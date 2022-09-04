Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County, Sunday Sept. 4: “Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening”

Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather forecast: Thursday September 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Thursday September 8 due to possible isolated to scattered thunderstorms. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will be possible today with. highest...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Wednesday September 7
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Wednesday September 7 due to the possibility of isolated to scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and...
Monroe Local News
Weather Alert: Flood Watch in effect for local area through this evening
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Sept. 5, 2022) – The National Weather service has issued a Flood Watch for many areas in Georgia until 8 p.m. this evening, including Walton, Gwinnett and surrounding counties. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
CBS 46
Cobb County under a flood watch due to flooding, heavy rain
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A flood watch has been issued for Cobb County due to the recent storm that brought heavy rain and flooding to parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday. This comes after Georiga Governor Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency due to heavy rain and flooding in Chattooga and Floyd Counties on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
Farmer says part of property heavily damaged from weekend flooding in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — As heavy rain swept through North Georgia over the weekend, one of the hardest hit areas was Floyd County. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for Floyd and Chattooga counties as the areas received widespread flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 says parts of...
Severe flooding triggers state of emergency in Georgia
Slow-moving storms delivered an overwhelming amount of rainfall to northern Georgia on Sunday that flooded a water treatment plant, slowed travel and delayed a Major League Baseball game. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency in two of the state's northwestern counties following torrential rainfall and severe flooding...
cobbcountycourier.com
Riverside Parkway south of I-20 blocked for emergency water main repairs
Cobb County government announced on its Facebook page that the northbound lanes of Riverside Parkway just south of I-20 in South Cobb have been blocked due to emergency water main repairs. Here is the message:. TRAFFIC ALERT. The northbound lanes of Riverside Parkway in Austell are CLOSED just south of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowhabersham.com
Kemp declares state of emergency in flooded Northwest Georgia
Parts of Northwest Georgia are under a state of emergency after torrential rains over the weekend caused severe flooding. Governor Brian Kemp on Sunday issued the emergency declaration for Chattooga and Floyd Counties. Approximately 12 inches of rain fell on the region flooding homes and businesses and making roads impassable.
A flash flood emergency in northwestern Georgia is at least a 1-in-200 year event
Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia Sunday has been so heavy, CNN Weather estimates it is at least a one-in-200 year event.
Another round of heavy rain moving through Labor Day afternoon
ATLANTA — Some parts of Georgia will see more showers and stormy conditions after a weekend of heavy rain and flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brad Nitz says a flood watch is in effect for most of north and west Georgia until 8 p.m. Monday. Severe Weather Team...
“We woke up to a power outage”: Severe flooding, State of emergency in Chattooga, Floyd counties
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — A foot of rain fell Sunday in Chattooga County, causing flash flooding that blocked roads, knocked down trees and damaged homes. Gov. Brian Kemp on Sunday issued a state of emergency, and a flash flood warning is still in effect for a large portion of the metro area until Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
fox5atlanta.com
Clean-up efforts underway in North Georgia after severe flooding
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery and clean-up efforts were well underway Monday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after heavy rains over the weekend pounded the area, leaving streets submerged and property damaged. Restaurants and other establishments tried to reopen for business following the massive flooding in Summerville and surrounding communities....
WLTX.com
Flooding in northwest Georgia | Parts of Chattooga, Floyd counties get more than 14-inches of rain in the past 24 hours
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Parts of northwest Georgia are flooding after some areas have received more than 14-inches of rain in the past 24 hours and Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for that part of the state. Heavy rain continues to impact portions of Chattooga and...
WTVC
State of Emergency declared in Georgia
Chattooga, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for Chattooga County and Floyd County following severe flooding. The National Weather Service also issued Flash Flood Warning estimating about six to 12 inches of rain. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding has the potential...
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather in the midweek; Rain returns by Friday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a lower chance of rain on Tuesday as many head back to work and school after an unsettled Labor Day weekend. Patchy fog is possible early in the day and the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. The low temperature will be near 70° and the high will reach the low to mid 80s - just about normal for this time of the year.
CBS 46
Georgia Dept. of Transportation to build express lanes on I-285 top end
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s one of the busiest sections of highway in America. 240,000 cars and trucks travel on the top end of Interstate 285 every day. “The traffic is a mess, everybody is in and out, and there are accidents every day,” driver Jazmine Lawrence said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Flooding on I-75 in Cobb County
This is south of Bells Ferry Road at mile marker 267. Water is covering some of the lanes on the interstation.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: September 7, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health now reports the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday September 7, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Comments / 0