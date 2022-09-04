Read full article on original website
The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun
If the Army becomes more expeditionary, it must be prepared for adversaries who have learned the importance of fighting U.S. forces asymmetrically. The U.S. Army’s most important focus should be to understand how it is most likely to be used and in which environments. Throughout its history, the Army has regularly engaged in small wars and will likely continue to do so. David Kilcullen offers a compelling argument that most conflicts will occur in highly-networked mega-cities located on the littorals, many of which will be “feral cities.” Intervention in these spaces may be undertaken for various reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to peacekeeping to counter-insurgency, and involve low-to-medium intensity conflict. The Army must therefore prepare for what former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Charles C. Krulak described as the “Three Block War” scenario. Fighting in open terrain is a historical anomaly common only to the past several centuries; instead, siege warfare and wars in cities have been the norm, to which modern war may be returning. Before becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley predicted that the Army would likely have to fight in urban areas. As a result, it needed to change how it organized, trained, and equipped itself as it was not postured for this mission.
‘This is an American problem’: Army officer says as branch hopes program will help with lagging recruitment
The “American problem” of dwindling interest in military service or fitness to enlist has Army recruitment numbers lagging. But a high-ranking Army official in Washington state is optimistic the nation’s young people still see value in serving . “Only 23% of the people that are of age...
DF-26: The Navy Has Plans to Destroy China’s Best ‘Carrier Killer’ Missile
The DF-26 comes with a “modular design,” meaning that the launch vehicle can accommodate two types of nuclear warheads and several types of conventional warheads. For many years, China’s infamous “carrier-killer” missiles have been making headlines for their ability to hold U.S. Navy aircraft carriers at risk and to prevent the U.S. Navy from safely operating close to the Chinese coastline for sea-launched aircraft to attack.
Admiral who said unvaxxed SEALs cause 'immediate harm' to Navy admitted no combat operations affected
EXCLUSIVE: A Navy admiral who said, during a deposition in a case involving Navy SEALs who refuse vaccination on religious grounds, that COVID-19 shots were a national security matter nevertheless acknowledged that he knew of no cases where it had adversely impacted operations. First Liberty Institute and Hacker Stephens LLP,...
Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber
The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
Air Force erasing decorated Union Army veteran from base over 'brutal acts' towards Native Americans
Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington announced that it is renaming parts of the base named after Col. George Wright, a decorated U.S. Army veteran accused of brutality against Native Americans. "We are renaming Ft Wright Village and Ft Wright Oval in base housing to Lilac Village and Willow Loop,"...
Ukraine’s MiG-29s Shown Firing U.S. AGM-88 Missiles In Stunning Cockpit Video
Ukrainian Air Force ScreencapFor the first time, video has emerged showing Ukrainian MiG-29 Fulcrum fighters firing AGM-88 HARM anti-radiation missiles in combat.
Iran’s Attempted Theft Of U.S. Navy Drone Boat Is Likely A Sign Of What’s To Come
U.S. Navy photoThe incident highlights unanswered questions about the risks of theft posed to unmanned vessels as their use is set rapidly expand.
The US Navy is looking at scrapping the 'Big E,' the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, at a private shipyard
In a newly released report, the Navy said dismantling and disposing of the "Big E" at a commercial shipyard will cut costs and save time.
Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers
The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
Why An Officer On EC-135C Doomsday Planes Packed A Revolver
Courtesy of Robert HopkinsWhile it may seem like a fictional detail from a Cold War thriller, select crew did pack pistols aboard Air Force Looking Glass jets.
America’s Most Elite Special Forces
Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
After years of headaches, the US Navy's newest Ford-class supercarrier is starting to come together
The keel of new US aircraft carrier Enterprise was laid in April and the ship is at least 15% complete. Enterprise is the third Ford-class carrier and is being built alongside the second-in-class Kennedy. The Ford-class program appears to be shaping up after years of cost overruns and technological delays.
Watch Out China: New Navy Plan Calls for 66 Attack Submarines
A significant impetus for the U.S. Navy is geopolitical competition with China, which maintains six nuclear-powered and forty-six diesel-powered attack submarines. The U.S. Navy’s requests for submarines have for many years exceeded the service’s inventory, particularly in the Pacific. However, the U.S. Navy, Congress, and industry partners are...
U.S. Navy Next-Generation Attack Submarines Are on the Horizon
The U.S. Navy expects to shift from procuring Virginia-class submarines to Next Generation Attack Submarines sometime in the 2030s. A report from the Congressional Research Service, a non-partisan public policy research institute that reports to Congress, recently released a report on the U.S. Navy’s upcoming class of attack submarines, tentatively known as the Next Generation Attack Submarine, or SSN(X), program.
First woman in US Navy submarine force history to be 'chief of the boat' is getting ready to head to sea on a nuclear missile sub
"We need to keep breaking down the barriers" when it comes to gender roles in the US Navy, Angela Koogler said in a statement this week.
When jets and helicopters go overboard, the US Navy has a special unit that brings them up from the seafloor
The US Navy's Supervisor of Salvage and Diving handles aircraft and personnel recovery and emergency response. A part of Naval Sea Systems Command, SUPSALV has been deployed around the world for such operations. Most recently, SUPSALV helped recover an F/A-18 that went over the side of an aircraft carrier. A...
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
The U.S. Navy’s workhorse destroyer went into production more than 30 years ago, when Tom Stevens was a young welder. Now, the Navy is getting ready to turn the page as it looks to a future ship brimming with lasers that can shoot down missiles and attack enemies with hypersonic missiles topping 3,800 mph.Stevens, 52, said the warship provides an opportunity to build something new after a historic production run of the Arleigh Burke class.“It will be an impressive destroyer that will absolutely launch us into the next generation of ships,” said Stevens, director of ground assembly at Navy...
A Death in the Military’s Most Controversial Elite “Training”
The third week of the Navy SEALs’ Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training, or BUD/S, is nicknamed “Hell Week” for a reason. Hopeful Navy SEALs go through an agonizing process designed for sailors to find their maximum pain and exhaustion threshold, and break through it. On its website, the Navy SEALs proudly boast that most people fail the test. Kyle Mullen, a 24-year-old from New Jersey, was one of the less than 10 percent to make it through to the end of the course in January. He ended it with lungs full of fluid, coughing up blood. Afterward, Navy instructors told him to go lie down. He died on the floor of his barracks within hours.
Poland Will Have a Large and Modern Tank Army
A Foreign Military Sales order from the U.S. Army worth up to $1.148 billion will deliver 250 M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks to Poland by 2025. Poland has ordered 980 South Korean K2 Black Panther tanks, 648 K-9 Krab self-propelled howitzers, and 48 FA-50 advanced trainer/light fighter aircraft. Poland will import the first batch of 180 K2PL tanks, with another 800 manufactured in Poland, under the name “Wilk” (“Wolf”).
