News 12
Police: Man injured in shooting at parking lot of Matawan 7-Eleven
Authorities are probing a shooting at a 7-Eleven location in Matawan that they say left one man injured. Authorities received a 911 call Tuesday around 8:34 p.m. reporting an individual was shot at the parking lot on Morristown Road. Police responded and located a male who sustained a gunshot wound....
Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children
A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Man, 29, fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment building
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
News 12
NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn
Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
Herald Community Newspapers
Two arrested in Valley Stream after driver runs away from police
Two men face multiple charges after a routine traffic stop quickly escalated into a police chase of the driver who allegedly struck two officers before being taken into custody, according to police. Police officers pulled over a Honda heading west on W. Merrick Road for illegally tinted windows on Sept. 3 around 7:15 p.m.
News 12
POLICE: 2 suspects wanted for multiple smash-and grabs; 1 person in custody
Police are on the hunt for suspects after a series of attempted smash-and-grab robberies. One person of interest is in custody after police say they tried to take off, but crashed their car on Staunton Street in Yonkers. Officials say the search continues for two other suspects who were in...
News 12
Officer expected to recover following shooting caught on dramatic video
***WARNING: Some may find this video tough to watch. An officer who was shot during an incident captured on body camera and surveillance video is expected to recover, News 12 has learned. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office released the video as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting...
NYPD: Man wanted for forcibly touching 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn
Authorities are searching for a man wanted for forcibly touching a 12-year-old girl in Brooklyn.
News 12
Monmouth County thieves now swiping car keys from inside homes, police say
Police in Monmouth County are warning that vehicle thefts in the area are now coming with a side of burglary. There have been numerous incidents of home break-ins this summer where criminals are ultimately looking for keys to high-end vehicles, according to police in Holmdel. There have been four incidents...
News 12
PBA: Sing Sing corrections officer hospitalized after drug-fuel attack by inmate
A correctional officer at Sing Sing Correctional Facility was hospitalized after being attacked by a drug-fueled inmate, according to the New York Correctional Officers and PBA. Authorities say the suspect was high on synthetic marijuana when he attacked the officer on Monday. News 12 is told that the inmate was...
Saddle Brook Officer Charged With DWI, Leaving Scene Of Overnight Crash
An off-duty Saddle Brook police officer was drunk when he fled the scene of a utility pole crash a few blocks from his home, authorities charged. Attilio Dente Sr., 39, had to be separated from an unidentified person he was arguing with when township officers showed up at his home around 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, an accident report obtained by Daily Voice says.
thevillagesun.com
Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village
According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
News 12
State police release new details into I-87 crash that killed 2 in Tuxedo
State police released new information in a wrong-way crash that killed two people on Tuesday in Orange County. They say they've learned the car that was going the wrong way entered the New York State Thruway at Exit 15. State police say 68-year-old George Gonzalez, of Dumont, New Jersey, drove...
longisland.com
Manhattan Woman Arrested for Assaulting Nassau County Police Officer
The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of a Manhattan female for the Assault on a Police Officer that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 1:00 AM in Inwood. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers were on patrol when they observed a black 2010 Honda Accord with tinted windows, no front license plate and a defective headlight traveling southbound on Sheridan Boulevard near the intersection of Bayview Avenue.
Coram man pleads guilty to impersonating police officer
A former state corrections officer from Coram pleaded guilty to impersonating a police officer.
News 12
Police: Gun seized, suspects driving with motorized stealth license plate flipper
Westchester County police say they recovered a gun after tracking down suspects who fled from authorities earlier in the day. In a Facebook post, police say the suspects were stopped on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Mount Pleasant and taken into custody. As officers searched the car, they found...
Long Island owner wants justice after her dog was mauled to death by another hound
A Plainview family is demanding something be done after their dog Hudson was mauled to death last week by another dog.
News 12
ALERT CENTER: Nassau police warn of 'rainbow fentanyl’ pills aimed at kids
Nassau County Police are alerting the public to the alarming trend of brightly colored versions of fentanyl known as “rainbow fentanyl.”. Police say the drug is bright colored pills and powders sometimes designed to resemble sidewalk chalk. The Drug Enforcement Administration says it has noticed an increase in use...
danspapers.com
Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex’s Lover
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer’s ex-girlfriend’s love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
News 12
Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession
A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
