle of August. Merge connotes the final transition of...
