spotonillinois.com
Lady Comets Tennis Falls To Teutopolis
The Greenville High School girls tennis team recently suffered its first dual match defeat of the season, falling at Teutopolis in a close battle, 5-4. Coach Vaughn Robart said the two teams were evenly matched. The squads split the six singles matches, with Evie Johnson, Ellie Schaufelberger...
Holden Open Honors Former Coach
The inaugural Dave Holden Cross Country Open will take place Tuesday, September 13 at Greenville High School. Holden created the GHS cross country program and was its coach 15 years before his unexpected passing in January of this year. Prior to Tuesday's cross country event, a special...
City of Red Bud Planning Committee met June 28
Here are the minutes provided by the committee:The regular meeting of the Planning Commission was called to order at 7:09pm. Members present : Janet Braun, Andrea Letcher-Martin, John Holzum, JR Hudson, Robbie Aubuchon Members absent:...
Carbondale resident attacked by multiple people on campus
A Carbondale resident was battered on campus on Sept. 5 at 11:07 p.m., according to the SIU Department of Public Safety. The victim told officers they were attacked by ten people near Neely Drive. The victim was hurt but did not sustain any life-threatening injuries. Video surveillance...
Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with Marion Police Department arrests a subject on a warrant
Warrant Arrest Williamson County, IL. -Williamson County Sheriff's Office along with Marion Police Department arrests a subject on a warrant. On September 2nd, 2022 at approximately 12:30 AM Williamson County Deputies along with Marion Police Officers arrested Robert L. Anthony 66 Y/O from...
