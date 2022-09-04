Read full article on original website
Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday
Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
Local Dems And GOP Planning Fall Dinners
As the election season ramps up, both parties in Butler County are preparing for their annual fundraising dinners. The first happens this Friday for the Butler County Republican Committee. They will be hosting their dinner at Pullman Park this Friday night. Local Republican lawmakers including Congressman Mike Kelly and State Representative Marci Mustello will be on hand.
Butler boy to benefit from charity hockey games Sunday
The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Troopers Helping Troopers organization are helping to present a charity hockey game scheduled for this Sunday (Sept 11th) at UPMC Lemieux Center starting at 8am. Teams playing will be active members of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire...
Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies
A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida. Fondly known as the “Exerciseman,” Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show. After leaving the sport...
County Continues Updating Restrooms At Alameda
Butler County is setting aside more money to renovate restrooms at Alameda Park. A total of five restrooms were scheduled for updates, but due to rising construction costs, the county needed to utilize Act 13 money to finish the project. The county’s parks and recreation director says that the updates...
Butler Students Return To School
It’s the first day of school for some students in the Butler Area School District. All elementary students in kindergarten through 5th grade will have a full day of school today. However, secondary students are beginning the year on a staggered schedule. 8th graders along with high school juniors...
More Info Detailed On Rt. 68 Crash
We’re learning more information about an accident that happened over the weekend. The two vehicle crash happened Sunday around 3 p.m. on Evans City Road in Forward Township. Police say 64-year-old Pamela McKivigan of Butler was driving west on Evans City Road when she ran through a red light at the intersection to the entrance of Leslie Farms.
Mars Hosting College And Career Fair
Families of high school aged students are invited to participate in an upcoming program about future plans. The Mars Area High School Guidance Office is hosting their annual College and Career Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Representatives from more than 100 universities, colleges, business and technical schools as...
Cranberry Twp. Seeking New Board Member
Cranberry Township is looking for applicants to fill a seat on their board of supervisors. Following the passing of Dick Hadley, there is now a vacancy on the board. Interested applicants must have lived in Cranberry Township for at least one year and be registered to vote in the township as well.
Police Investigating Catalytic Converter Thefts At Butler Twp. Apartments
Butler Township Police are investigating the theft of a number of catalytic converters from vehicles at an apartment complex. The thefts happened overnight Wednesday at the Highland Apartments. Police say the suspect was driving in a dark colored car—although no other details were provided. Anyone with information should contact...
Cranberry VFD To Purchase New Fire Truck
A new fire truck will be coming to the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department. However, the order will have to wait for a couple of years. Township officials approved the order of a new engine for 2024. The wait is due in part to a backlog of fire truck orders—which...
Butler Health System To Administer New Vaccine Booster
The Butler Health System will administer the updated COVID vaccine booster shots starting today. Recently the CDC recommended that people 12 years and older who have received a primary vaccination and first booster at least two months ago should receive the new booster. This new booster targets the Omicron BA.4...
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Locally
COVID hospitalizations have dropped once again locally. According to Butler Health System, the hospital was treating nine patients for the coronavirus, with no COVID patients in the ICU, as of Tuesday morning. That’s down from 22 patients last week. Statewide hospitalizations have remained fairly steady for weeks now. As...
SRU QB Grover receives PSAC honor for opening-game performance
Slippery Rock University quarterback Noah Grover has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division offensive player of the week after his four touchdown performance Saturday in The Rock’s 42-10 win over Wayne State. Grover connected for three touchdown passes and rushed for another before being pulled from the game late in the third quarter. Slippery Rock won their season-opener for the 13th consecutive season. The Rock will travel to West Chester this Saturday for a noon kick-off.
Multiple Vehicles Damaged After Car Goes Into Chili’s Parking Lot
No one was injured but there were a number of cars damaged in a crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. It happened Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. on New Castle Road near the entrance to Butler Commons Plaza. 19-year-old Tyler Duncan of Portersville was driving east when...
High School Sports results from Wednesday/BC3 Volleyball posts another win
–Butler defeated Seneca Valley 194-206. Hunter Swidzinski led the Golden Tornado with a 34. Ryan Porch had a 39. Wyatt Kos a 40. Dante Rosetti led the Raiders with a 39. –Knoch-213 Riverview-226. Girls Golf:. –Seneca Valley-165 Oakland Catholic-166. Girls Soccer:. –North Allegheny scored in the final two minutes to...
