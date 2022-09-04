Read full article on original website
Second chance for Pittsburgh’s first public housing: Application for $50 million nearly done
Pittsburgh’s housing authority is finalizing plans to apply for a federal grant to completely redevelop the city’s oldest public housing development. The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh [HACP] will be applying for a $50 million grant through Choice Neighborhoods, a program run by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to replace […] The post Second chance for Pittsburgh’s first public housing: Application for $50 million nearly done appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh Festivals to check out this Fall
From music to food, cars, pumpkins, and more, Pittsburgh has all kinds of fun festivals lined up throughout September and October. Here are just some of the events that the city has to offer. The air may be cooling down, but the festival scene in Pittsburgh is only heating up!...
pghcitypaper.com
On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, The Goldmark, CMOA, and more (Sept. 8-11)
Pretend it’s Friday with a night of pop hits from The Weeknd led by DJs Gun Ray and ItsDatJawn. 4016 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $5. 21 and over. belvederesultradive.com. This one’s for the crate diggers: Selecta of Pittsburgh DJ trio Union hosts a night of funk, reggae, hip hop, and R&B deep cuts. 4517 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. 21 and over. thegoldmark.com/events.
Carnegie Mellon University focused on 20 development sites in new master plan
PITTSBURGH — Officials from Carnegie Mellon University detailed where and how much they’re thinking ahead for their Oakland campus, presenting the broad outline for a new institutional master plan to the Pittsburgh Planning Commission. The university has totaled up 20 future development projects on various sites throughout and...
KDKA's Your Day Pittsburgh debuts new look, anchor team
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - When you tune into Your Day Pittsburgh each morning, it's going to have a new look. After anchoring the morning news for six years and reporting for the morning newscasts for six years before that, Heather Abraham is moving on...sort of. She'll be staying right here at KDKA, hosting Pittsburgh Today Live and contributing to Your Day Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, Lindsay Ward will take the chair next to David Highfield each morning for Your Day Pittsburgh. "Lindsay and I share the same love for Pittsburgh and this important role of morning anchor," Heather said. "She is a bright spot here at KDKA...
wtae.com
Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank resumes walk-in food distributions
PITTSBURGH — Over the summer, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank resumed walk-in food distribution events. This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced food distributions to go to a drive-up style, where volunteers and National Guard troops would place pre-packaged boxes in people's trunks. It was a socially-distanced way to quickly get food to families, at a time when many found themselves in need.
Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival returns to Strip District
These days, tacos are more than just ground beef, cheese and toppings. From barbacoa to chorizo to lengua, tacos have gone gourmet. Visitors to the Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival on Saturday will find a taco for every taste bud, said founder and executive producer Craig McCloud. “We’ll have plenty for...
Pitt News
Local events to get hype for the fall season
Fall is here, and Pittsburgh has a seemingly endless stream of upcoming events to celebrate. Here is a compilation of arts and entertainment activities to look forward to in September and October. Shakespeare In the Park: A Midsummer Night’s Dream // Pittsburgh’s Shakespeare In the Park is back for September...
kidsburgh.org
6 farms for apple picking in Pittsburgh this season
Photo above by Zen Chung. Apples are the perfect snack: sweet, crunchy and thirst-quenching all at once. And they’re a tasty ingredient for pies, muffins and quickbreads. We love that kids love apples, too, which makes apple picking in Pittsburgh and around our region that much more fun. Pittsburgh-area...
messengerpaper.com
LIVE! CASINO GUEST WINS OVER $300K PLAYING BLACKJACK
To Date In 2022, Live! Casino Has Paid Out Over 17,000 Jackpots for Over $43 Million In Cash. A Washington County man is celebrating after winning more than $300,000 at Live! Casino Pittsburgh playing Blackjack. Kevin Lin (at left) with Isaiah Tipton, Live! Casino Table Games Shift manager. Lin hit...
