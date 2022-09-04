Parents urged to step up childhood vaccinations as discovery of polio elicits concern in Eastern U.S.

It’s been more than 50 years, but Toledoan Tim Ryan still recalls the teasing one of his second-grade classmates received for wearing a long dress that covered the leg braces she wore from the crippling effects of the poliovirus.

Her name was Rosemary, and although Mr. Ryan can’t recollect her last name, he remembers she disappeared from school for a long time before returning with the braces and crutches. Her time at school didn’t get any easier, he said, adding he recalls Rosemary crying a lot.

“And then she stopped coming to school altogether and I never saw her again,” Mr. Ryan said. “I don’t know what happened to her, but I doubt if it was anything good.”

His reflections were prompted by a case of polio reported in Rockland County, New York, in late July. State health officials there have since warned of an expanding “community spread” of the virus after it was found in wastewater samples. More locally, Ohio health experts say there isn’t reason for concern yet, particularly for those who are vaccinated.

An epidemic of Poliomyelitis — often referred to as polio — was first recorded in the United States in1894 in Vermont, but it didn’t become a nationwide health crisis until 1916 following an outbreak in Brooklyn, New York, according to the National Library of Medicine. In the decades that followed, polio became one of the most feared diseases in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with 15,000 cases of paralysis reported each year on average. In the late 1940s, more than 35,000 people were disabled each year because of polio.

Mr. Ryan remembers lining up with his classmates to receive their vaccinations. Later on, he would learn about the various stories of children and adults who died or were paralyzed — some of whom were placed in large metal tubes that functioned as a ventilator that later was coined as “iron lungs.”

“The idea of being free of polio was, you know, was a blessing and I’m sure that they were scared to death of it,” he said. “Can you imagine seeing polio sweep through the country and kill so many people? Or imagine the horror of having to look at an iron lung and know that you’re going into it and there was very little chance that you were ever coming out?”

But it was his memory of the young girl with leg braces who left his school and never returned that stuck with him most. As an adult, he joined the Rotary Club of Toledo in raising money to eradicate polio worldwide. He’s proud that the Toledo Rotary was one of the earliest chapters to join that initiative in the 1980s, which to date has raised more than $1 billion. He’s also traveled overseas to assist in increasing vaccinations in third-world countries.

It would take roughly two decades, but by 1979 polio was considered eradicated in the U.S. thanks to childhood vaccinations, according to the CDC.

Polio is primarily spread two ways: through contact with an infected person’s feces — such as a person touching a surface infected with it and then touching their mouth — and through droplets from a sneeze or cough, according to the CDC. Mild symptoms can look like the flu and include fever, fatigue, headache, sore throat, nausea, and diarrhea. More serious symptoms include weakness in the arms and legs, as well as paralysis.

Dr. Razi Syed, a ProMedica infectious disease expert, said fortunately most Ohioans and U.S. residents in general are vaccinated, with a majority of children getting a series of shots at 2, 4, and 6 to 18 months of age, as well as between 4 to 6 years of age. Those immunizations are generally good for life, Dr. Syed said, with boosters recommended for those who are traveling overseas to countries where there is high polio spread.

Even if a vaccinated person avoids the worst of the virus, they can still spread it.

“A lot of people can carry these viruses and don’t have any symptoms, but they can transmit it easily,” Dr. Syed said. “They can then easily transmit that virus if they come in contact with a person who’s not vaccinated.”

However, more children appear to be falling behind on their immunizations, including for polio. That means they and other older residents could be at risk if the virus were to spread or mutate, Dr. Razi said.

State and county data collections on polio vaccinations has been spotty over the years with the most recent data on polio immunizations collected through surveys. According to the CDC, Ohio polio immunization for children entering kindergarten dropped to its lowest point in 10 years. In the 2011-12 to 2013-14 school years, polio immunizations typically were in the mid-90 percent range. But 2020-21, the percentage of children covered was 89 percent.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodinski said locally the rate for children to have all of their required immunizations is likely in the mid-70 percent range. He said that’s in large part because of the recent pandemic, during which be believes parents became fearful of bringing their young children to healthcare facilities for fear they might be exposed to the coronavirus.

Now that the pandemic is waning, he said it’s important to get those immunization rates back up to at least the mid-90 percent range.

“It’s a concern because some of these diseases are devastating and can have long-term effects on individuals,” Mr. Zgodinski said. “But even worse, you have to remember they can cause fatalities.”

Dr. Razi said parents shouldn’t feel ashamed if a child is behind on their immunizations, adding it’s more important to simply get them caught up. Their medical provider can provide more details about how best to go about doing that, he added, while the Lucas County Health Department offers a Shots 4 Tots n Teens program for immunizations.

The health department holds multiple Shots 4 Tots clinics each month and charges a $21.25 administration fee per shot for those whose insurance does not cover any vaccines or for those without any insurance. No one is turned away for inability to pay.

For more information about those clinics, call 419-213-2013 or go to lucascountyhealth.com .