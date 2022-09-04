ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces, South Central Regional Transit District get federal funds for electric buses

By Michael McDevitt, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES - The City of Las Cruces and the South Central Regional Transit District are both the recipients of federal dollars to boost their supplies of electric buses.

Las Cruces' RoadRUNNER Transit was awarded $7.8 million by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration for the Fiscal Year 2022 Low or No Emission and Bus and Bus Facilities grants programs, the city stated in a news release.

The city will receive $5.7 million to replace RoadRUNNER's diesel fixed-route buses with seven battery electric buses, purchase electric chargers and implement workforce training. The city said the replacement buses will allow the city to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 887 metric tons per year. Along with an existing order of five electric buses, the city said its transit fleet will include 12 electric buses by summer 2024.

Las Cruces will also receive $2.17 million in FTA money to complete the construction of a new transit maintenance and operations facility, as well as implement workforce training. The new facility will allow RoadRUNNER Transit to expand its fleet, support new electric buses and charging equipment and enable larger maintenance areas, according to the city. The new facility will be on Motel Boulevard next to Las Cruces Utilities.

"The building will support the City's transition to a fully electric fixed-route fleet while providing access to jobs, schools, and essential services," the city said. Scheduling staff and transit supervisors will be housed in the new building, along with a fueling depot and bus wash building.

The completion of a new building will allow RoadRUNNER Transit to move from its Hadley Avenue facility, which will be designated for another use.

South Central Regional Transit District

The SCRTD said in a separate news release it received two FTA Low or No Emission grants totaling $5.58 million that will be used to purchase up to six low-emission electric buses and charging infrastructure, to train staff and to allow SCRTD to purchase the land it currently leases as its headquarters.

SCRTD Executive Director David Armijo said the electric buses will be used on the agency's Yellow and Silver routes which run from Sunland Park to El Paso's Downtown Transit Center and El Paso's Westside.

The buses, which will be heavy-duty 25- to 35-foot buses and are expected to be delivered by March 2024, will help SCRTD convert to a zero-emission fleet, Armijo said.

According to the FTA, the Low or No Emission competitive program provides funding to state and local governmental authorities to buy or lease U.S.-manufactured zero-emission and low-emission transit buses as well as acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.

The Buses and Bus Facilities grant program is a competitive program that provides federal resources to state and local governmental authorities "to replace, rehabilitate and purchase buses and related equipment and to construct bus-related facilities, including technological changes or innovations to modify low or no emission vehicles or facilities," according to the FTA.

SCRTD and RoadRUNNER Transit were among the recipients of $1.66 billion in FTA grants made available from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funding is meant to help the United States reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Michael McDevitt is a city and county government reporter for the Sun-News. He can be reached at 575-202-3205, mmcdevitt@lcsun-news.com or @MikeMcDTweets on Twitter.

