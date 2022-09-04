ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice Hidden Gem: Kei Ishikawa’s ‘A Man’ Reflects on the Elusive Identity of Japan’s “Lost Generation”

By Patrick Brzeski
 4 days ago
The existential drift of Japan’s post-bubble “lost generation” gets the mystery thriller treatment in Kei Ishikawa’s Venice Horizons entry, A Man .

Based on the novel of the same name by Japanese author Keiichiro Hirano, A Man follows a troubled lawyer (Satoshi Tsumabuki) who is drawn into a web of mystery when a former client (played by a soulful Sakura Ando, star of Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters ) asks him to investigate the mysterious past of her deceased husband (a beguiling Masataka Kubota). The attorney encounters an array of colorful characters in his pursuit of the identify of this man who lived his life as a different person — but as he comes closer to the shocking truth, mixed feelings about the nature of his own place in the world steadily creep up on him.

“Shochiku came to me with the idea of making Hirano’s book into a film, so I read it and found that it’s a very pure sort of literary novel, but it’s also an engaging mystery,” says Ishikawa of A Man ‘s genesis. “It’s very intellectually interesting and encapsulates a lot of the problems that my generation is facing, but it brings a lot of entertainment as well, which quite surprised me. So, I felt that as someone of the same generation as Hirano, who understands these sentiments, I had to make it.”

The sense of lostness and the dawning need for new beginnings that Jo ‘s two lead characters — the enigmatic mystery husband and the troubled attorney who pursues him — eventually come to share, is reflective of many Japanese who came of age in the early 1990s, Ishikawa says.

“We grew up during Japan’s declining economy years, but we were surrounded by adults who knew the glory years of Japan’s economic miracle and who were trying to carry on as if that time was still with us. We knew that it was long gone, so my generation’s response was to look inward — to ask how can we live in a way that is more suitable to ourselves and more in tune with what we really want? But then we entered society at a time of economic downturn, fewer good jobs, rising suicide rates — and these are not the time and conditions for self-discovery. We have no leeway and we begin to wonder, what is the point to self-discovery in the first place?”

A Man reunites Ishikawa with Tsumabuki, star of his well-received directorial debut, Traces of Sin , which premiered in Horizons in 2017. Marquee handsome, the actor embodies a successful, happily married attorney who in many ways has a model life — but one who nonetheless finds elements of discord everywhere he turns, leaving him wondering what it might be like to step into a new life altogether, much like the man he is pursuing.

The film opens and closes with a shot of René Magritte’s classic surrealist painting, Not to Be Reproduced , which depicts a man standing in front of a mirror, but with a reflection that shows him from behind, rather than his face. The enigmatic image “encapsulates many of A Man ‘s ideas about the elusiveness of identity,” Ishikawa says.Shochiku, has lined up a sizable theatrical release for the film in Japan on Nov. 18. The Japanese studio also is handling sales on the title for Asian territories, while German outfit The Match Factory is selling rights for the rest of the globe. Heading into Venice, the film sold to France (Art House Films), Taiwan (Pigeon Co.), and Hong Kong and Macau (Golden Scene).

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Saint Omer’ Review: Alice Diop Crafts a Spellbinding Courtroom Drama

The details of the case are grim. On a chilly November day in 2013, Fabienne Kanou surrendered her 15-month-old daughter, Adélaïde, to the sea. She chose the shores of Berck-sur-Mer because of its linguistic proximity to impurity: “Berck” sounded like “Beurk,” the French word for “yuck.” Later, when asked by police for her motive, Kanou replied cryptically, “It was simpler that way.” During her trial in 2016, she attributed her actions to malevolent forces. Nothing in her story made sense, she said. “Even a stupid person would not do what I did.”  More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Son' Review: Hugh...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Super Takes Irish Oscar Hopeful ‘The Quiet Girl’ for North America

Indie distributor Super has picked up North American rights to Colm Bairéad’s The Quiet Girl (An Cailín Ciúin), an Irish-language drama set in rural Ireland in the 1980s. The feature premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year, where it won the Grand Prix for best film in the Generation Kplus sidebar and was recently picked to represent Ireland in the 2023 Oscar race in the best international feature category. More from The Hollywood ReporterVenice: Ana de Armas on Becoming Marilyn Monroe for Andrew Dominik's 'Blonde': "This Movie Changed My Life"Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision as Doctors Are "Concerned" About Her...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: ‘Argentina, 1985’ Director Santiago Mitre on the Trial That “Created Democracy in Argentina”

