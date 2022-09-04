ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

wlrn.org

'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed

For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

TAXING Issue: Property values are way up. So what about taxes?

THIS YEAR TURNS OUT TO BE extraordinary for tax collectors in the Sunshine State because county governments are going to see record jumps in the booty — or bounty, if you will — they’re able to collect after the hot-market months of 2021. “We are looking at sales occurring in 2021 to set 2022 value,” explains Dorothy Jacks, Palm Beach County’s property appraiser, who points to jumps of 15% in taxable values in the county. That’s a sizeable windfall for county commissioners who determine how much money they’ll need or want in a new budget, and then set millage rates, taxing property owners, to reach it.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EXPECT TROPICAL DEPRESSION TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA WITHIN DAYS

NOW 60-PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR NEW TROPICAL WAVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2 p.m. brings a major update to the forecast. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly formed tropical wave east of Florida now has a 60-percent chance of becoming […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close

Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
WELLINGTON, FL
Click10.com

Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
UPI News

One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Nearly a dozen people were injured, and one teenager is reported dead, after a boat crashed into a pole and capsized in the Upper Florida Keys Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Rescuers said the 28-foot Robalo was carrying 14 people, including 12 minors, when it...
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

This Florida City Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State

The housing market has been hot lately, especially in suburban areas outside of major metro cities. Experts say the rise of remote work and the desire for more affordable and spacious homes sparked a house-buying frenzy for months. Even though the market's finally cooling down, prices still remain steep in some parts of the country.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Tracking Danielle and Earl in the Atlantic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We are in the most active month of hurricane season and we are seeing a more active tropical Atlantic. It was a slow start to the season, but we are now watching two named storms. Hurricane Danielle formed last week, and currently has...
FLORIDA STATE
travelweekly.com

Club Med is no longer operating Florida resort

Club Med has bid farewell to its all-inclusive resort in Port St. Lucie, Florida, with the brand announcing that it has ceased operations of the Club Med Sandpiper Bay. The move comes as the property changes hands, with owners Sandpiper Resort Properties Inc. and Holiday Village of Sandpiper Inc. recently selling the resort to development and hospitality group Altitude International Holdings.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
InsuranceNewsNet

Grossman Attorneys at Law, a Boca Raton Medical Malpractice Attorney, Goes Up Against Large Medical Providers and National Insurers to Represent Victims' Interests

Boca Raton, FL - (NewMediaWire) - September 6, 2022 - Medical malpractice happens when a medical provider's conduct causes a patient minor/severe physical, mental, or emotional harm. Under. Florida. statutes, the prevailing professional standard for healthcare providers requires them to offer the level of care, skill, and treatment recognized/acceptable by...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL STORM DANIELLE FORMS, NO THREAT TO LAND FOR NOW

OTHER SYSTEMS REMAIN EAST OF FLORIDA, GROWING… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday. It is not expected to threaten Florida, or the U.S. Mainland. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Danielle Discussion Number 2 NWS […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE

