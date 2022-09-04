ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: State House District 25 — Scott Saiki

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Scott Saiki, Democratic candidate for state House District 25, which includes Ala Moana,...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Director Of Honolulu’s Troubled Permitting Office Resigns

Two of the top leaders of Honolulu’s beleaguered permitting office have resigned from their posts, effective Tuesday, Mayor Rick Blangiardi confirmed on Wednesday. Department of Planning and Permitting Director Dean Uchida and Danette Maruyama, the city’s former deputy managing director who was installed as DPP’s chief innovation strategist in January, are no longer in their jobs.
KHON2

Oahu setback bill could make large swaths of shoreline unbuildable

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oceanfront property owners across Oahu could soon have to give up the ability to build on a significant portion of their land. That’s as new setback rules are proposed to take effect due to climate change and sea level rise. Always Investigating explains what’s at stake. The Honolulu City Council is advancing […]
Honolulu Civil Beat

A Two-Wheel Revolution Is Happening On Oahu

A quiet revolution is happening on the streets of Honolulu — and many other places. I call it The Two-Wheel Revolution. In geeky speak, it’s “micromobility,” a variety of small, generally low-speed vehicles — electric or human-powered, privately owned or part of shared fleets. As “personal” mobility, it can include walking and even powered wheelchairs.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii taxpayers will soon be receiving their tax refunds. Gov. David Ige on Tuesday said so far, approximately $294 million was being released to taxpayers. The state Department of Taxation on Friday released $100,000 direct deposit refunds to taxpayers as part of the first phase, he said.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Leaders Pledge A New Crackdown On Crime in Waikiki

We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. Gathering together on Waikiki’s Kalakaua Avenue, surrounded by a phalanx of uniformed and plainclothed police, Honolulu city and business leaders pledged a unified and coordinated crackdown on crime in Waikiki at a press conference Tuesday.
KHON2

Hawaii’s one-time tax refund starts rolling out this Friday

Hawaii tax payers can start checking their bank accounts soon. According to Governor David Ige, residents who get direct deposits could start seeing their one-time state refund as early as this Friday, September 9. But he said, those who owed taxes, or normally get refund checks, will have to wait a little longer.
mauinow.com

Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week

The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels. Maui County Farm Bureau is one of the sponsors of the 2022 convention, to be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows from Sept. 7-9, 2022.
hawaiipublicradio.org

Disposable plastic food ware ban goes into effect on Oʻahu

Honolulu's disposable food ware ordinance went into full effect Tuesday, Sept. 6. The sale of polystyrene foam food containers and plastic service and food ware are banned on Oʻahu. Restrictions of those items are also in effect for food vendors and businesses. Disposable service ware can still be provided,...
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Students Discuss Studying in Hawaii

Students from the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy discuss their experience at the University of Hawaii. Taylor Eleola: I find that Hilo cultivates a very peaceful and welcoming environment too study and continue your education in the campus in general, and the surrounding community offers a lot of support and encouragement for incoming students, at least that's what I found. Being from the island of Oahu, it has been very fun to study on a different island while still being in an environment that resembles home to me.
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

