ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
Metro News

Active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia remain below 3,000

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia remain below 3,000 as of Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). There are 2,765 active cases, the agency’s report confirmed. That’s more than 800 less from numbers related to Labor Day weekend. There were 2,640 active cases confirmed on Wednesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Metro News

Kanawha County flood damage tops $720,000, number expected to grow

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County incurred at least $721,000 in damages in the Aug. 15 flash flood that moved through communities north of U.S. Route 60 in eastern Kanawha County. Kanawha County Emergency Management Director C.W. Sigman said the county’s number is made up mostly of stream damage and...
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

West Virginia prepares for Save a Life Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — All 55 West Virginia’s counties are participating in the annual Save a Life Day on Thursday, an effort focused on providing the overdose reversal drug naloxone to the most at-risk members of the state’s population. Law enforcement and first responders often carry the drug...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Albans, WV
Sports
Kanawha County, WV
Sports
City
Saint Albans, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
mountainstatesman.com

This Week in West Virginia History: September 7-13

CHARLESTON, W.Va.—The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Sept. 7, 1808: Peter Godwin Van Winkle was born in New York City. Van Winkle was elected as one of the first two U.S. senators from the new state of West Virginia.
POLITICS
wchstv.com

What would happen if the excess levy didn't pass in Kanawha County?

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Come November, Kanawha County residents will have an excess levy tax on their ballot. It's a continuation of a tax benefitting schools that Kanawha County has had in place since 1937. Kanawha County Schools officials said voting "yes" to the levy would not increase the tax rate, but voting "no" would result in huge budget cuts for the school system.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Marshall set for first meeting with Notre Dame

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall doesn’t get many chances to make a national statement, but it gets an opportunity Saturday when the Herd takes on 8th-ranked Notre Dame in a 2:30 p.m. that airs on NBC. The trip to Notre Dame Stadium, one of college football’s most iconic venues,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Football Season#American Football#Mckinley Middle School
WVNS

City of Oak Hill mourns the loss of beloved coach

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Over the Labor Day weekend 2022, a beloved member of Oak Hill passed away. Coach Ron Lewis was a basketball coach and retired teacher. Those who knew him spoke highly of the late coach and who he was to the community, especially the players he coached throughout the years. The Athletic […]
OAK HILL, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fall getaways in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Fall begins on Sept. 22, and soon the leaves in West Virginia will turn orange, red and yellow. Beautiful fall foliage can be seen in the Monongahela National Forest, the New River Gorge and Blackwater Falls. Below are several getaways for travelers to try this fall season in the Mountain State. […]
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

More jobs to West Virginia, but where are the workers?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Over the past few weeks and months, West Virginia has received word that a number of big companies will be setting up operations here soon. But will they find enough workers? The year began with Nucor steel announcing a Mason County plant with perhaps 2,000 construction workers and 800 permanent jobs. […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

New local business comes to Charleston Town Center

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near the escalators by the former […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston City Council approves renaming street section after Taylor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston City Council approved Tuesday a resolution to rename a portion of West Second Street in honor of a former Capital High School student. Council members passed the measure designating the 900 block of West Second Street as KJ Taylor Lane. Taylor died in April...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
SYLVESTER, WV
WSAZ

Crash backs up I-64 West traffic

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An accident involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer is backing up traffic late Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the Institute exit. That’s around the 51-mile marker. No injuries were...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Carmichael: 127,000 more workers on the job since start of COVID pandemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More people are working in West Virginia since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael. In April 2020, there were 642,000 people in West Virginia working. In July 2022, there were 769,000 people on the job. “That’s 127,000 more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAZ

Portion of Hal Greer Blvd. to be closed this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The northbound lanes of Hal Greer Boulevard between 3rd and 5th avenues will be closed to traffic beginning on Tuesday morning, Sept. 6,, the City of Huntington announced Monday. The closure is due to a traffic light replacement project. The northbound lanes are expected to be...
HUNTINGTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy