Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades
Each year, Social Security benefits have the potential to rise. When inflation soars, benefits tend to go up substantially. A large raise won't necessarily give seniors added buying power.
Does Paying a Little Extra On Your Credit Cards Really Make a Difference in Debt Payoff?
If you are working on paying down debt and can only afford to pay a little bit extra to your card, is it worth it?. Paying off credit card debt can be a challenge. Making extra payments can be helpful, and even a small extra payment can make a big difference.
Dave Ramsey Recommends Renting Instead of Buying in These 3 Situations
Don't buy a home when renting would be a better choice. The choice of whether to buy or rent a home has major financial implications. Dave Ramsey recommends renting a property in certain circumstances. If you're paying off debt, have a job that requires you to move often, or you...
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks.
Stimulus Update: Thousands of Surprise Stimulus Payments Are Going Out Soon. Here's Who's Getting One
Are you on track for a stimulus payment of up to $1,657.50?. Some Americans will soon get a surprise stimulus payment. This money is going to eligible individuals in the state of Pennsylvania. Payments could be worth up to $1,657.50. Many Americans are eagerly awaiting news of a fourth stimulus...
October Is the Most Critical Month for Seniors on Social Security
Despite a sizable cost-of-living adjustment in 2022, Social Security benefits have failed to keep pace with inflation. The 2023 COLA may be the largest in 40 years, and the retirement earnings limit will probably increase by about 3%. The official COLA and retirement earnings limit figures will be published in...
Breaking Up? 4 Things to Know About Closing a Joint Bank Account
If you're breaking up with a shared bank account, you need to read this. Many couples have a joint bank account to pay shared and individual bills. If you close a joint bank account, you need to do it correctly. This means acting swiftly to protect yourself from any potential...
Got $5,000? These 2 Stocks Are No-Brainer Buys.
AstraZeneca is a top healthcare company with a diverse business that can continue growing. Microsoft has tons of cash coming in each year and no shortage of promising business lines.
Why Dave Ramsey's Recommended Minimum Down Payment Will Surprise You
Dave Ramsey ideally believes you should pay cash for a house, but his recommended minimum down payment is surprisingly low. Dave Ramsey recommends paying cash for a house when possible. However, he says it's OK for first-time buyers to put as little as 5% to 10% down on a home.
Stem vs. Tesla -- Which Stock Is a Better Buy Now?
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,828% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Zoom is a leader in videoconferencing software, and it is gaining traction in the cloud phone and contact center markets. Revenue growth slowed to 8% in the most recent quarter, and free cash flow dropped 50%. Zoom stock currently trades at 5.7 times sales, its cheapest valuation as a public...
Here's How Much Money You Need Saved Up to Have a $100,000 Income in Retirement
As scary as retirement finances may seem, planning ahead helps. The earlier you plan for retirement, the better shape you're likely to be in. Bringing in $100,000 a year may require total investments worth close to $2 million. Social Security, pensions, and retirement accounts are not the only sources of...
Bank of America Is Launching a $0 Down Payment Mortgage Program
Not having down payment funds is a barrier to homeownership for many. One lender is making loans with no down payment increasingly accessible to borrowers. Bank of America's Community Affordable Loan Solution will benefit aspiring first-time homeowners. Buying a home can be a challenge for many reasons -- and not...
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Prior to 2022, the S&P 500 had seen various bear markets in the last five decades, and all of them were followed by bull markets. Block's ability to bundle payment processing and banking services with a wide range of business software gives it an edge. Datadog has innovated at an...
Is Chevron Stock a Buy?
Chevron is one of the biggest integrated oil and gas companies in the world. High oil prices generated record profits, but the company can do still do well at $50 a barrel. it can still reward shareholders if oil falls to $50 a barrel. The oil giant is a Dividend...
Why Freeport-McMoRan Shares Rose Sharply Today
The long-term outlook for copper demand is encouraging consolidation moves among copper miners. Freeport-McMoRan is seen as a potential acquisition target.
3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know
You may have missed some big changes that went down in 2022.
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Why SolarEdge Technologies Fell 23.4% in August
SolarEdge reported disappointing revenue and earnings for the second quarter. The U.S. ITC is investigating whether it should ban the import of the company's products. The stock trades at a nosebleed valuation, even after the recent price drop.
