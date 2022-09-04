Photo Gallery: The 2nd Annual 419 Taco War

Related
WTOL-TV
Check out Greek history, food and culture at the 50th Greek-American Festival | Good Day on WTOL 11
The Greek-American Festival kicks off in Toledo this weekend. Learn about Greek culture, music and food.
nbc24.com
Food trucks line up for Party in the Parks each Wednesday in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Food trucks have been taking a tour of City of Toledo parks. The trucks are set up to the tunes of live music every Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. on the following dates and locations:. Aug. 31 (Willys Park, 1375 Hillcrest Ave.) with DJ MPRESS. Estella's. Fundae...
fcnews.org
Fulton County Fair: Golden Wedding Party
Another Fulton County Fair week is now winding down. Food, rides, music, and show animals were among the highlights. The Golden Wedding Party was also held, honoring longtime married couples. This year’s king and queen were Jim and Hazel Figy. More Fair photos inside.
Families wait years to get coveted camping spots at Fulton County Fair
WAUSEON, Ohio — The Fulton County Fair is one of the most popular fairs in the state and it continues to grow. "It's the best fair in Ohio. who wouldn't want to come here?" camper Cory Sheller said. Families come from all over and camp on the fairgrounds, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
toledo.com
City of Toledo Announced Certified Welcoming Designation, Joining Lucas County to be First City and County to be Certified Together
The City of Toledo announced that it has achieved the status of Certified Welcoming for immigrants, new Americans, and refugees by the national nonprofit Welcoming America, the 16thplace to earn the title. Toledo and Lucas County, which in 2019 was the first county in Ohio to receive the designation, will become the first city and county to be certified together.
13abc.com
Community remembers Braylen Noble two years later
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two years ago, three-year-old Braylen Noble was reported missing at Hunter’s Ridge Apartments in Toledo. The search for him started on Friday, and on Tuesday, he was found dead in the apartment’s pool. “It was very devastating, I don’t understand how something like that...
World's second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing
SANDUSKY, Ohio — (AP) — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
13abc.com
TFRD investigates white powder substance at courthouse
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue officials are investigating a possibly hazardous substance at the federal courthouse in Toledo. TFRD and HAZMAT crews responded to the federal courthouse downtown around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. A TFRD spokesperson said a white powder substance was found in a sealed bag. Firefighters...
Car crashes into Berdan building in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into the Berdan building on South Erie Street in downtown Toledo. There were two vehicles involved in the crash. It's unclear which driver was hospitalized. The cause of the crash has not been...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Fair Continues To Bring The Fun
1001 NACHTS… A Fulton County Fair staple, the 1001 Nachts swings down with riders on it. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Fulton County Fair began this past week on Friday, September 2nd. Continuing until Thursday the 8th, the fair gives a week-long opportunit... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A...
Fleitz Pumpkin Farm opens for seasonal sweet treats and family fun
OREGON, Ohio — Staff at Fleitz Pumpkin Farm has been working non-stop to make sure everything was ready to go for opening day. When the family-owned farm first got started more than 30 years ago, one family member, Trisha Truman, explained they put pumpkins out on a table to sell.
Overnight house fire in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single story, south Toledo home went up into flames in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened on Dale Street near Western Avenue just after 1 a.m. Officials told WTOL 11 that the fire started in the back of the home. One man currently...
The Apple Truck to make three Toledo stops Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Ready for fall? While the weather might be clinging to some comfortable late-summer temperatures for a few more weeks, getting in the autumnal mindset is just an apple away. The Apple Truck is returning to northwest Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 8, where it will stop in...
sent-trib.com
DORA sending wrong message? Perrysburg school board debates
PERRYSBURG — A resolution to limit Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area access to the Commodore Building school yard property was discussed by the board of education during the regular working group meeting on Tuesday. Members of the public have brought up concerns about the recently expanded DORA. “I’m struggling with...
One person shot outside west Toledo bar early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was shot outside a west Toledo bar early Thursday. The incident happened on W. Sylvania Ave. and Bowen Rd. outside of the Orchard Inn Bar around 2 a.m. Toledo Police confirmed to WTOL 11 that one person was shot and transported to a local...
The fashion ‘oops’ Mariah Carey made at Cedar Point
There was a superstar sighting at Cedar Point this Labor Day.
13abc.com
Campus-wide concern at BGSU after students in head-on crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - On the first day back to class after the Labor Day holiday weekend, word of a tragedy quickly spread across the campus of Bowling Green State University. BGSU President Dr. Rodney Rogers sent out a university-wide email informing everyone David “Ryan” Walker II, a 3rd...
sent-trib.com
Go on a glow ride down Slippery Elm Trail
In partnership with the Wood County Park District, the City of Bowling Green will be hosting a nocturnal, family-friendly, bright bike ride along the Slippery Elm Trail. The ride will meet at the Black Swamp Preserve on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. Riders will learn safety tips for riding at...
Bowling Green city parks could soon be getting some upgrades
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green city parks could soon be getting some facelifts. This comes as City Council passed a resolution now allowing the city to be eligible to apply for park improvement project grants that are being put out by the Wood County Park District. There are...
'I don't want to move away': Riverview Terrace apartment residents told to again find new housing
ADRIAN, Mich. — On Wednesday at the Adrian Inn in Adrian, Michigan, people who lived at the Riverview Terrace apartments were officially told that they have to find somewhere new to live. "It's hard for them, it really is and I don't want to move away either because my...
