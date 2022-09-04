ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parent volunteers keep junior varsity field hockey program afloat

Two parent volunteers are stepping up to coach the Palo Alto High School junior varsity field hockey team for the 2022 fall season in an effort to continue the program. Sonia Sethi and Sara Bishop volunteered to coach this season after Jennifer Crane, the new athletic director for the 2022-2023 school year and varsity field hockey coach, was unable to find a JV coach.
palyvoice.com

Students cope with ongoing heat wave

Due to an unprecedented heat wave moving through Northern California, Palo Alto High School’s Associative Student Body is searching for ways to help students deal with the high temperatures. In anticipation of a rise in temperature, Principal Brent Kline sent faculty an email this morning that listed ways to...
