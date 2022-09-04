ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

wbut.com

Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday

Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals' September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler's Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Local Dems And GOP Planning Fall Dinners

As the election season ramps up, both parties in Butler County are preparing for their annual fundraising dinners. The first happens this Friday for the Butler County Republican Committee. They will be hosting their dinner at Pullman Park this Friday night. Local Republican lawmakers including Congressman Mike Kelly and State Representative Marci Mustello will be on hand.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Cranberry Twp. Seeking New Board Member

Cranberry Township is looking for applicants to fill a seat on their board of supervisors. Following the passing of Dick Hadley, there is now a vacancy on the board. Interested applicants must have lived in Cranberry Township for at least one year and be registered to vote in the township as well.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wbut.com

Mars Hosting College And Career Fair

Families of high school aged students are invited to participate in an upcoming program about future plans. The Mars Area High School Guidance Office is hosting their annual College and Career Fair from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Representatives from more than 100 universities, colleges, business and technical schools as...
MARS, PA
County
Butler County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Butler County, PA
Government
WFMJ.com

Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks

Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County church giving help to those in need

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – The Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica is holding its annual clothing giveaway on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This annual event is something Debbie Stephens, the co-founder of the Pisgah giving closet looks forward to holding every Saturday after Labor Day for the past 16 years. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

County Continues Updating Restrooms At Alameda

Butler County is setting aside more money to renovate restrooms at Alameda Park. A total of five restrooms were scheduled for updates, but due to rising construction costs, the county needed to utilize Act 13 money to finish the project. The county's parks and recreation director says that the updates...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

Longtime Butler Fitness Icon Paul Gaudino Dies

A longtime Butler resident who was known for a popular fitness program has died. Paul Gaudino passed away earlier this week in St. Petersburg, Florida. Fondly known as the "Exerciseman," Gaudino was a staple on Armstrong television with the Paul Gaudino Family Fitness Show. After leaving the sport...
BUTLER, PA
#Slippery Rock University#Host Annual Dinner#The Smith Student Center#Butlerradio Com
wbut.com

Butler boy to benefit from charity hockey games Sunday

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Troopers Helping Troopers organization are helping to present a charity hockey game scheduled for this Sunday (Sept 11th) at UPMC Lemieux Center starting at 8am. Teams playing will be active members of the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire...
BUTLER, PA
wtae.com

New winner emerges for Rib Fest 2022

PITTSBURGH — People are lured by the aroma, the smoke, the flavor, and promises from pitmasters that they are about to taste the best barbecue on the planet. That's what happens every year at the annual Rib Fest, where barbecue restaurants hit the road for bragging rights. This year,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Planning Commission approves plan to link 2 historic Pittsburgh buildings

Pittsburgh's Planning Commission on Tuesday approved a plan to link two historic buildings in the city's Central Business District. The plan is to connect the structure commonly known as the Skinny Building on Forbes Avenue and the Roberts Building on Wood Street. Both buildings will see restoration work, and a new five-story building will be constructed at 433 Wood Street, where an existing three-story building is set to be demolished.
PITTSBURGH, PA
News Break
Politics
wtae.com

Pine-Richland School District investigating racist social media post; parents call for culture change

PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pine-Richland School District said Wednesday it is investigating "a racist message generated by a Pine-Richland High School student.". The district sent out a letter to its community saying they are aware of a social media post that's been circulating to the student body. The picture shows a male student holding a sign that says, "If I was Black I would be picking cotton, but I'm white, so I'm picking you for homecoming."
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Large Fire Just Over Butler County Line

Crews were on the scene of a heavily involved fire at a home earlier this morning in Lawrence County. The fire broke out around 9 a.m. just over the Butler County line in the 600 block of Houk Road—which is about two miles from Hell's Hollow. When crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Moving Toward Next Step In Recreational Property

Butler Township is once again moving forward with plans to advance a plan for recreation property at Pullman Business Park. At their meeting Tuesday night, Butler Township Planning Commission recommended approval of a plan that would combine two parcels owned by the Township into one of about 15 acres. The...
BUTLER, PA

