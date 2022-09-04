Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie expected to continue burning for weeks
The Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie is expected to continue burning for weeks. The St. Lucie Fire District tweeted that the fire is smoldering and burning over 28 acres and millions of tons of organic matter, which can get as high as four stories. "Unfortunately, there is simply...
GASTON? New Tropical Depression Likely In Days, Will Be “Gaston” If Tropical Storm
East Of Florida, Earl Churns, Gaston May Be Born, Will It Be a Beauty Or A Beast?! And… Another Wave Set To Enter Atlantic… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) (UPDATED AT 5 p.m.) — There are now four systems being watched closely by the National […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
wlrn.org
'It's going to be a total deterrent': Fears for development if horns return, as deadly Brightline quiet zones are reviewed
For much of its history, South Florida has struggled to implement public transportation in a region defined by rapid growth and a multitude of expressways and traffic jams. The opening of the Brightline high-speed rail in 2018 sought to mitigate that, connecting its southernmost station in downtown Miami and its northernmost in West Palm Beach in an hour.
This Pared Down Florida Barrier Island Includes Nothing Man-Made and is Named After a Popular Activity
If you're looking for a place to truly unwind in Florida, there's an Island in the panhandle that may be calling your name. Its most popular activities are simple ones done outdoors, and it has no man-made offerings to distract you.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Weekly
TAXING Issue: Property values are way up. So what about taxes?
THIS YEAR TURNS OUT TO BE extraordinary for tax collectors in the Sunshine State because county governments are going to see record jumps in the booty — or bounty, if you will — they’re able to collect after the hot-market months of 2021. “We are looking at sales occurring in 2021 to set 2022 value,” explains Dorothy Jacks, Palm Beach County’s property appraiser, who points to jumps of 15% in taxable values in the county. That’s a sizeable windfall for county commissioners who determine how much money they’ll need or want in a new budget, and then set millage rates, taxing property owners, to reach it.
WESH
FWC report: Florida boater who vanished at sea believed to have fallen overboard
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
EXPECT TROPICAL DEPRESSION TO FORM EAST OF FLORIDA WITHIN DAYS
NOW 60-PERCENT CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR NEW TROPICAL WAVE… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 2 p.m. brings a major update to the forecast. Click here for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The newly formed tropical wave east of Florida now has a 60-percent chance of becoming […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Roaches under pizza prep tables, fryer station, kitchen sink force 3 South Florida restaurants to close
Roach infestations plagued two Boca Raton restaurants and one in Wellington, leading the state to temporarily close them last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway. West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.
WPBF News 25
Distressed man turns 'extremely aggressive' before he was shot by deputy in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Jeff Ricevuto started walking toward the far western side of the North Causeway Bridge in Fort Pierce and pointed toward the top. “When I came out from underneath the bridge, I was here,” Ricevuto said, pointing to a spot just under the bridge. “He was literally standing directly right above the concrete right there.”
One dead, 10 injured in boat crash off Florida Keys
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Nearly a dozen people were injured, and one teenager is reported dead, after a boat crashed into a pole and capsized in the Upper Florida Keys Sunday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Rescuers said the 28-foot Robalo was carrying 14 people, including 12 minors, when it...
The Most Beautiful Lesser-Known Beaches in Florida, According to Must See Places
If you ask a crowd of people to identify the most beautiful beach in Florida, you'll likely get several answers. Everyone has his or her own opinion based on personal experience, preference, and perceptions. However, travel websites often list what they believe are the most beautiful beaches Florida has to offer, and Must See Places is no exception.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
This Florida City Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
The housing market has been hot lately, especially in suburban areas outside of major metro cities. Experts say the rise of remote work and the desire for more affordable and spacious homes sparked a house-buying frenzy for months. Even though the market's finally cooling down, prices still remain steep in some parts of the country.
cbs12.com
Tracking Danielle and Earl in the Atlantic
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — We are in the most active month of hurricane season and we are seeing a more active tropical Atlantic. It was a slow start to the season, but we are now watching two named storms. Hurricane Danielle formed last week, and currently has...
travelweekly.com
Club Med is no longer operating Florida resort
Club Med has bid farewell to its all-inclusive resort in Port St. Lucie, Florida, with the brand announcing that it has ceased operations of the Club Med Sandpiper Bay. The move comes as the property changes hands, with owners Sandpiper Resort Properties Inc. and Holiday Village of Sandpiper Inc. recently selling the resort to development and hospitality group Altitude International Holdings.
Grossman Attorneys at Law, a Boca Raton Medical Malpractice Attorney, Goes Up Against Large Medical Providers and National Insurers to Represent Victims' Interests
Boca Raton, FL - (NewMediaWire) - September 6, 2022 - Medical malpractice happens when a medical provider's conduct causes a patient minor/severe physical, mental, or emotional harm. Under. Florida. statutes, the prevailing professional standard for healthcare providers requires them to offer the level of care, skill, and treatment recognized/acceptable by...
The Daily South
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
The sun has just edged above the Atlantic horizon to cast its morning glow on Riviera Beach, and even that dawn brushstroke grips the June day with a simmering heat. Does this slow the step, the scrambling, the chirping commentary of Debbie Sobel?. Not a bit. Sobel is on her...
TROPICAL STORM DANIELLE FORMS, NO THREAT TO LAND FOR NOW
OTHER SYSTEMS REMAIN EAST OF FLORIDA, GROWING… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Danielle formed Thursday. It is not expected to threaten Florida, or the U.S. Mainland. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Danielle Discussion Number 2 NWS […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Chinese Migrants Arrested In Suspected Smuggling Attempt On Florida Beach
U.S. Border Patrol agents in Florida took three illegal migrants from China into custody late Friday night after the trio used a boat to make landfall on a Florida beach in a suspected smuggling attempt. The group washed up in Hillsboro Beach, according to a tweet posted
Florida May Look For Alternative Homeowner Insurance Ratings
Response to Demotech downgrades calls for looking for "more predictable" insurance ratings
Comments / 0