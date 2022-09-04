Not always the faithful learning about faith at area colleges

What does religion mean?

Is Black Friday a religious holiday? Is Jediism a religion?

These are some of the questions and themes discussed in Darcy Metcalfe’s Introduction to Religion course at the University of Findlay.

Students look at religion in a new light through case studies on Beyoncé’s Lemonade , a 2016 album that touches on Black feminism and African culture and spirituality, or the 2018 Met Gala theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” In these references to religion in the media, she finds that the presentation of religion is evolving, rather than declining.

“When people are saying we’re a less religious society today, I don't agree with that in any way, and many of the students don't by the time they get to the end of the course,” she said. “I think it just looks a lot different now.”

In 2019, 64 percent of young adults who were active in a Christian church as a child or teen had stepped away from the church during their 20s, according to a study by the Barna Group, which explores the intersection of faith and culture. This is up from 59 percent in 2011, and in line with a growing number of religiously unaffiliated people, especially young people, as reported by Pew Research Center. Another Barna report showed that 35 percent of Generation Z identified as having no religion — the highest percentage among all older generations.

Ms. Metcalfe is one of several local professors who encourage students to examine what religion is and ponder the questions religious studies stir up.

“Religiosity is still there,” she said, though maybe less in the context of institutions, policies, or buildings. She says she believes humans inherently seek meaning, which her classes explore through the lens of all faith traditions.

“We ask the pivotal questions of life,” Ms. Metcalfe said. “And we see what all these traditions have to say about the meaning of birth, the meaning of death, the meaning of everything in between, the meaning of what's after that.”

About 200 students at UF attend weekly school-affiliated religious activities and services, according to the university. The school has 3,500 students enrolled.

Ms. Metcalfe noted that the majority of students in her religion classes have some connection to the Christian tradition. But despite a student’s background, she said, they tend to be open to hearing and learning new ideas and perspectives.

“I preface the class … with, ‘No matter what our beliefs, we come together honoring the integrity of each person in this room,’” Ms. Metcalfe said. “If someone says something that you don't agree with, which is bound to come up, we have to learn civil discourse.”

A secular approach

In contrast to UF, which is a Christian-affiliated institution, professors at a public university such as the University of Toledo cannot, legally, teach to influence students’ beliefs, nor can they ask students to share their affiliations.

Yonatan Miller, assistant professor of religious studies at UT, described the distinction between the academic study of religion and the “confessional,” or religious, study of religion.

“We don’t teach students how to be religious or what to believe. We don’t teach them how to be better or worse,” he said. “What we teach students is about religion. We teach them about the history of various religious traditions.”

When discussing this difference with his World Religions students on Wednesday, Mr. Miller said “about” is the fundamental word in the definition.

“Here we can evaluate, ask questions, be curious,” Mr. Miller told the class. “That you can’t do in confessional settings in an open, welcoming, unbiased way.”

Religiously affiliated schools can teach in ways he can't, Mr. Miller said. But at Lourdes University, an instructor said he teaches with the same mindset, and even encourages students to disagree with him and with the authors of class readings.

"My job isn't to convert these kids to Catholicism," Paul Mueller said. "My job is to teach them."

“Would I like them to convert? Yes. Would I like them to be more devout in their own faith? Yes,” Mr. Mueller said. “But hopefully they've incorporated [the lessons] and they've become better people because of it.”

Ms. Metcalfe noted that religious studies were traditionally taught in a Christocentric manner. But more recent training emphasizes not privileging any one religion tradition, as well as incorporating technology and tying in cultural studies.

“It has felt like for younger generations … that it kind of had been sanitized and disconnected from real life,” she said. “In my training at [the University of Iowa], they were pretty intentional about connecting modern day culture with religious studies and … studying things that mean something to people.”

One program Ms. Metcalfe attended covered methods to discuss difficult subjects among people with vastly different beliefs.

“I think that's an art that has been lost in American society,” Ms. Metcalfe said. “So I try to build those skills, too.”



