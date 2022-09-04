ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nadia Sawalha channels Kate Beckinsale in Greggs swimsuit while eating a steak bake

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vSnB_0hhiTLab00

Nadia Sawalha has taken Kate Beckinsale ’s hilarious Greggs X Primark swimsuit look to another level.

The Loose Women star posted side-by-side photographs of the Underworld actor and herself wearing the one-piece swimsuit.

Beckinsale, 49, first jokingly showed her followers how to style the swimsuit , which is monogrammed with Greggs branding, in an Instagram post on Friday (2 September).

She accessorised it with a chunky white belt around her waist, a large white fascinator and vintage earrings.

Sawalha emulated her Hollywood star friend’s look with a slightly chunkier white belt and a smaller fascinator, but took the look a step further by chomping down on a steak bake as she posed.

The 57-year-old TV presenter also mimicked Beckinsale’s caption, and wrote in her own: “EVERYONE Relax [sic] you can go from hungry to not hungry in a Greggs X Primark swimsuit… PANIC OVER.

“Me and Kate Beckinsale twinkle twins,” she added.

Beckinsale previously wrote in her caption: “Everyone relax – it is possible to take a Gregg’s swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER [sic].”

The actor responded to Sawalha’s post, writing in the comments: “I love you so much hahahaha.”

Sawalha’s fans also found the post hilarious and made sure she knew how much they appreciated the funny post in the comments.

One person wrote: “You are the best. Now get me a sausage roll.”

Another said the side-by-side snaps were “perfection”, while a third added: “You’re too funny, thank you for making me laugh on some crap days.”

Sawalha, who played Annie Palmer in EastEnders from 1997 to 1999, regularly parodies other celebrities on her Instagram account, including the Kardashians.

She posted her own take on Kim Kardashian’s viral Balenciaga “caution” tape look , which the reality star wore to the Spanish fashion house’s show in March.

Sawalha’s version of the look involved her sister, Dina Sawalha, wrapping her up in yellow tape, and writing “TK Maxx” in marker pen over her chest and stomach.

In an interview with Metro last month, Sawalha said she has “so much fun” creating her Instagram spoofs, which are beloved by her 519,000 followers.

She added that while she and Dina figure out how to recreate a look, her husband films the process for “our behind-the-scenes family reality show”, adding: “We just have so much fun and people end up feeling a bit better about themselves so, what’s not to love?”

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jenna Dewan Rocks Daisy Dukes, Leopard Print Swimsuit On Beach With Son Callum

Hovering at the beach! Jenna Dewan, 41, posted a sweet collection of pics of her doing just that with her youngest child Callum, 2. “Actual footage of me helicopter parenting our child who will run directly into the waves no problem,” the Step Up star captioned the August 17 post. In nine photos, the talented dancer and actress was seen in a stylish short-shorts ensemble during a beach trip, following her curious 2-year-old and hovering protectively as he frolicked in the shallow waves.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kate Beckinsale
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Swimsuit#Fashion Design#Steak
Daily Mail

Amal Clooney stuns in a figure-hugging sequinned gown as she puts on a loved-up display with dapper husband George at the Ticket To Paradise premiere in London

Amal Clooney looked incredible as she joined her dapper husband George at the Ticket To Paradise premiere in London on Wednesday. The barrister, 44, slipped into a sequined gown while her Oscar winning beau, 61, cut a dapper figure in a navy blue three-piece suit. Amal's stunning dress clung to...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Think Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'Didn't Recognize Her New Face'

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian and the rest of her famous family are fans of cosmetic surgery (be it going under the knife or having less invasive procedures) even if they don’t always admit it. However, the 41-year-old newly-single Skims founder may have taken things a little too far after splitting with boyfriend-of-nine-months Pete Davidson, as fans have said that she looked completely unrecognizable in one of her latest Instagram Stories. And we’re inclined to agree with them!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Wears Off-The-Shoulder Dress At Dad’s Wedding: Photos

The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding day! The day was filled with amazing looks but Ben’s daughter, Violet, looked gorgeous in the wedding photos below. The 16-year-old stole the show in her outfit for her dad’s big day on Aug. 2, held at Ben’s 87-acre Riceboro, Georgia estate. Violet opted for a long off-the-shoulder white dress — fitting for the dress code of the event, as all guests wore white — that featured a tulle detail over top. The number finished in a classic A-line skirt.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dr Oz told radio show incest ‘not a big problem’ as long as ‘more than a first cousin away’

Dr Mehmet Oz raised eyebrows by suggesting in a newly unearthed radio interview that incest was “not a big problem” as long as “you’re more than a first cousin away.”The candidate for Pennsylvania’s US Senate seat also told The Breakfast Club show in February 2014 that girls don’t want to have sex with their fathers because of pheromones.“My daughters hate my smell,” the Republican nominee said on the show.His Democratic opponent John Fetterman was quick to latch onto the comments, tweeting, “Yet another issue where Oz and I disagree.”Dr Oz got embroiled in the subject when he was asked on...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

831K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy