Report: Carmelo Anthony receiving increasing interest from 1 team
Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned into September, but that could be about to change with reported interest from one team. Links between Anthony and the Boston Celtics are “starting to gain traction,” according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. The 38-year-old is looking to land with a championship contender, and the Celtics have a need for bench shooting after Danilo Gallinari’s season-ending injury in World Cup qualifying.
Yardbarker
Shawn Kemp Revealed Why He Was Not Traded To The Bulls For Scottie Pippen In 1994: "People Were Calling The Local Radio Stations Saying They Were Going To Burn Down The Stadium If I Was Traded."
The Chicago Bulls during the 1990s were one of the most impressive teams ever assembled in the history of the NBA. The best player on the team was, without a doubt, Michael Jordan. But even the best players cannot win NBA Championships in the league without a good supporting cast....
Why didn't Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell want his jersey retired in public?
Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Bill Russell won all 11 NBA titles to his name with the Celtics, became part of the first all-Black starting five in the history of the league, was elevated to become the first Black head coach of any team in the major North American pro sports in Boston, and earned countless other accolades during his time playing for the team.
1 Celtics player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season
The Boston Celtics are returning stronger than ever for the 2022-23 NBA season. Outside of some early injury woes, the front office added enough depth to the lineup to make up for Boston’s shortcomings last year. With only two games separating the Celtics from an elusive 18th championship, they simply ran out of steam against […] The post 1 Celtics player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Momentum Building Towards Carmelo Anthony Joining Celtics
Last season, the Celtics' second unit ranked in the bottom five in points per game, averaging 30.2 per contest. In the playoffs, Boston's bench ranked 14th out of 16 teams, scoring only 22.5 points, according to NBA.com. This summer, the Celtics addressed that deficiency, in part, by utilizing the ...
Should Boston Celtics Sign Carmelo Anthony After Latest Injury?
After falling just short in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, the Boston Celtics weren’t going to rest on their laurels. Instead, Brad Stevens was back to work quickly looking to upgrade any spot on the roster that he could. The Celtics were lauded for the...
Boston Celtics alum Shane Larkin has quiet game in Turkey's 78-63 win over Belgium
Despite a quiet night on offense from former Boston Celtics floor general Shane Larkin, his Turkish National Team managed to defeat the Belgian National Team on Tuesday morning, the Miami product finding other ways to help his team to a 78-63 win over Belgium in Group A EuroBasket play. The...
Boston Celtics eyeing Carmelo Anthony, ‘traction’ towards deal before 2022-’23 season
The 2022-’23 NBA season is fast approaching and future Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony is weighing his future with interest
The Trade That Set Up an ’80s Dynasty: Boston Celtics Championship History Moment No. 9
Getting Robert Parish and Kevin McHale from the Golden State Warriors goes down as one of the Boston Celtics' best trades ever. The post The Trade That Set Up an ’80s Dynasty: Boston Celtics Championship History Moment No. 9 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Where do Boston Celtics alumni rank among the other EuroBasket players?
The Boston Celtics have a significant number of alumni (and one stashed player) that are participating in the 2022 FIBA European Basketball Championship (better known as the EuroBasket) underway across the continent of Europe at the moment, with some of them among the highest-rated players taking part in the competition.
Dallas Mavericks Land Terry Rozier In Major Trade Scenario
The phrase “heliocentric offense” has gained a lot of steam in NBA discourse over recent years. It sounds complicated, but in fact, it’s about as simple as basketball can get. A heliocentric offense is one where one primary playmaker is relied on to generate an extraordinarily large...
Jayson Tatum Wears Unreleased Air Jordans at St. Louis Cardinals Game
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wore rare Air Jordan 14 Lows while throwing out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game.
Boston Celtics: Ranking Danny Ainge’s Top 5 Front-Office Moves
Trading for Isaiah Thomas was one of Danny Ainge's biggest moves with the Boston Celtics. The post Boston Celtics: Ranking Danny Ainge’s Top 5 Front-Office Moves appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA's '50 best defensive plays of the 2021-22 season' clip features the Boston Celtics
The 2021-22 Boston Celtics were a team, already known for its defensive chops, took things to another level on that end of the court under then-first year head coach Ime Udoka. The Celtics took some time to do it, but by the time they had mastered Udoka’s switch-heavy style of...
