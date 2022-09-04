Read full article on original website
Riverhead OKs agreement with Suffolk County Water Authority to serve Manorville area
Riverhead Town will enter into an agreement with the Suffolk County Water Authority to have the authority provide public water to an area of Manorville the town water district has been unable to serve. The agreement between the town and the water authority comes ahead of a looming deadline for...
Proposed agreement for ice rink at Calverton town park not yet ready for prime time, officials say
The Riverhead Town Board will likely move to table a resolution on today’s agenda that would authorize an agreement with Peconic Hockey Foundation to bring an NHL-sized ice rink to Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton. The town has not yet come to terms with the Wading River nonprofit and negotiations remain ongoing, according to Deputy Town Attorney Annemarie Prudenti.
Riverhead NJROTC program starts school year without certified instructors, as district seeks to fill two vacancies following resignations
Riverhead High School’s NJROTC program has started the school year without any Navy-certified instructors or a department head, after its two certified instructors resigned this summer. The program will continue as the district searches for the two full-time staff members it has budgeted for, including a senior naval science...
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps will see $2,000 annual grant thanks to late auto dealer’s contribution to trade group’s endowment
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps saw a $2,000 boost on its balance sheet last month, when Apple Honda presented the corps with a grant from the National Automobile Dealers endowment. Apple Honda general manager Bill Fields said the grant will be coming to the ambulance corps for the rest of Fields’...
Riverhead Town Police report eight arrests during Labor Day weekend Stop-DWI enforcement
A Stop-DWI enforcement during the Labor Day weekend resulted in eight arrests at sobriety checkpoints and during increased patrols by the Riverhead Town Police Department, police said in a press release this morning. Five of the arrests were made at checkpoints, two arrests were made during patrols and one arrest...
Flanders man drowns at upstate campground
A Flanders man drowned at an upstate campground this weekend, according to N.Y. State Police. Police said Ricardo Ismalej Xujar, 47, was at the Landers Minisink Campground in the Town of Highland when he drowned while swimming in the Delaware River Saturday. Ismalej entered the river at about 1:30 p.m....
Labor Day 2022: closings, stats and a little history
Labor Day is a federal and state holiday in New York. U.S. post office (no mail delivery) UPS & FedEx (no regular delivery) There will be no municipal garbage collection today. The rest of the week remains on its regular schedule. The LIRR is operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule. Trains...
Hispanic Heritage Month celebration set
The Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force invites the community to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with SEPA Mujer at the Riverhead Free Library, Tuesday Sept. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and all are welcome. What better reason to celebrate or to learn more about the colorful Hispanic and...
We all know the game. We must take a stand now, or the place we love will soon be gone.
On behalf of those of us who have spent their time trying to balance the long term public interest with short term individual economic gain, I want to thank you for your coverage of the recent planning consultant debacle in Southampton. (Editorial: “When dereliction of duty is a public official’s best defense, you know constituents are in trouble,” Aug. 26.)
Multiple departments battle large mulch fire in Calverton overnight
Multiple fire departments from across the area battled a large mulch fire in Calverton all night. Riverhead Fire Department responded to the alarm shortly before 1 a.m. off Middle Country Road in Calverton, Riverhead Chief Joe Hartmann said this morning. At least 70 firefighters from more than a dozen area departments answered Riverhead’s call for mutual aid to fight fires that ignited in two large mulch piles at the site, Hartmann said. The departments responded with tanker trucks, brush trucks and ladder-tower trucks to battle the blaze.
New faces, new roles in Riverhead schools as the district welcomes back students this fall
New faces in leadership positions will be welcoming students back at three of the district’s five school buildings on the first day of classes Tuesday. Riverhead Middle School has two key additions to its leadership team in Principal Joseph Pesqueira and Assistant Principal Colleen O’Hara. Pesqueira comes to...
Federal appeals court rules in favor of EPA plan to extend open water disposal sites in L.I. Sound
A federal appeals court today scuttled New York State’s hope of blocking the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from establishing a new open water disposal site for dredged sediments in eastern Long Island Sound. The plan, finalized in January 2016 renews the designation of four sites in the Long Island...
Holiday weekend is ‘transition weekend’ for People’s United, which will reopen as M&T Bank next Tuesday
The upcoming holiday weekend is “transition weekend” for People’s United Bank. The Connecticut-based bank, which acquired Riverhead’s Suffolk County National Bank in 2017, merged with M&T Bank earlier this year and will cease doing business as People’s United as of Tuesday, Sept. 6. People’s United...
Southampton looks to buy waterfront acreage in Flanders, including blighted former Seven Zs
Asked to weigh in on the potential acquisition of the old Peconic Health and Racquet Club Building, once home to the Seven Zs scuba school, on Flanders Road, Southampton Town Councilman John Bouvier exclaimed, “Finally!”. The purchase of the property has been a goal for years, and he recalled...
Riverhead Middle School welcomes new assistant principal
Riverhead Middle School welcomes a new assistant principal this fall. Colleen O’Hara comes to the district from the Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District, where she served as principal of Hewlett Elementary School for the past four years and assistant principal for five years before that. She previously served for six years as the assistant principal of Woodmere Middle School after teaching at the middle school for two years. O’Hara began her teaching career as an English teacher for nine years at Hicksville Middle School for grades seven and eight.
Gerard S. Case, 91
Gerard S. Case of Southold died at home on Aug. 28, 2022. He was 91 years old. He was born on Feb. 25, 1931 in New York City to Cathryn (Haverty) and John S. Case. He graduated from Manhattan Prep School in New York City. After high school, he attended St. John’s University. After college he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1951 to 1953 and attained the rank of Corporal and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
Fatal single-car crash closes Osborn Avenue to traffic north of Middle Road Saturday morning
A vehicle crashed into a wooded area shortly after 5 a.m. on Osborn Avenue south of Mill Road. Riverhead Fire Department was called at 5:09 a.m. to extinguish a vehicle fire at that location and help extract victims reportedly trapped in the vehicle. One person were transported by Riverhead Volunteer...
High school seniors express frustration at last-minute scheduling conflicts, call for changes to scheduling system
Two rising seniors at Riverhead High School expressed their frustration to the Board of Education about last-minute class scheduling conflicts, which they only learned about a week before school begins and that they say will impact their college application prospects. The students said the scheduling issue was caused by a...
While politicians fight with each other in Riverhead, who’s looking out for residents?
No one is shocked to see politicians attacking each other, but it’s usually reserved for the campaign trail where truth and fiction can sometimes need sorting out. But a public airing of a private feud between Riverhead Town Board members, in the same party no less, is rare and very embarrassing.
Cranberry Street, a common path for students walking to school, finally gets a sidewalk — along with new drainage and pavement
The Riverhead Highway Department has paved Cranberry Street and installed a sidewalk on the north side of the street, a common path for students walking to Riverhead schools. Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski, who took office in January, said Cranberry Street was a priority when he assessed which roads needed work done. The street, just an eighth of a mile long, connects Roanoke Avenue and North Griffing Avenue adjacent to Riverhead Middle School.
