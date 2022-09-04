Letter: Ohio legislators, Gov. Mike DeWine should reconsider laws on guns, self-defense

Laws encourage more guns in more places

Public health officials have encouraged the analysis of gun violence as a public health issue to try to reduce the incidence of homicide. They know that if there are more people with a virus circulating in the community then there will be more risk of exposure and more people getting sick. Likewise, if there are more people with a gun circulating in the community, there will be more exposure to risk of gun violence.

The state of Ohio used to ban the carrying of concealed weapons, so, unlike a virus, citizens could know if they were in the presence of a risk of gun violence. Now, the state allows a gun, like a virus, to conceal itself from the public.

Recently, normal life and commerce came to a halt at Summit Mall and people were likely terrified, all because some citizen exercised his legislatively established right to carry a concealed gun and then unveil it so others would know that he had the potential to risk the lives of others ("Summit Mall evacuated in gun scare," Aug. 29). And if he thought someone were to question his intent, the state now allows him to “stand his ground” like Kyle Rittenhouse did in Wisconsin, killing three people.

Our state legislators and Gov. Mike DeWine should listen to the public health officers and reconsider the legislation they have enacted that encourages the proliferation of guns in public places and increases the risk of gun violence, or they should be replaced.

Douglas Powley, Akron