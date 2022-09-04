Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yelp reviewers just ranked this Charleston, South Carolina restaurant number 6 in the countryEllen EastwoodCharleston, SC
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Related
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC women making mark in wine industry
When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
townandtourist.com
15 Treehouse Rentals In South Carolina (Luxurious & Secluded!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Southern hospitality awaits you in the Palmetto State! If you like to rough it, but appreciate luxury accommodations, check into renting a treehouse in South Carolina. Many of these treehouses offer extensive services and amenities that will make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible.
The Post and Courier
One of SC's biggest movie theater chains is in bankruptcy
The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic caught up with the parent of South Carolina's largest movie theater chain on Sept. 7, when the global holding company filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in Texas. Cineworld Group LLC is struggling under nearly $5 billion in debt at a time when box-office sales...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Business 'booming' in South Carolina, but thousands of positions remain unfilled
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WACH) — South Carolina's economy and businesses are booming, according to state leaders. But it seems everywhere you go there are still help wanted signs. So why is this?. “We’ve got 74,000 more people working, but what’s happened is where you see these help wanted signs,...
WIS-TV
Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
South Carolina store operator failed to report $740K in sales, charged with tax evasion
A Spartanburg County store operator was charged with tax evasion after he failed to report over $740,000 in sales.
WXII 12
Clothing dye spill turns South Carolina interstate pink and blue after crash
A portion of a South Carolina interstate is now pink and blue after a crash involving a truck carrying clothing dye. Officials with Spartanburg County Emergency Management said the crash happened about 1 p.m. Tuesday on I-85 south in Spartanburg County. "There's been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South Carolina has $145M for homeowners
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available. It's aimed at those still trying to recover from the pandemic. Rosalyn Rodgers is a Columbia homeowner. She said she bought her...
The Post and Courier
Charles S. Way, civic leader, businessman and former SC Commerce secretary dies at 84
Charles S. Way Jr., a visionary business leader known for his civic, philanthropic and professional imprint on Charleston and South Carolina, died Sept. 6. He was 84. The former president of real estate development firm The Beach Co. of Charleston was known for his business acumen, which included bold initiatives such as the multimillion-dollar purchase of Kiawah Island in 1988.
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in tax rebates later this year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents may be eligible for a state tax rebate if they file their 2021 Individual Income Tax return by October 17. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will be distributing almost $1 billion in rebates later this year for those who file by that date and meet eligibility. Part-year resident and non-residents are also eligible for this offer.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina’s DMV offering sign-up events for REAL ID licenses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is continuing to promote REAL ID by offering several events across the state to help customers obtain the new license. After May 3, 2023, you will be required to have a REAL ID in order to board a domestic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Fall Festival In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in South Carolina.
The Post and Courier
SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth
They might not have the bright lights of the big city, the hustle and bustle of crowds on Fifth Avenue or the Miracle Mile, but South Carolina's metropolitan areas have an appeal all their own. Not surprisingly, people from large cities across the country have been discovering the benefits of...
coladaily.com
Discount admission, ride tickets now available for South Carolina State Fair
The South Carolina State Fair returns Oct. 12 through 23, and fairgoers across the Midlands are now able to buy discount admission and ride tickets. Discount tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are available through Tuesday, Oct. 11, and patrons can save up to 50% by purchasing tickets in advance at SCStateFair.org or a participating Circle K location.
live5news.com
Are you eligible for the South Carolina tax rebate?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State lawmakers approved almost $1 billion in state tax rebates as part of the state budget. The South Carolina Department of Revenue will issue rebates based on the individual’s tax liability up to a certain amount. The amount will be determined after October 17 when all eligible returns have been filed.
kiss951.com
These Are The Most Dangerous Roads In North & South Carolina
Planning a road trip? You may want to avoid certain roads. These are the most dangerous roads in America. EarnSpendLive released a report of the most dangerous roads in each US state and the same interstate took the title in both North and South Carolina. The good news is, it’s not one that most Charlotte area residents travel often. The bad news, if you are going farther south or north you very well may end up on it.
The Post and Courier
McMaster pushed to sue over failed Panthers HQ: 'Act like a governor and not a fan'
COLUMBIA — A South Carolina lawmaker has called on Gov. Henry McMaster to sue billionaire Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper over the team's failed headquarters and practice facility complex in Rock Hill. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, D-Columbia, said he thinks the state should be reimbursed for its portion of...
WalletHub rated this South Carolina city the Best Place to Retire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire and two South Carolina cities came out in the top 30. Based on a comparison of 46 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities, the data set ranges the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state's health infrastructure. When all of the numbers were crunched, Charleston, SC, came out as the Number 1 Best City to retire.
abcnews4.com
USPS to hold job fair in multiple locations throughout the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — With the holiday season around the corner, the Postal service is holding multiple job fairs in the Lowcountry. The Postal Service is looking to fill seasonal, part-time and full-time positions. Pay will range from $18.92 an hour to $19.50 an hour on a bi-weekly basis.
Comments / 0