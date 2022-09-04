ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades

Each year, Social Security benefits have the potential to rise. When inflation soars, benefits tend to go up substantially. A large raise won't necessarily give seniors added buying power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool

October Is the Most Critical Month for Seniors on Social Security

Despite a sizable cost-of-living adjustment in 2022, Social Security benefits have failed to keep pace with inflation. The 2023 COLA may be the largest in 40 years, and the retirement earnings limit will probably increase by about 3%. The official COLA and retirement earnings limit figures will be published in...
Motley Fool

Breaking Up? 4 Things to Know About Closing a Joint Bank Account

If you're breaking up with a shared bank account, you need to read this. Many couples have a joint bank account to pay shared and individual bills. If you close a joint bank account, you need to do it correctly. This means acting swiftly to protect yourself from any potential...
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.

AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

Stem vs. Tesla -- Which Stock Is a Better Buy Now?

Eric Cuka has positions in Blend Labs, Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Microsoft, Tesla, and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc., Microsoft, Stem, Inc., Tesla, and Upstart Holdings, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft

Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
Motley Fool

Bank of America Is Launching a $0 Down Payment Mortgage Program

Not having down payment funds is a barrier to homeownership for many. One lender is making loans with no down payment increasingly accessible to borrowers. Bank of America's Community Affordable Loan Solution will benefit aspiring first-time homeowners. Buying a home can be a challenge for many reasons -- and not...
Motley Fool

Is Chevron Stock a Buy?

Chevron is one of the biggest integrated oil and gas companies in the world. High oil prices generated record profits, but the company can do still do well at $50 a barrel. it can still reward shareholders if oil falls to $50 a barrel. The oil giant is a Dividend...
Motley Fool

Why Freeport-McMoRan Shares Rose Sharply Today

The long-term outlook for copper demand is encouraging consolidation moves among copper miners. Freeport-McMoRan is seen as a potential acquisition target. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know

You may have missed some big changes that went down in 2022. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Motley Fool

Why SolarEdge Technologies Fell 23.4% in August

SolarEdge reported disappointing revenue and earnings for the second quarter. The U.S. ITC is investigating whether it should ban the import of the company's products. The stock trades at a nosebleed valuation, even after the recent price drop. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
