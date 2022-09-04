ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team

Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
Yardbarker

Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."

The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why didn't Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell want his jersey retired in public?

Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell won all 11 NBA titles to his name with the Celtics, became part of the first all-Black starting five in the history of the league, was elevated to become the first Black head coach of any team in the major North American pro sports in Boston, and earned countless other accolades during his time playing for the team.
ClutchPoints

1 Celtics player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season

The Boston Celtics are returning stronger than ever for the 2022-23 NBA season. Outside of some early injury woes, the front office added enough depth to the lineup to make up for Boston’s shortcomings last year. With only two games separating the Celtics from an elusive 18th championship, they simply ran out of steam against […] The post 1 Celtics player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hypebeast.com

Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE

As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
