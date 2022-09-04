ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 WPDH

4 Awesome and Authentic Hudson Valley Oktoberfests

No doubt there is something sad about saying goodbye to summer. Trading in lazy days for school days. But fall here in the Hudson Valley is pretty festive. We know how to celebrate the harvest and the change of seasons. Not only is time for apples and pumpkins, it’s time for Oktoberfest celebrations. And we have a few exceptional ones right here in and around the Hudson Valley.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Major Retailer Holding Massive Hiring Event in Poughkeepsie

Looking for a job? Mark your calendars. A huge retail store is hiring for multiple positions in Poughkeepsie, NY in just a few weeks. Here's what you need to know. The opinion that "no one wants to work these days" seems to be rising in popularity, but based on the reaction to a recent post advertising the upcoming hiring event, that sentiment doesn't apply to the Hudson Valley. Comments came rolling in expressing interest in the wide array of employment opportunities. Here's who's hiring.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Massive Toy Show Coming to Newburgh, New York This Month

Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid, you might be able to find it in Newburgh later this month. I'm a comic book collector. I don't get to shops and shows as often as I would like to but I recently stopped by a small convention at the VFW in Beacon. They had a good mix of vendors that had old comic books and some old collectible toys. I was impressed with the goods but everyone there kept asking me if I was going to The Newburgh Toy Show.
NEWBURGH, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Help: Autistic Hudson Valley Man With Limited Verbal Skills Is Missing

Police are asking for help in finding a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills." It's believed the man left his home and went into the woods. The Hyde Park Police Department is asking for help with locating Christopher A. Imperatore, a missing person who was last seen on August 27 in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, the Town of Hyde Park issued a press release in hopes the public can help find the missing man.
HYDE PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Cars
Dutchess County, NY
Cars
Poughkeepsie, NY
Government
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular HV Orchard Will Host Large Community Harvest Fest

It will be a fun way to spend the weekend. It's hard to believe that it's already September and fall is right around the corner. The Hudson Valley is filled with a ton of cool places that let you enjoy it and one very popular orchard is going to be hosting a special community event that will be filled with fun.
WALDEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Vehicles#The Mental Health America#Walkway
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

One of the Country’s Most Popular Festivals Is Coming to Saugerties

I can still remember the days before there was an official Hudson Valley Garlic Festival. It was decades ago, and I worked at a small radio station in Kingston. Part of my job was to record and provide sound effects for a weekly cooking show hosted by Pat Reppert who owned Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties. Pat was an amazing woman and every year she invited her friends to her farm for a garlic party. Eventually, that party became too big for the farm, and the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival was born. I may have missed a few steps, but that’s basically how it came about.
SAUGERTIES, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wire Dangling Over New York State Thruway Closed 87 In Hudson Valley

A potentially electrifying situation forced officials to close down the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, around 2 p.m., a high tension electric line behind the J Lot in West Nyack snapped and landed on other wires. The electric line was seen dangling over the New York State which caused backups and lane closures on the I-87 in Rockland County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Iconic Kingston Diner Closing After Decades of Service

You may have read the news not long ago about the Olympic Diner on Washington Avenue in Kingston. The article stated that there was a chance that the historic diner would be demolished to make room for a new storage facility. But at the time of the article, there was still a chance that it may not happen. '
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Hudson Valley Record Shop Hosting Grand Re-Opening

A popular Hudson Valley record shop is set to host a special grand re-opening event. There are some great record shops throughout the Hudson Valley area that I have frequented over the years whether I'm looking for some new music from some favorite artists or just looking to build up my record collection. Living in the City of Poughkeepsie, we are lucky to have Darkside Records nearby. When I'm across the river, it's over to Rock Fantasy in Middletown, NY to see Steve Keeler at his shop that is celebrating 36 years in the Hudson Valley.
CATSKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Amazing Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY Caught on Video

The bodycam video captured from New York State Trooper Francis W. Rush looks like a scene pulled from an action movie. In reality, it was a real-life rescue after a car was submerged underwater and the driver was left unconscious in Fishkill. Water Rescue in Fishkill, NY. "Without hesitation, Trooper...
FISHKILL, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Sept 7 – Sept 13

Sands of time. Joe Mangrum “Sand Paintings: Meta Feedback” at Art Society of Kingston, 97 Broadway, Kingston. Opens Saturday, September 3, 1-6 p.m. with a Zoom presentation at 4 p.m. Show continues through September 25, 6 p.m. Artist talk in galleries, September 24, 7 p.m. For more information, call 845-338-0333. Email ask@askforarts.org or go to: https://www.joemangrum.com/artnews/spotlight-joe-mangrum-sand-paintings-meta-feedback/09/01/2022/
KINGSTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Are Breaking the Law on Rte 9

Is there a written rule about driving on Rte 9 that I don't know about?. I have been driving for quite sometime now. I've had my license since the early 2000's. I grew up in Michigan. I always thought I was a good driver seeing as how I grew up near the Detroit. A place known as 'The Motor City' to the entire world but I don't think I became a real driver until I got my New York license. I had a lot to learn and you can learn a lot by driving in the Hudson Valley and quickly. Just spending 10 minutes on the Taconic is like 2 weeks worth of driver's education courses in my opinion.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy