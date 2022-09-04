ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Comments / 0

Related
allthingstreasurecoast.com

Soroptimist of Stuart to Welcome Potential New Members

Soroptimist of Stuart is a nonprofit that believes in promoting friendships, providing community service and applying skills, talents and resources to improve access to education for women and girls - and they also know how to party with a purpose. If you’ve been wanting to learn more about this organization...
STUART, FL
wqcs.org

9/11 Virtual Memorial Ceremony for CeeCee Ross Lyles This Sunday 9/11

Fort Pierce - Thursday September 8, 2022: The City of Fort Pierce will hold a virtual memorial service to honor CeeCee Ross Lyles on Sunday September 11, 2022. Lyles died on Flight 93 when her flight was commandeered by terrorists who crashed the plane into a Pennsylvania field on September 11, 2001.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Margaritaville at Sea offering free cruise for those who serve

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Military veterans, first responders, law enforcement officers and teachers can take a free cruise!. Margaritaville at Sea is offering a free three-day, two-night cruise to the Bahamas. The company says the offer is “for your dedication to serving our communities at home and...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
Local
Florida Society
Fort Pierce, FL
Society
wqcs.org

House of Hope Receives Grant from Florida Blue Foundation

Stuart - Monday September 5, 2022: House of Hope’s efforts to feed the hungry and empower residents to overcome hunger and hardship have received a huge boost from Florida Blue Foundation’s 2022 Food Security Grant Program. House of Hope will receive a total of $328,613 over four years...
STUART, FL
bocamag.com

Ela Curry Kitchen Opens in Palm Beach Gardens

Celebrated chef Pushkar Marathe, the culinary mastermind behind Stage Kitchen & Bar in Palm Beach Gardens, has debuted his next concept. Ela Curry Kitchen, featuring traditional Indian fare, is the creation of Marathe and partner Andy Dugard. Calling The Shops of Donald Ross Village home, Ela brings Marathe’s home cooking to life. The menu is filled with family recipes and traditional thali, including several tapas dishes served on one platter. Diners can look forward to Indian street snacks like lentil fritters, a variety of curries and other dishes like masala lamb chops and tandoori chicken.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Three restaurants from Boca Raton to Wellington closed for health violations

Forty-nine restaurants in Palm Beach County failed to meet health and safety standards last week, resulting in 46 follow-up inspections and three temporary closures. In Palm Beach County, Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation reported 843 violations during 269 recent restaurant inspections. Inspectors labeled 279 violations as high priority, 237 violations as intermediate priority and 327 violations as basic priority.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irsc#Family Fun#Volunteers#Veteran#The Irsc Pruitt Campus#Pslpd#Keiser University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Palm Beach Daily News

Margaritaville at Sea launches 'Heroes Sail Free,' honors military, police and educators

WEST PALM BEACH — Starting bookings Wednesday, Sept. 7, Margaritaville at Sea will launch their "Heroes Sail Free" program.  The program provides one free cruise to the Bahamas for U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire-rescue workers and educators. The three-day, two-night trips can help provide some much-needed downtime for these...
PALM BEACH, FL
travelweekly.com

Club Med is no longer operating Florida resort

Club Med has bid farewell to its all-inclusive resort in Port St. Lucie, Florida, with the brand announcing that it has ceased operations of the Club Med Sandpiper Bay. The move comes as the property changes hands, with owners Sandpiper Resort Properties Inc. and Holiday Village of Sandpiper Inc. recently selling the resort to development and hospitality group Altitude International Holdings.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Demolition Begins On Harbor Lights Motel

The City of Sebastian is finally tearing down the old Harbor Lights motel, a condemned building filled with asbestos. The city purchased it a few years ago to preserve the waterfront property east of Indian River Drive near the Main Street boat ramp. The city tried to sell the property...
SEBASTIAN, FL
The Associated Press

Blue Roc Premier Properties Secures Management Control of Apartment Property in Melbourne

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Blue Roc Premier Properties LLC today announced its acquisition of management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit multi-family property in Melbourne, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005778/en/ Blue Roc Premier Properties expands in East Central Florida market with management control of The Park at Topaz Cay, a 197-unit apartment property in Melbourne. (Photo: Business Wire)
MELBOURNE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy