allthingstreasurecoast.com
Soroptimist of Stuart to Welcome Potential New Members
Soroptimist of Stuart is a nonprofit that believes in promoting friendships, providing community service and applying skills, talents and resources to improve access to education for women and girls - and they also know how to party with a purpose. If you’ve been wanting to learn more about this organization...
wqcs.org
9/11 Virtual Memorial Ceremony for CeeCee Ross Lyles This Sunday 9/11
Fort Pierce - Thursday September 8, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce will hold a virtual memorial service to honor CeeCee Ross Lyles on Sunday September 11, 2022. Lyles died on Flight 93 when her flight was commandeered by terrorists who crashed the plane into a Pennsylvania field on September 11, 2001.
cw34.com
Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruise for those who serve
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Military veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and teachers can take a free cruise!. Margaritaville at Sea is offering a free three-day, two-night cruise to the Bahamas. The company says the offer is “for your dedication to serving our communities at home and...
WPBF News 25
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts announces lineup for 30th anniversary season
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above:Kravis Center Broadway lineup. The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts released its lineup for its 30th anniversary season. Seven Broadway shows will be coming to the center for the 2022 to 2023 season. The following are the shows coming to the center...
WPBF News 25
Multiple Palm Beach County police departments host food drive to help nonprofit, families in need
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — With inflation and the rising costs of basic living expenses, local food banks and pantries are seeing a drastic increase in need. Local nonprofit Eat Better Live Better said the number of people coming to their distributions has doubled over the last few months. Your...
wqcs.org
House of Hope Receives Grant from Florida Blue Foundation
Stuart - Monday September 5, 2022: House of Hope’s efforts to feed the hungry and empower residents to overcome hunger and hardship have received a huge boost from Florida Blue Foundation’s 2022 Food Security Grant Program. House of Hope will receive a total of $328,613 over four years...
bocamag.com
Ela Curry Kitchen Opens in Palm Beach Gardens
Celebrated chef Pushkar Marathe, the culinary mastermind behind Stage Kitchen & Bar in Palm Beach Gardens, has debuted his next concept. Ela Curry Kitchen, featuring traditional Indian fare, is the creation of Marathe and partner Andy Dugard. Calling The Shops of Donald Ross Village home, Ela brings Marathe’s home cooking to life. The menu is filled with family recipes and traditional thali, including several tapas dishes served on one platter. Diners can look forward to Indian street snacks like lentil fritters, a variety of curries and other dishes like masala lamb chops and tandoori chicken.
Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations
Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as intermediate priority and 327 violations as basic priority.
Hidden Oaks K-8 School celebrates biggest school grade jump in Palm Beach County
Hidden Oaks K-8 School, just west of Boynton Beach, has a lot to brag about this year, jumping up two letter grades since 2019, the largest gain in the entire School District of Palm Beach County.
Samha Bistro to Open in West Palm Beach
Samha will offer sandwiches and more on Northwood Rd
WPTV
Dessert Wars coming to South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Bakers from all over South Florida will be showcasing their specialties at the South Florida Fairgrounds on Sept. 17. Tickets are sold out but started at $45 and included 30 sampling tickets. InsTA: Highlighting Local Vendors.
Jellyfish an unwelcomed sight at the beach this holiday weekend
If you spent any part of your Labor Day weekend at the beach or on the water, you may have noticed some unwanted company - jellyfish.
Margaritaville at Sea launches 'Heroes Sail Free,' honors military, police and educators
WEST PALM BEACH — Starting bookings Wednesday, Sept. 7, Margaritaville at Sea will launch their "Heroes Sail Free" program. The program provides one free cruise to the Bahamas for U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire-rescue workers and educators. The three-day, two-night trips can help provide some much-needed downtime for these...
travelweekly.com
Club Med is no longer operating Florida resort
Club Med has bid farewell to its all-inclusive resort in Port St. Lucie, Florida, with the brand announcing that it has ceased operations of the Club Med Sandpiper Bay. The move comes as the property changes hands, with owners Sandpiper Resort Properties Inc. and Holiday Village of Sandpiper Inc. recently selling the resort to development and hospitality group Altitude International Holdings.
sebastiandaily.com
Demolition Begins On Harbor Lights Motel
The City of Sebastian is finally tearing down the old Harbor Lights motel, a condemned building filled with asbestos. The city purchased it a few years ago to preserve the waterfront property east of Indian River Drive near the Main Street boat ramp. The city tried to sell the property...
Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne
LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
WPBF News 25
New Port St. Lucie trash collection company starts Labor Day
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie residents will soon breathe a sigh of relief, and fresher air, as the city’s new waste provider will start serving the whole community starting on Labor Day. The new service starts on Monday despite the holiday. City leaders said trash...
Lake Worth Beach Votes To Repeal Homeless Panhandling Ordinance
Public comment was also taken on another proposal to repeal an ordinance that allows for fining the homeless for sleeping in public spaces.
WPBF News 25
Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie expected to continue burning for weeks
The Glades Mulch Fire in Port St. Lucie is expected to continue burning for weeks. The St. Lucie Fire District tweeted that the fire is smoldering and burning over 28 acres and millions of tons of organic matter, which can get as high as four stories. "Unfortunately, there is simply...
WPBF News 25
Missing Vero Beach boater Dale Hossfield believed to have fallen overboard, FWC report finds
The couple taking a pleasant late afternoon stroll along the surf of Melbourne Beach last May came across a startling discovery, quickly calling 911 to report: “In South Melbourne Beach on the ocean — there's a boat that has washed ashore. There's nobody in it.”. So where was...
