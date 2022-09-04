ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Proposed agreement for ice rink at Calverton town park not yet ready for prime time, officials say

The Riverhead Town Board will likely move to table a resolution on today’s agenda that would authorize an agreement with Peconic Hockey Foundation to bring an NHL-sized ice rink to Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton. The town has not yet come to terms with the Wading River nonprofit and negotiations remain ongoing, according to Deputy Town Attorney Annemarie Prudenti.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Riverhead NJROTC program starts school year without certified instructors, as district seeks to fill two vacancies following resignations

Riverhead High School’s NJROTC program has started the school year without any Navy-certified instructors or a department head, after its two certified instructors resigned this summer. The program will continue as the district searches for the two full-time staff members it has budgeted for, including a senior naval science...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Flanders man drowns at upstate campground

A Flanders man drowned at an upstate campground this weekend, according to N.Y. State Police. Police said Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, was at the Landers Minisink Campground in the Town of Highland when he drowned while swimming in the Delaware River Saturday. Ismalej entered the river at about 1:30 p.m....
FLANDERS, NY
Labor Day 2022: closings, stats and a little history

Labor Day is a federal and state holiday in New York. U.S. post office (no mail delivery) UPS & FedEx (no regular delivery) There will be no municipal garbage collection today. The rest of the week remains on its regular schedule. The LIRR is operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Trains...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration set

The Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force invites the community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with SEPA Mujer at the Riverhead Free Library, Tuesday Sept. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and all are welcome. What better reason to celebrate or to learn more about the colorful Hispanic and...
RIVERHEAD, NY
We all know the game. We must take a stand now, or the place we love will soon be gone.

On behalf of those of us who have spent their time trying to balance the long term public interest with short term individual economic gain, I want to thank you for your coverage of the recent planning consultant debacle in Southampton. (Editorial: “When dereliction of duty is a public official’s best defense, you know constituents are in trouble,” Aug. 26.)
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Multiple departments battle large mulch fire in Calverton overnight

Multiple fire departments from across the area battled a large mulch fire in Calverton all night. Riverhead Fire Department responded to the alarm shortly before 1 a.m. off Middle Country Road in Calverton, Riverhead Chief Joe Hartmann said this morning. At least 70 firefighters from more than a dozen area departments answered Riverhead’s call for mutual aid to fight fires that ignited in two large mulch piles at the site, Hartmann said. The departments responded with tanker trucks, brush trucks and ladder-tower trucks to battle the blaze.
Riverhead Middle School welcomes new assistant principal

Riverhead Middle School welcomes a new assistant principal this fall. Colleen O’Hara comes to the district from the Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District, where she served as principal of Hewlett Elementary School for the past four years and assistant principal for five years before that. She previously served for six years as the assistant principal of Woodmere Middle School after teaching at the middle school for two years. O’Hara began her teaching career as an English teacher for nine years at Hicksville Middle School for grades seven and eight.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Gerard S. Case, 91

Gerard S. Case of Southold died at home on Aug. 28, 2022. He was 91 years old. He was born on Feb. 25, 1931 in New York City to Cathryn (Haverty) and John S. Case. He graduated from Manhattan Prep School in New York City. After high school, he attended St. John’s University. After college he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1951 to 1953 and attained the rank of Corporal and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
SOUTHOLD, NY
Cranberry Street, a common path for students walking to school, finally gets a sidewalk — along with new drainage and pavement

The Riverhead Highway Department has paved Cranberry Street and installed a sidewalk on the north side of the street, a common path for students walking to Riverhead schools. Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski, who took office in January, said Cranberry Street was a priority when he assessed which roads needed work done. The street, just an eighth of a mile long, connects Roanoke Avenue and North Griffing Avenue adjacent to Riverhead Middle School.
RIVERHEAD, NY
