Ghulam Nabi Azad Addresses 1st Rally In Jammu, After Dumping Congress; ‘J&K People Supported Me’

Read full article on original website
Related
No doomsday bunker, not a single gun – if the US really is heading for civil war, I’m stuffed | Arwa Mahdawi
The super-rich are preparing to ride out the apocalypse by their underground swimming pools. Ordinary Americans have bought another 20m firearms. And me? I have a broom and a butter knife
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
Daily Beast
New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War
Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(Reuters) - Ukraine claims to have taken back dozens of towns and villages in the east and south from Russian forces as U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visited Kyiv to pledge more aid.
RELATED PEOPLE
New N.Korea law outlines nuclear weapons use, including preemptive strikes
SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - North Korea has officially enshrined the right to use preemptive nuclear strikes to protect itself in a new law that leader Kim Jong Un said makes its nuclear status "irreversible" and bars denuclearisation talks, state media reported on Friday.
Comments / 0