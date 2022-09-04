ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay Shore, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Police: Man injured in shooting at parking lot of Matawan 7-Eleven

Authorities are probing a shooting at a 7-Eleven location in Matawan that they say left one man injured. Authorities received a 911 call Tuesday around 8:34 p.m. reporting an individual was shot at the parking lot on Morristown Road. Police responded and located a male who sustained a gunshot wound....
MATAWAN, NJ
Daily Voice

Bay Shore Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Shooting Into Home Occupied By Children

A 43-year-old Long Island man was sentenced for kidnapping and for shooting into homes, narrowly missing a toddler in one incident. Robert Oliver was sentenced to 12 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he pleaded guilty to charges including second-degree kidnapping and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
BAY SHORE, NY
News 12

NYPD searches for suspects linked to 2 separate fatal shootings in Brooklyn

Two men are dead from two separate late-night fatal shootings in Brooklyn, according to police. The NYPD says a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest at around 11:20 p.m. on Sheffield Avenue Wednesday. He died at the scene. No suspect information is available yet as the investigation is in its early stages.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Shore, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bay Shore, NY
City
Astoria, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Two arrested in Valley Stream after driver runs away from police

Two men face multiple charges after a routine traffic stop quickly escalated into a police chase of the driver who allegedly struck two officers before being taken into custody, according to police. Police officers pulled over a Honda heading west on W. Merrick Road for illegally tinted windows on Sept. 3 around 7:15 p.m.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Baby Shower#Violent Crime
thevillagesun.com

Reputed gang member gunned down in East Village

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Thurs., Sept. 1, around 1:30 p.m., found Dillin Tolentino, 26, of 601 E. 12th St., unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head at Avenue C and E. 12th Street. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

Manhattan Woman Arrested for Assaulting Nassau County Police Officer

The Fourth Squad reports on the arrest of a Manhattan female for the Assault on a Police Officer that occurred on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 1:00 AM in Inwood. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct Officers were on patrol when they observed a black 2010 Honda Accord with tinted windows, no front license plate and a defective headlight traveling southbound on Sheridan Boulevard near the intersection of Bayview Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
danspapers.com

Montauk Man Gets 20 Years for Killing Ex’s Lover

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An ex-convict from Montauk who admitted killing the 38-year-old man who was the killer’s ex-girlfriend’s love interest in 2019 was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison plus 5 years post release supervision. Judge Stephen Braslow sentenced 50-year-old Joseph...
MONTAUK, NY
News 12

Police: Somers man arrested for fentanyl and crack cocaine possession

A Somers man has been arrested for possession of fentanyl and crack cocaine. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville says that on Sept. 2, members of the Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) pulled a car over after witnessing a traffic violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. Upon further investigation, the driver of the car, William E. Felling III, 40, was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
SOMERS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy