Gorakhpur: ‘Muslim-sounding names’ of many wards changed; Samajwadi party protests | Econ Times

The removal of a mandated office space during the pandemic has been a big adjustment for some. But for those itching to travel while needing to earn a paycheck, hybrid working can be something of a blessing. It’s given rise to the idea of the digital nomad, a person who works on the go — taking their assignments, writings and technology with them. It can be an idealistic way of living for some, and when done right, can be freeing. However, it’s not merely a question of packing a bag and hitting the road or hopping on a plane. There...

TRAVEL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO