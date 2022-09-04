Two parent volunteers are stepping up to coach the Palo Alto High School junior varsity field hockey team for the 2022 fall season in an effort to continue the program. Sonia Sethi and Sara Bishop volunteered to coach this season after Jennifer Crane, the new athletic director for the 2022-2023 school year and varsity field hockey coach, was unable to find a JV coach.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO