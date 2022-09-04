Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 8, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Buffalo Creek Watershed Festival set Saturday. The Buffalo Creek Watershed Festival will...
Planning Commission approves plan to link 2 historic Pittsburgh buildings
Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a plan to link two historic buildings in the city’s Central Business District. The plan is to connect the structure commonly known as the Skinny Building on Forbes Avenue and the Roberts Building on Wood Street. Both buildings will see restoration work, and a new five-story building will be constructed at 433 Wood Street, where an existing three-story building is set to be demolished.
pittsburghmagazine.com
A Matter of Time: A Grand Victorian Duplex Is Restored To New Glory
It was like the house had stood all those years just waiting for them. Built in 1895, the grand Victorian duplex on Broad Street in Sewickley was there when the family of Mark Izydore’s grandmother settled in the area and started a nursery and grass-cutting service that kept the village’s lawns green and manicured.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Supervisors Discuss Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard Project
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon. During the work session the supervisors were updated on the Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard ‘s resurfacing project. Engineer Ned Mitrovich said the project is nearly complete. In other business the Supervisors Chairman Bill DiCioccio,...
cranberryeagle.com
Freedom Road closing next week
Freedom Road westbound will be closed from 10 a.m. Sept. 16 until 6 a.m. Sept. 19 between Haine School Road and Commonwealth Drive. The Department of Transportation is closing the road for paving, drainage and signal work. The contractor, Gulisek Construction, of Mt. Pleasant, Pa., will be maintaining eastbound traffic...
Repairs underway on water main break at busy intersection in Monroeville
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Crews are working to repair a water main break at a busy intersection in Monroeville. The break happened around 1:51 a.m. along Old William Penn Highway at William Penn Highway/Route 22. Dispatchers told Channel 11 that water has since been restored to everyone, including the hospitals...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sign inspection work to include lane closures in Harmar, Millvale and Tarentum
PennDOT District 11 sign inspection work will involve lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at several locations in the Alle-Kiski Valley:. Route 366 at the northbound Route 28 ramp in Tarentum;. Route 910 at the southbound Route 28 ramp in Harmar;. Route 4009 (Evergreen Road) at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries across 3 counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries across three counties. KDKA-TV obtained exclusive video of a series of smash-and-grab convenience store burglaries in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties. State police believe all six of the burglaries are connected.The latest happened at a Last Minit Mart in Butler County's Muddy Creek Township around 1:50 a.m. on Sept. 6. Burglars broke the glass door with what looks like a tire iron, according to police. Once inside, they went straight to the cigarette rack and filled up a garbage can with cigarettes.Waiting outside along Perry Highway was a red/orange pickup...
wtae.com
Small corridor along Route 30 seeing gas prices tumble
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — While the average price for a gallon of gas in the Pittsburgh-area remains around $4 per gallon, a small stretch of gas stations along Route 30 is lowering the bar. Watch the report in the video player above. Three locations along Route 30 in North...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monroeville Jazz Fest brings community together
On Sept. 3, area residents enjoyed music, food and nature at the 19th annual Monroeville Jazz Fest. The Monroeville Foundation hosted the concert outside at the Tall Trees Amphitheater. “I really enjoy this,” said Ernie Groover, Monroeville Foundation president. “This is a great venue, a great event. We have a...
messengerpaper.com
St. Sebastian Church Festival in Belle Vernon
St Sebastian is inviting the public to attend their upcoming festival on Sunday, September 18 from 12:00 noon – 7:00PM. There will be lots of homemade food, a bake sale and games for the kids. In addition, there will be live entertainment and a 50/50 raffle. For more information. Please call the Parish office at 724-929-9300. St Sebastian Church is located at 801 Broad Avenue, in Belle Vernon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Expect closures through November for road work on Verona Road in Penn Hills
Road work will begin on Verona Road in Penn Hills beginning Sept. 12. PennDOT announced the construction, happening between Saltsburg Road and Second Avenue, on Tuesday. The work will be done by A. Folino Construction Inc. of Oakmont as part the $7.3 million 2022 Capital Roads contract. Work includes milling and paving, base repairs, reconstruction of an intersection, drainage improvements, shoulder work and guardrail replacement.
Winning lottery ticket worth $350,000 sold in Allegheny County
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A winning-lottery ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn on Tuesday. Those numbers are 2-4-11-21-26. The Giant Eagle on Mountain View Drive in West Mifflin earns a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Verona Community Day returns Sept. 24
On Sept. 24, the Verona Community Group will present the second annual Verona Community Picnic, to take place at Cribbs Field on Second Street from 2 to 6 p.m. The day will feature a wide array of family-friendly activities, but the cornerstone will be the food, with the community group offering free cheeseburgers and hot dogs. Attendees are encouraged to bring a side dish or dessert, either for their families or to share with everyone, depending on their level of comfort.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Valley Community Fund grant provides AEDs to Leetsdale VFD
The Sewickley Valley Community Fund recently provided a grant to the Leetsdale Volunteer Fire Department for the purchase of new automated external defibrillators. The new Zoll AEDs will replace units that are outdated and potentially unreliable, and are also identical to the units currently in use by the Quaker Valley Ambulance Authority. This is important because in a case of emergency, the fire department — with its Quick Response Medical Service — might be the first responder. They can begin the use of the AED and when ambulance authority paramedics arrive, the AEDs can be switched without having to remove and reset the defibrillator pads.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Parnassus National Bank closed in 1953 after the bank's president confessed to embezzling $600,000
There was a time when community banks in the Alle-Kiski Valley thrived. For example, there was the Old Freeport Bank and the Avonmore National Bank, both of which served their communities for many years. But, perhaps, the most well-known community bank was Parnassus National Bank. The bank dated to 1872,...
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts At Butler Twp. Apartments
Butler Township Police are investigating the theft of a number of catalytic converters from vehicles at an apartment complex. The thefts happened overnight Wednesday at the Highland Apartments. Police say the suspect was driving in a dark colored car—although no other details were provided. Anyone with information should contact...
Enrico’s Bakery in Jeannette dealing with inflation impact after 102 years in business
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Talk about withstanding the test of time — Enricos has done that. They’ve been around for more than a century and despite inflation hitting them hard the last two years, they’re still serving customers every day. Enrico’s Bakery on Lowery Avenue has called...
Boardman Township roads flood
After a round of flash flooding, Boardman Township administrator Jason Loree is warning people to stay off flooded roadways.
Comments / 0