A new crop of students

Mr. Mueller finds it hard to engage students in class discussions in his three theology courses at Lourdes University. He garners the most intrigue in Faith, Reason, a nd Science, a course that covers questions such as the origin of the universe, the validity of miracles, and life after death.

“It doesn't appear that many have given great depth of thought to a lot of these questions because they seem to be … sometimes overwhelmed, sometimes amazed about many of these things,” Mr. Mueller said. “If they've thought about it they've never thought about it in depth.”

Comparing these courses to his own education, he said: “We had a few more conversations, not that much more in depth than they are today.”

He attributed this to the lack of interest among students, rather than to any trend of religious devotion.

“The devout ones probably pay more attention in general, that’s a valid observation,” Mr. Mueller said. “And there are some who, on the opposite end of the spectrum, they have no interest in theology whatsoever and they just have to get through.”

Mr. Miller also said he’s seen reduced interest in upper-level religion courses at UT.

“I wouldn't read into that necessarily as having to do with declining religiosity,” Mr. Miller said. “I think it tracks with the same phenomenon that we've seen across the humanities.”

Mr. Mueller has had students fill out an anonymous questionnaire in every class since 2013 to see “where they stand regarding religion.” The first question asks why they took the class. A majority of students note needing to fulfill the school’s two-theology-course requirement, while a smaller percentage indicate curiosity in religion or God.

Mr. Mueller has yet to review the trends for most of his survey questions, but shared that a 16-student class this year is the first time he’s ever had no student identify as being devout.

But being devout doesn’t always correlate with religio us literacy, Mr. Miller noted. It’s possible, he said, to be “very devout and know very little” about the background of one’s own tradition. At the same time, he wouldn’t correlate a decline in religiosity with a decline in literacy.

“Some of my most religiously literate students are self-avowed atheists,” Mr. Miller said. “But they're curious and they like to read about the growth of religion, and for them, the way that they relate to this phenomenon that's all around them is by learning about it.

“I think understanding American society in 2022 cannot be fully realized without understanding religion,” he continued, “and what it is, how it pervades our reality, in ways that we recognize and don't recognize.”

One of Mr. Miller’s former students believes he approached religion courses “more seriously” than other students.

“If you’re a nonbeliever, I think, some of them are looking to affirm their nonbelief or they’ll treat it not as seriously,” said Leigh Cole, who identifies as a Jew who believes in Jesus. “They say that’s what these ancient people believe, but they don’t ask why.”

But for students who are unwilling to accept what they’re being taught — either as nonbelievers or as persistent believers — they’re “missing out on a lot of teaching.”

Mr. Cole, a 61-year-old military veteran, graduated from UT in December, 2021. After taking the general-education World Religions course, his professor, Jeanine Diller, suggested he enroll as a religious studies student.

“I actually said, ‘What’s that?’” Mr. Cole said.

“That was one of the major events of my life,” he said. Mr. Cole is now working on a master’s of divinity at Moody Theological Seminary’s Plymouth, Mich., location, in hopes of being a hospital chaplain after ordination.

“I was already saved, but my knowledge excelled tremendously in these classes,” he said. “Why I decided to concentrate in ancient Judaism … I knew I was weak in that area and I just went for it.”



Austin Waxler is a sophomore taking Ms. Metcalfe’s Introduction to Religion course at the University of Findlay. He’s approaching the course with both an academic and spiritual lens — to better understand people of other faiths, and to explore them for himself.

“I'm Anglican, but I feel like there is room for more religion in my life,” Mr. Waxler said. “Why do I have to keep myself to one religion?”

He grew up having hourslong conversations with his family about deep spiritual questions, but was prompted to learn more after visiting Turkey in May.

“After being there and finding out about their religion, I've somewhat dedicated myself to trying to learn more and more about the religions around me,” Mr. Waxler said. “I was curious about it, but this was the spark that just lit it ablaze.”

Contact Sarah Readdean at: sreaddean@theblade.com .