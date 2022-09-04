Read full article on original website
Bexar County, bullied by the state on elections, struggles to best serve voters
If you are looking for evidence that democracy is in trouble at the local level as well as nationally, look no further than the disagreement among county election and party officials over how to get out the vote. Voting is a constitutional right, not a privilege, as some assert. Yet...
Bexar County’s plan to cut polling places draws fire from voting rights group
The Texas Civil Rights Project, which sued successfully to keep Bexar County from closing some voting locations in 2020, warned it could challenge the county again if elections officials follow through with a plan that would reduce the number of Election Day polling places. The move comes as Democrats across...
CPS Energy trustees make it official: Rudy Garza is utility’s new president, CEO
Forget “interim” — Rudy Garza is officially CPS Energy’s president and CEO. The utility’s board of trustees voted 4-1 Tuesday morning to approve Garza’s new contract during their monthly board meeting. Two weeks ago, the utility voted to conclude its search for a new CEO and begin contract negotiations with Garza.
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales’ disinformation fuels immigration phobia
I assume an early start to the Labor Day holiday weekend is the reason U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-San Antonio) has not yet issued a press release correcting the widely shared disinformation he spread in an Aug. 24 appearance on Fox News. Gonzales used one of his frequent moments in...
CPS Energy CEO Rudy Garza will earn $655K annually, no bonus pay
This article has been updated. CPS Energy’s Board of Trustees approved a contract for new President and CEO Rudy Garza on Tuesday morning that would pay him $655,000 annually. It will be the first time the utility’s CEO compensation does not include incentive or at-risk pay based on meeting...
Is organized labor in San Antonio seeing a grassroots revival?
San Antonio’s workers are among the least unionized in the country, but local organized labor and its sympathizers say the nationwide resurgence of interest in unions is being felt here, too. More than any potential uptick in workplace petitions — which nationally have ramped up this year — union...
Let’s invest CPS revenue in real solutions to high energy bills
Due to an extremely hot summer, CPS Energy’s contributing revenue came in at $75 million over the city’s 2022 budget, and the city proposed returning some of that money to customers as a discount on their October bills. While a bill rebate after a summer of high bills sounds good at first, taking a closer look at where the money goes, we see how it could cost residents a chance at real solutions and savings.
3-day stay policy pushes some migrants from San Antonio’s resource center to the street
This article has been updated. The City of San Antonio’s policy of releasing migrants from its resource center after three days has prompted some migrants, including families with children, to sleep on the streets. In a vacant lot across from the migrant resource center on San Pedro, old carpets...
City to add staff for litter cleanup, adjust trash collection days for some
An illegal dumping cleanup team created by City Council last year will soon get more staff to address growing concerns from residents about persistent trash problems. David Newman, director for the city’s Solid Waste Management Department, also told council members Wednesday that the city will redraw its trash collection routes, causing a change in collection day for some residents beginning in November.
Abbott’s migrant busing program is what asylum advocates wanted all along
As Gov. Greg Abbott expands his program to bus migrants into a third major metro, inciting a fresh feud with a new Democratic mayor, immigration rights experts say the Republican governor who is working to crack down on illegal immigration is actually establishing one of the nation’s most generous publicly funded services to assist immigrants entering the country.
As Texas diverts mental health funding, San Antonio applies some of its pandemic relief
Mental health providers facing insecurity about the future of state funding are poised to get an infusion of cash from the city of San Antonio’s federal pandemic relief. A plan approved by City Council on Thursday will allow organizations to apply for grants worth a minimum of $100,000 for programs focused on providing mental health services to people with or without health insurance. The city allocated $23 million for the grants, plus another $3 million for administration costs.
Texas education board moves to delay updates to social studies curriculum after conservative pushback
After facing pressure from conservatives over proposed updates to the state’s social studies curriculum scheduled for this year, the State Board of Education on Tuesday took a step to delay the revision until 2025. Instead, the board agreed in a 7-2 preliminary vote to only adjust the curriculum with...
Where I Work: Green Spaces Alliance of South Texas
The Where I Work series explores San Antonio’s evolving workplaces. It takes readers behind the scenes to learn from the people who work at companies large and small, nonprofits, family-owned enterprises, and in other nontraditional workplaces. Get in touch to share your story. Growing up, I spent a lot...
Predatory investors prompt new state law blocking residential water use data from public view
This article has been updated. The San Antonio Water System is now shielded from disclosing information about residential water users after the utility worked with state legislators to change a law that had allowed anyone who filed an open records request to see that data. SAWS worked with legislators on...
City Council kills proposed rebate for CPS Energy customers
San Antonio City Council shut down a proposal to return the city’s unexpected windfall from CPS Energy to customers on their October bills. The move would have given the average residential customer a credit of roughly $31, or 13% of their July bill applied to a bill in the coming months.
A first look at plans for Hemisfair Hotel in downtown San Antonio
A developer’s request to the city’s design review panel is providing a first look at a hotel tower planned for Hemisfair. Six years in the making and forged through an agreement between the Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation (HPARC) and Zachry Hospitality, the hotel is part of the developer’s plans for a mixed-use development within Civic Park.
Elected leaders in Texas ignore majority in criminalizing abortion
The “trigger ban” on abortion in Texas kicked into action Thursday, reactivating an anti-abortion law passed in 1925, when Texas had fewer than 5 million people, most of them white. The majority of voters who today support women’s access to abortion in some form were reminded once again...
San Antonio’s property maintenance code needs an update
In July, San Antonio’s Building Standards Board, Development Services Department, and the City Attorney’s Office won a battle to maintain the status quo on the San Antonio Property Maintenance Code. The property maintenance code governs residential and commercial buildings and structures, establishing minimum building standards aimed at ensuring the public health and safety of city residents. Unfortunately, many San Antonio residents have felt that code enforcement has too much discretion in determining what meets their standards of “general welfare.”
An economic ‘regional win’: semiconductor supplier to build factory in Seguin
Seguin will soon be home to a steel tube factory to supply local semiconductor manufacturers, thanks to the efforts of a regional partnership of economic development organizations. Japan-based Maruichi Stainless Tube Co.’s subsidiary in Texas expects to begin construction on its Seguin manufacturing facility in early 2023, and to begin...
City Council is right to debate how to invest $75 million windfall
The $75 million windfall that CPS Energy will contribute to the City of San Antonio for its fiscal 2023, $1.51 billion General Fund budget might not seem like a lot of money. But it is. The unanticipated funds are part of the $436 million — instead of the projected $361.2...
