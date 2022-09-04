Beware of counterfeit car seats

When purchasing a car seat, a caregiver may check the newest technology and safety features, but one thing caregivers may overlook is the authenticity of the product. Counterfeit car seats may look similar to authentic ones, but using one can be very dangerous.

A counterfeit car seat is a knock-off of an authentic car seat. Typically sold through online third-party retailers, these car seats may be sold by an unfamiliar brand or falsely under the name of a popular brand. Counterfeit car seats are made with unsafe materials and non-federally regulated designs that have not been tested to keep a child safe.

The first sign that a car seat may be counterfeit is the price; if the price is much cheaper than other retailers, it is probably an indication that the product is made with cheaper materials. No deal is worth sacrificing the safety of a child. Materials may feel scratchy and flimsy, rather than soft and sturdy. Many are missing the chest clip, a vital safety feature on all federally regulated seats, which secures the straps over a child’s chest.

Check for the safety and warning labels; each car seat will have a yellow header that states “This child restraint system conforms to all applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards”.

An authentic car seat will have essential paperwork containing a car seat manual and registration card. By registering a car seat with the manufacturer, caregivers can verify the authenticity of their seat. According to Buckle Up For Life, when preparing to purchase a car seat it is recommended to research brands that are sold in brick-and-mortar stores. If shopping online, look for listings that are shipped and sold directly by the manufacturer itself.

If one suspects they may have purchased a counterfeit car seat, they should return it as soon as possible and contact the online retailer and the National Traffic Safety Administration, which regulates and monitors safety seat compliance, to prevent future sales of the product. Do not donate the product but rather dispose of it so it can not be used.

If a caregiver is unsure of the authenticity of their car seat, a car seat safety technician at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital can check if the seat is legitimate and safe. A certified technician can also demonstrate proper installation, buckling and answer any questions.

For families outside of the Toledo area, a car seat technician can refer another licensed location for car seat checks.

For questions about car seat safety or to schedule an appointment with a technician, contact the ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital Injury Prevention and Community Outreach department at 419-291-7945.