WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE. HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, 321, 322, 325, 326,. 329, 330, 331, 332, 333, 334, AND 335... Wind speeds are decreasing and relative humidities are increasing. Therefore the Red Flag Warning has...
WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT FRIDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming. Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division, and the. Wyoming Department of Health. * WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire...
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 8, 2022. ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT THURSDAY... The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming. Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the. Wyoming Department of Health. WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
High winds to pose severe wildfire risk in Pacific Northwest
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Forecasters warned Thursday that strong, gusting winds and low humidity will cause extreme fire danger across western Oregon and Washington this weekend as authorities encouraged residents to charge cellphones and have an evacuation plan ready. Starting Friday, a dry east wind with gusts of up...
'He lowered his head and just came for me:' Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen recount close grizzly encounter
MONTANA - Two experienced Montana outdoorsmen had a close encounter with a sleeping grizzly bear up the Blackfoot River Corridor near the Blackfoot Clearwater Game Range. On August 28, Alan Townsend, dean for the Frankie College of Forestry and Conservation at the University of Montana, was hiking with Scott Ferrenberg, associate director for the Montana Forest Conservation Experiment Station. Both men were carrying bear spray. Townsend also had a firearm.
Lockwood teenager loses lawn business equipment to thief
LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Brenner Elliot is a seventeen-year-old high schooler who spends his time fishing, hunting and spending time outdoors. This love for the outdoors helped inspire his lawn care service: B. E. Satisfied. The business began in 2016 when Elliot was eleven and consisted of the Elliot family lawn equipment.
Trump ambassador Kelly Craft joins Kentucky governor's race
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft launched her long-anticipated campaign for Kentucky governor Wednesday, saying the state's “best days are ahead of us” as she joined a crowded lineup of Republicans competing to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear next year. Craft quickly landed...
Phone call led to California deputy's surrender in slayings
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field,...