Anyone who has been following the gripping coverage of the U.S. House Select Committee hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack will feel a sense of déjà vu watching Argentina, 1985. The new film from director Santiago Mitre (Paulina, The Summit), which premiered in competition at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 3, is also about political violence and the attempt to impose democracy through the rule of law. The film is inspired by the true story of Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo, the public prosecutors who, together with a young and untested legal team, put Argentina’s military on...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Alice Diop Discusses Her Stunning Fictional Film Debut ‘Saint Omer’

[The following story contains spoilers from Saint Omer.] Acclaimed French documentarian Alice Diop makes a strong transition to the narrative feature with Saint Omer, her first fictional film, premiering this week in the Venice Film Festival’s main competition. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Son' Review: Hugh Jackman is Outstanding in Florian Zeller's Otherwise Unrewarding DirgeNoel Clarke Drops Legal Action Against BAFTA Over Sexual Harassment Claims, Academy Stands By Membership SuspensionAnna Kendrick to Make Directorial Debut With 'The Dating Game' The film follows Rama (Kayije Kagame), a pregnant young novelist who attends the trial of Laurence Coly (Guslagie Malanda), a Senegalese woman accused of murdering her...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Argentina, 1985’ Review: A Strong Lead Performance Grounds an Understated Drama About a Historic Trial

The Trial of the Juntas, Argentina’s reckoning with years of murderous military dictatorship, set a precedent for the nation and the world: It remains the only instance of a public judicial system trying its own country’s former government on such a scale. Santiago Mitre’s new drama, competing in Venice, examines the landmark case from the perspective of its lead prosecutor, casting the story as that of a bureaucrat rising to a historic moment.More from The Hollywood ReporterVenice: Crowds Dismiss 'Don't Worry Darling' Scandal as Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Get Enthusiastic Reception'Love Life' Review: Koji Fukada's Poignant Study of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
Sara B

The Legend of Yacumama

Do you know Yacumama? Maybe you have visited the Amazonas and have heard the legend of the Yacumama. Yacumama is from the Quechua language (the language of the Inca Empire), meaning Mother of Water. Yaku-Water, and Mama-Mother.
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Ana de Armas on Becoming Marilyn Monroe for Andrew Dominik’s ‘Blonde’: “This Movie Changed My Life”

Just as the uncommonly strong and scandal-filled 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival was beginning to wind down, Andrew Dominik’s wildly ambitious Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde arrived on the scene Thursday to reignite discussion. The director and his cast — including star Ana de Armas — spoke about the NC-17-rated film’s creation shortly after its very first press screenings. “I did this movie to push myself, because I thought it was a gift,” de Armas said of her decision to take on the daunting task of playing the Hollywood icon. “And this movie changed my life,” she added. More from The Hollywood...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Hugh Jackman Says Reading ‘The Son’ Was a “Feeling Like a Fire in My Gut”

Hugh Jackman says he was driven to reach out directly to Florian Zeller to ask if he could star in The Son, the playwright-turned-filmmaker’s sophomore feature following his acclaimed — and Oscar-winning — directorial debut The Father. Like The Father, The Son was adapted from one of Zeller’s plays, this time tackling the subject of depression and centering on 17-year-old Nicholas — newcomer Zen McGrath — whose growing struggle with mental health begins to devastate the lives of his New York lawyer father Peter (Jackman) and mother Kate (Laura Dern). Vanessa Kirby, meanwhile, plays Beth, Pete’s new partner, the arrival of whom and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Review: Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Reunite with Martin McDonagh in Vintage Form

Ireland’s rural West was the setting for a cluster of plays hatched out of a remarkably prolific early period in the mid-‘90s that thrust Martin McDonagh onto the map. But aside from the title initially intended to complete his Aran Islands trilogy, The Banshees of Inisherin remained for decades at a larval stage, unproduced and unpublished. The playwright considered it an immature work, floating the possibility of returning to it later in life. Preserving the title but spinning an entirely new yarn to flesh out its suggestion of folk balladry, the writer-director’s superbly acted fourth feature is his most Irish...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Crow’ Reboot to Film at New Production Facility (Exclusive)

The Crow, Rupert Sanders’ reimagining of Alex Proyas’ 1994 cult classic, has found a place to roost. The Crow will be the first major international production to film in the new Penzing Studios, a backlot recently opened in a former air force base in Penzing, 30 miles west of Munich, Germany. All virtual production on The Crow will be done at Penzing, with location shoots in Prague and Munich. The production will also carry out the majority of its digital asset creation and VFX work in Bavaria, Germany. More from The Hollywood ReporterFremantle Bosses to Give Mipcom KeynoteFox Entertainment and...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Famous Traitors in History

No historical figures are more reviled than traitors. Many of their betrayals have had a significant impact on history and the fate of nations. Such is the depth of their treachery that many of their names -Vidkun Quisling, Benedict Arnold, Mir Jafar, and Judas Iscariot – are synonymous with disloyalty. To determine the most famous […]
U.K.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Glass Onion’ Trailer: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Promises a Puzzling New Mystery

