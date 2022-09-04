ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan's Island, SC

columbiabusinessreport.com

SC women making mark in wine industry

When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
townandtourist.com

15 Treehouse Rentals In South Carolina (Luxurious & Secluded!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Southern hospitality awaits you in the Palmetto State! If you like to rough it, but appreciate luxury accommodations, check into renting a treehouse in South Carolina. Many of these treehouses offer extensive services and amenities that will make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
TRAVEL
The Post and Courier

One of SC's biggest movie theater chains is in bankruptcy

The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic caught up with the parent of South Carolina's largest movie theater chain on Sept. 7, when the global holding company filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in Texas. Cineworld Group LLC is struggling under nearly $5 billion in debt at a time when box-office sales...
ECONOMY
City
Folly Beach, SC
City
Sullivan's Island, SC
WIS-TV

Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
ECONOMY
News19 WLTX

South Carolina has $145M for homeowners

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84

Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in tax rebates later this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may be eligible for a state tax rebate if they file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in rebates later this year for those who file by that date and meet eligibility. Part-year resident and non-residents are also eligible for this offer.
INCOME TAX
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina’s DMV offering sign-up events for REAL ID licenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to promote REAL ID by offering several events across the state to help customers obtain the new license. After May 3, 2023, you will be required to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic...
POLITICS
coladaily.com

Discount admission, ride tickets now available for South Carolina State Fair

The South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12 through 23, and fairgoers across the Midlands are now able to buy discount admission and ride tickets. Discount tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are available through Tuesday, Oct. 11, and patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or a participating Circle K location.
TRAVEL
live5news.com

Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State lawmakers approved almost $1 billion in state tax rebates as part of the state budget. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will issue rebates based on the individual’s tax liability up to a certain amount. The amount will be determined after October 17 when all eligible returns have been filed.
INCOME TAX
kiss951.com

These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina

Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
TRAVEL
News19 WLTX

WalletHub rated this South Carolina city the Best Place to Retire

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire and two South Carolina cities came out in the top 30. Based on a comparison of 46 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities, the data set ranges the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state's health infrastructure. When all of the numbers were crunched, Charleston, SC, came out as the Number 1 Best City to retire.
CHARLESTON, SC