kidsburgh.org
10 things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh, from Pierogi Fest and historic tours to a massive Steelers watch party
With Labor Day behind us, it’s time for Pittsburgh to dig into some fall activities like football and farm visits. September also kicks off RADical Days, a series of free events during September and October. Check out this list of things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh and the surrounding region:
White Rabbit Cafe in Greensburg named to Top 100 Coffee Shops by Yelp
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local coffee shop has landed on the Top 100 list of the best coffee shops in the entire country!The White Rabbit and Cafe Patisserie in Greensburg was ranked #92, according to Yelp.The Greensburg shop is just one of three Pennsylvania shops to make the list.Yelp says they evaluated shops based on their total volume of reviews and how good those reviews were.Locals suggest trying their Horchata Latte and to take the time to browse the Rabbit Hole Records inside.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh’s quest to get a ‘fair share’ from big nonprofits has lasted for decades. Here’s the 4-minute version.
UPMC Presbyterian (Photo by Ryan Loew/PublicSource) Pleas by Pittsburgh and Allegheny County officials for help from large nonprofit institutions have been hamstrung by a lack of leverage, but PublicSource’s series The Exempt Dilemma revealed a range of potential paths forward. by Emma Folts, PublicSource. Pittsburgh’s “eds and meds” are...
CBS News
Donut Fest coming to Pittsburgh for the first time ever
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "Donut" adjust your screens. Pittsburgh will soon play host to Donut Fest for the first time ever. Donut Fest is an annual celebration of donuts and coffee. The festival "has been a resounding success in Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, and Detroit over the past decade—introducing thousands of happy guests to locally-produced donuts and handcrafted coffees," a press release read. "With its impressive culinary scene and an abundance of artisan bakeries and coffee roasters, Pittsburgh is an exciting addition to the Donut Fest roster."
nextpittsburgh.com
Tony Norman: Spend a day with the retired pool hustlers of East Liberty
The men who play pool in a back room at the Vintage Senior Services Center in East Liberty don’t have colorful nicknames like “Minnesota Fats” or “Cornbread Red” or “Wimpy” Lassiter. They have ordinary names like Ernie, George, Cecil, Dave, Bobby, Edgar and...
Pitt News
Raising Cane’s proposes Oakland location
Raising Cane’s has proposed a new restaurant in Central Oakland. The Oakland Planning and Development Corp. announced on Aug. 25 that the OLIO Development Group has proposed constructing a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers quick-service restaurant at 3610 Fifth Ave., currently occupied by Thirsty Scholar. OPDC said it will be a tenant fit out of Thirsty Scholar, which is listed as permanently closed online.
wtae.com
Mastriano's Allegheny County events allowed no media questions for candidate
GREEN TREE, Pa. — Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano held three meet-and-greet appearances in Allegheny County on Wednesday, but local news media were not among those with whom he met or greeted at the events. Mastriano makes campaign stops in Allegheny County: Watch the report in the video...
ahn.org
Four AHN, Highmark Health employees named to Pittsburgh’s “40 Under 40” list
PITTSBURGH -- Three Allegheny Health Network caregivers and one senior program manager supporting innovation and community engagement efforts for AHN and Highmark Health have been recognized by Pittsburgh Magazine in its annual “40 Under 40” list. The Class of 2022 list – published by Pittsburgh Magazine and compiled...
pghcitypaper.com
New partnership with Spotlight PA to provide Pittsburgh with more investigative and public-service journalism
For the past decade, there’s been nothing short of a crisis in our state capital. More and more of Pennsylvania’s sprawling and costly bureaucracy operated without scrutiny from investigative reporters, the watchdogs tracking how our hard-earned tax dollars are spent and demanding answers from lawmakers about waste, fraud, and abuse.
From steelworkers to baristas: the new face of Pittsburgh’s evolving labor movement
'We see a whole slew of people from all walks of life who are coming in to show their support for the union,” Shea Gannon, of Pittsburgh, said. The post From steelworkers to baristas: the new face of Pittsburgh’s evolving labor movement appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
