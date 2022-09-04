Celebrated chef Pushkar Marathe, the culinary mastermind behind Stage Kitchen & Bar in Palm Beach Gardens, has debuted his next concept. Ela Curry Kitchen, featuring traditional Indian fare, is the creation of Marathe and partner Andy Dugard. Calling The Shops of Donald Ross Village home, Ela brings Marathe’s home cooking to life. The menu is filled with family recipes and traditional thali, including several tapas dishes served on one platter. Diners can look forward to Indian street snacks like lentil fritters, a variety of curries and other dishes like masala lamb chops and tandoori chicken.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO