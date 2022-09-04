Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County, Sunday Sept. 4: “Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely this evening”

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There is a lower chance of rain on Tuesday as many head back to work and school after an unsettled Labor Day weekend. Patchy fog is possible early in the day and the sky will be partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. The low temperature will be near 70° and the high will reach the low to mid 80s - just about normal for this time of the year.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO