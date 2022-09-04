Dispelling common myths about the purpose and scope of hospice care

Hospice care is a specialized care that serves individuals and their loved ones during an advanced or terminal illness. Sometimes, receiving this important care is delayed because of misconceptions around what hospice care is and who may need it. Dispelling these myths can help people get the care they need sooner.

“Some people think that hospice is for the last few days of a person’s life, but there is so much more to hospice care than that,” says Andrea Henderson, regional director of operations, ProMedica Hospice and Palliative Medicine. “Hospice is about living each day to the fullest. From keeping your loved one comfortable to providing emotional support, we’re here to help enrich life.”

Here are some of the common myths about hospice care, followed by the truth.

Myth: Hospice is a place: Hospice care can be provided in any place the patient calls home: their house, a skilled nursing center, assisted living facility or anywhere else.

Myth: Hospice is only for patients with cancer: Many hospice patients have diagnoses other than cancer. Alzheimer’s disease, renal disease, HIV/AIDs, and cardiovascular diseases are just a few of the other conditions that our hospice patients have.

Myth: I have to have a signed DNR to receive hospice care: A patient can receive hospice care without having signed a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order. The hospice regulation actually says that hospices cannot discriminate against patients because of any advance directive choices.

Myth: I can’t afford hospice: The Medicare and Medicaid Hospice Benefits cover services related to the terminal prognosis. If patients have private insurance or managed care, we assist in checking their benefit coverage to make sure patients and families understand any potential out-of-pocket costs.

Myth: I can’t use hospice if I’m still receiving regular treatment for my disease: The Medicare Hospice Benefit may cover chemotherapy, radiation, blood transfusions or other treatments if those treatments are providing comfort for patients eligible to receive the benefit (life expectancy of six months or less if the illness runs its normal course).

Myth: I can’t have hospice care unless I have a full-time caregiver: Some hospices do not require caregivers prior to the patient being admitted. For example, ProMedica Hospice will help coordinate community resources to keep the patient at home as long as possible, and then help the patient find an alternative location to receive care when care at home is no longer possible.

Myth: Seeking hospice care means I’ve given up: Hospice care focuses on comfort rather than a cure, but choosing hospice does not mean you are giving up. Patients and families do not have to be “ready to die” before getting the care they need and deserve. Hospice care can help patients prepare and deal with what is happening to them on their own terms and in their own time frame.

“If you think hospice care may benefit you or a loved one, you don’t have to wait to learn more,” says Ms. Henderson. “While we can’t provide hands-on care to a patient without a physician’s order, we can discuss hospice care, answer questions and help connect you to the care you need.”

Learn more about hospice care at promedicahospice.org