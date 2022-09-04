THIS YEAR TURNS OUT TO BE extraordinary for tax collectors in the Sunshine State because county governments are going to see record jumps in the booty — or bounty, if you will — they’re able to collect after the hot-market months of 2021. “We are looking at sales occurring in 2021 to set 2022 value,” explains Dorothy Jacks, Palm Beach County’s property appraiser, who points to jumps of 15% in taxable values in the county. That’s a sizeable windfall for county commissioners who determine how much money they’ll need or want in a new budget, and then set millage rates, taxing property owners, to reach it.

COLLIER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO