Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

WTOP

Tractor-trailer driver dies after crashing into rear of parked rig

A tractor-trailer driver who crashed his rig into the rear end of a parked tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 early Wednesday died in the collision. The Maryland State Police identified the driver as Jonathan David Leiner, 63, of Hampstead, North Carolina. The crash occurred before 4:40 a.m....
HAMPSTEAD, NC
DC News Now

Fatal crash on I-95 in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Howard County, according to a report. At around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, state troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash. On Northbound Interstate 95 in Laurel, a red tractor-trailer rear-ended a parked tractor trailer on the right shoulder. […]
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead after tractor-trailer rear-ends another in Howard County: police

LAUREL, Md. - Authorities say a tractor trailer driver is dead after rear-ending a parked tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning in Howard County. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 south of Gorman Road in the Laurel area. According to investigators, a red tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Jonathan...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

What We Know About Injured Man Found Near BWI Marshall Airport

Maryland Transportation Authority Police detectives are investigating the circumstances of potentially suspicious injuries a man sustained before he was found in a roadway near the BWI Marshall Airport. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 an MDTA police officer assigned to the BWI Marshall Airport Detachment was on patrol...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Bicyclist killed in crash on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Police continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a car and bicyclist. On Sept. 1 around 11:10 p.m., 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew was riding his bike in the center lane on Indian Head Highway near the intersection with Fort Washington Road. Both Yehenew and the driver he collided with were heading northbound, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle fire reported at Eastern Sanitary Landfill

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are responding to a Wednesday afternoon vehicle fire in White Marsh. At around 1:30 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that units were responding to a garbage truck fire at the Eastern Sanitary Landfill on Days Cove Road. There has been no word on any...
WHITE MARSH, MD
#Traffic Reports#Traffic Accident#Northbound#U S Park Police#Wtop#The Bw Parkway#Https T Co Ribjyv7rgl
WTOP

At first of three town halls, officials warn new Bay crossing is still years away

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. For beach-goers who struggle to get across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the need for a new, wider span might seem like a no-brainer. Westbound traffic leading to the bridge on Labor Day, the unofficial end to the summer vacation season, stretched 14 miles at its peak.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash

EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Motorcyclist killed following crash in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 30-year-old man was killed while riding a motorcycle near the South Baltimore neighborhood of Curtis Bay on Sunday, according to authorities.Officers were sent to the 1000 block of Church Street to investigate a vehicular collision around 4:20 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a motorcyclist laying on the ground, roughly 100 feet away from his motorcycle, according to authorities.Medics arrived at the crash site and declared the man dead, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team is investigating the fatal crash, according to authorities.Police could not say whether the crash solely involved the motorcycle or if a second party had been involved in the crash.Anyone with information about the events surrounding the crash should contact detectives at 410-396-2606.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

2 Dead, 3 Injured in Prince George's County Crashes

Two people are dead and three are injured after two separate crashes in Prince George’s County, authorities say. Police responded to a two-car crash northbound on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near Route 495 at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, the U.S. Park Police said. When authorities arrived at the crash they found one person trapped.
WTOP

Hundreds of cyclists join memorial ride for woman killed on her bike in Bethesda

Hundreds of cyclists rode through Bethesda, Maryland, on Labor Day to a spot on River Road where Sarah Langenkamp was hit and killed while riding her bike last month. They were there to commemorate her with a painted white bicycle, called a ghost bike, that is now chained nearby. And the family said a miracle happened while they were there.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Boil water advisory partially lifted for Baltimore

Officials in Baltimore County, Maryland, announced Wednesday night that the boil water advisory put into effect after traces of E.coli were found in West Baltimore has been partially lifted. According to The Baltimore Sun, “residents in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods, where water samples originally turned up E. coli...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside

BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged. 
BALTIMORE, MD