In the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, deadly games are afoot in a tropical paradise. After teasing the Knives Out sequel with a first-look image, Netflix dropped its first major footage Thursday from the Agatha Christie-inspired follow-up from writer-director Rian Johnson. The movie promises the return of Daniel Craig’s Detective Benoit Blanc, who travels to Greece to unravel a mystery featuring a whole new cast of colorful suspects played by some of Hollywood’s biggest names. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Blonde' Review: Ana de Armas' Haunted Marilyn Monroe Drowns in the Excesses of Andrew Dominik's Woozy Reflection...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Eternal Daughter’ Review: A Double Dose of Tilda Swinton in Joanna Hogg’s Partly Effective Stylistic Swerve

After the success of her paired portrait-of-the-artist features The Souvenir and The Souvenir Part II, British writer-director Joanna Hogg takes a stylistic swerve with The Eternal Daughter, a melancholy winter’s tale with horror elements. It’s effectively a third chapter in the Souvenir story, one that jumps into the present day after the 1980s setting of Part II. This time, Tilda Swinton takes over the role of Hogg’s fictional avatar Julie (originally played by Swinton’s daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne) and also reprises the role of Julie’s contained, genteel mother Rosalind, affording the actor a chance to indulge her enthusiasm for complex...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Venice: Martin McDonagh’s ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Gets Over 12-Minute Standing Ovation, a Festival Best So Far

The re-teaming of Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson and writer/director Martin McDonagh for the first time since In Bruges was met with wild applause in Venice. There were wild cheers for Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin — which also marks McDonagh’s first feature since his Venice-bowing and awards conquering Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — even before it had started, but the standing ovation at the end lasted for well over 12 minutes, a festival best so far.More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Crow' Reboot to Film at New Production Facility (Exclusive)Daniel Bruhl in First Trailer for Netflix's Anti-War Film 'All Quiet...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision as Doctors Are “Concerned” About Her Health

Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.” The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.More from The Hollywood ReporterJodie Turner-Smith, Heather Graham, Rachel Brosnahan Among Guests at Venice AmfAR Gala DinnerNoel Clarke Drops Legal Action Against BAFTA Over Sexual Harassment Claims, Academy Stands By Membership SuspensionVenice: Alice Diop Discusses Her Stunning Fictional Film Debut 'Saint Omer' The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer. Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.” “My thoughts — and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom — are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time,” she said on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Prime Video

You can find a wide range of excellent sci-fi movies on Prime Video. Slide out the classics, from The Terminator to Invasion of the Body Snatchers, as well as the hidden gems more people need to watch. One of those is Coherence, widely regarded as the best hidden sci-fi gem out there.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock’ Review: Mark Cousins’ Doc Is a Sly and Engaging Celebration of the Filmmaker

With his newest deep-dive movie about movies, prolific documentarian Mark Cousins switches up his approach by adding a heaping dollop of mischief. My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock, his love letter to one of cinema’s towering greats, flaunts a title that could be an impostor’s declaration on To Tell the Truth. The opening credits announce that the film was “written and voiced by Alfred Hitchcock.” Say what? The first sound of that voice on the soundtrack, however familiar its adenoidal depths and Cockney slants, sparks reasonable doubt — suspicions confirmed when the maestro’s initial comments concern a huge bust of him...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Wonder’ Review: Florence Pugh Dazzles in Sebastian Lelio’s Mesmerizing Study of Faith and Abuse

World premiering at Telluride and to be distributed by Netflix this fall, The Wonder scintillates for a number of reasons. For one thing, its study of religious fanaticism and sexual abuse touches a nerve in today’s culture. It also represents perhaps the finest achievement to date of Chilean director Sebastian Lelio, who won an Oscar for A Fantastic Woman and also helmed such well received movies as Gloria (and its American remake, Gloria Bell) and Disobedience. But the film will be remembered primarily for the monumental performance by Florence Pugh, who transports audiences on her character’s journey to save the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dead for a Dollar’ Review: Walter Hill Delivers a Lively Western With Christoph Waltz and Rachel Brosnahan

As the credits come up on screen at the end of Dead for a Dollar, the dedication “In Memory of Budd Boetticher” is bannered so prominently next to the title, it could almost serve as a subtitle for the film itself. In fact, it’s not entirely clear whether or not it officially is the film’s subtitle. Either way, this entertaining latest feature from venerable writer-producer-director Walter Hill is soaked in elegiac love for the clean lines, brisk storytelling and moral clarity of classic westerns, like the kind Boetticher used to make, such as The Cimarron Kid (1952), The Man From...
MOVIES
