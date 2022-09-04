Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
NY Superintendent's Murder Still Unsolved For Over 25 YearsJeffery MacOrange County, NY
4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests
No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
Major Retailer Holding Massive Hiring Event in Poughkeepsie
Looking for a job? Mark your calendars. A huge retail store is hiring for multiple positions in Poughkeepsie, NY in just a few weeks. Here's what you need to know. The opinion that "no one wants to work these days" seems to be rising in popularity, but based on the reaction to a recent post advertising the upcoming hiring event, that sentiment doesn't apply to the Hudson Valley. Comments came rolling in expressing interest in the wide array of employment opportunities. Here's who's hiring.
Massive Toy Show Coming to Newburgh, New York This Month
Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid, you might be able to find it in Newburgh later this month. I'm a comic book collector. I don't get to shops and shows as often as I would like to but I recently stopped by a small convention at the VFW in Beacon. They had a good mix of vendors that had old comic books and some old collectible toys. I was impressed with the goods but everyone there kept asking me if I was going to The Newburgh Toy Show.
Help: Autistic Hudson Valley Man With Limited Verbal Skills Is Missing
Police are asking for help in finding a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills." It's believed the man left his home and went into the woods. The Hyde Park Police Department is asking for help with locating Christopher A. Imperatore, a missing person who was last seen on August 27 in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, the Town of Hyde Park issued a press release in hopes the public can help find the missing man.
5 Restaurants Hudson Valley Diners Want Their Final Feast At
If you only had one meal left to eat on this earth, which restaurant would you visit? From local staples that have been beloved for years to Michelin-starred favorites, there were some great answers from all across the Hudson Valley. The Rosendale Café in Rosendale, NY. My personal choice...
Popular HV Orchard Will Host Large Community Harvest Fest
It will be a fun way to spend the weekend. It's hard to believe that it's already September and fall is right around the corner. The Hudson Valley is filled with a ton of cool places that let you enjoy it and one very popular orchard is going to be hosting a special community event that will be filled with fun.
Mysterious Cave and Rock Formation Found on Hudson Valley Hike
A short hike will lead you to one of the most fascinating sights in the Hudson Valley. This weekend our family met up with some friends for a hike in the eastern part of Dutchess County. We've heard the legend of Stone Church but had never visited, so Labor Day weekend seemed like the perfect time to check it out.
Dutchess County Restaurant Owners Make Business-Changing Announcement
The Hudson Valley provides locals and those who visit with a variety of experiences. Locally owned businesses take pride in their establishments and those who stop by. Whether its a place that has our favorite meal, locally owned goods, or somewhere enjoyable to hang out, there's something for everyone. Residents...
One of the Country’s Most Popular Festivals Is Coming to Saugerties
I can still remember the days before there was an official Hudson Valley Garlic Festival. It was decades ago, and I worked at a small radio station in Kingston. Part of my job was to record and provide sound effects for a weekly cooking show hosted by Pat Reppert who owned Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties. Pat was an amazing woman and every year she invited her friends to her farm for a garlic party. Eventually, that party became too big for the farm, and the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was born. I may have missed a few steps, but that’s basically how it came about.
PD: Hudson Valley Man Illegally Stayed at Howard Johnson
An upper Hudson Valley man is accused of illegally staying at a popular hotel in the region. On Sunday, Sept. 4, the Saugerties Police Department responded to the Howard Johnsons hotel located on Route 32 in Saugerties, New York for an unwanted individual complaint. Catskill, New York Man Found Staying...
Beloved Movie Star’s Hudson Valley Film Getting Major Oscar Buzz
A beloved actor who made the Hudson Valley his "temporary home" may soon be hearing "and the Oscar goes too...." "The Whale" starring Brendan Fraser premiered at 79th Venice International Film Festival on Sunday. The film is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play. Brendan Fraser Movie Filmed In Hudson...
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley
A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service
You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
The Mysterious Death of NYS Trooper Carl T. Wilder in Orange County, NY
The New York State Police are honoring a fallen officer who died of a gunshot wound under mysterious circumstances over 90 years ago. If you follow the New York State Police on social media, you’ll know that every so often they will honor a fallen officer with what they call the NYSP Wall of honor. This week they are honoring Trooper Carl T.Wilder.
Popular Hudson Valley Record Shop Hosting Grand Re-Opening
A popular Hudson Valley record shop is set to host a special grand re-opening event. There are some great record shops throughout the Hudson Valley area that I have frequented over the years whether I'm looking for some new music from some favorite artists or just looking to build up my record collection. Living in the City of Poughkeepsie, we are lucky to have Darkside Records nearby. When I'm across the river, it's over to Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY to see Steve Keeler at his shop that is celebrating 36 years in the Hudson Valley.
Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video
The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
hudsonvalleyone.com
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 7 – Sept 13
Sands of time. Joe Mangrum “Sand Paintings: Meta Feedback” at Art Society of Kingston, 97 Broadway, Kingston. Opens Saturday, September 3, 1-6 p.m. with a Zoom presentation at 4 p.m. Show continues through September 25, 6 p.m. Artist talk in galleries, September 24, 7 p.m. For more information, call 845-338-0333. Email ask@askforarts.org or go to: https://www.joemangrum.com/artnews/spotlight-joe-mangrum-sand-paintings-meta-feedback/09/01/2022/
Long Island Man Drowns in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A Long Island man lost his life while vacationing with his family in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police released more information about the man who drowned in the Delaware River over the weekend. This marked the second drowning in the river in one week. Drowning on...
Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9
Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
