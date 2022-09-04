Read full article on original website
Push to remove age requirement for police officers to retire
There is a push coming from a Maui County Councilmember to improve the recruitment of police officers by removing the minimum age of 55 for retirement, instead only taking years of service into account.
Candidate Q&A: State House District 25 — Scott Saiki
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Scott Saiki, Democratic candidate for state House District 25, which includes Ala Moana,...
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
Director Of Honolulu’s Troubled Permitting Office Resigns
Two of the top leaders of Honolulu’s beleaguered permitting office have resigned from their posts, effective Tuesday, Mayor Rick Blangiardi confirmed on Wednesday. Department of Planning and Permitting Director Dean Uchida and Danette Maruyama, the city’s former deputy managing director who was installed as DPP’s chief innovation strategist in January, are no longer in their jobs.
Oahu setback bill could make large swaths of shoreline unbuildable
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Oceanfront property owners across Oahu could soon have to give up the ability to build on a significant portion of their land. That’s as new setback rules are proposed to take effect due to climate change and sea level rise. Always Investigating explains what’s at stake. The Honolulu City Council is advancing […]
A Two-Wheel Revolution Is Happening On Oahu
A quiet revolution is happening on the streets of Honolulu — and many other places. I call it The Two-Wheel Revolution. In geeky speak, it’s “micromobility,” a variety of small, generally low-speed vehicles — electric or human-powered, privately owned or part of shared fleets. As “personal” mobility, it can include walking and even powered wheelchairs.
Bystanders rescue snorkeler off Kauai
A snorkeler was rescued off Kealia Beach on Kauai by bystanders and first responders, according to the County of Kauai.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Governor outlines schedule to distribute up to $300 in Hawaii tax refunds
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii taxpayers will soon be receiving their tax refunds. Gov. David Ige on Tuesday said so far, approximately $294 million was being released to taxpayers. The state Department of Taxation on Friday released $100,000 direct deposit refunds to taxpayers as part of the first phase, he said.
Hawaii Defense Contractor Admits To Pandemic Relief Fraud
The former CEO of a Hawaii defense contractor pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to bank fraud and money laundering after he obtained more than $12.8 million in pandemic relief loans under false pretenses. As the head of Navatek LLC in 2020, Martin Kao applied for Paycheck Protection Program loans...
Honolulu Leaders Pledge A New Crackdown On Crime in Waikiki
We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. Gathering together on Waikiki’s Kalakaua Avenue, surrounded by a phalanx of uniformed and plainclothed police, Honolulu city and business leaders pledged a unified and coordinated crackdown on crime in Waikiki at a press conference Tuesday.
KITV.com
Honolulu painting company fined $94k in back wages, damages for 44 underpaid workers
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The owner of a Honolulu painting company has been ordered to pay more than $84,000 in back wages and damages for failing to pay its workers for pre-shift activities as on-the-clock work, according to the US Department of Labor. Raymond’s Painting Co. Inc., located in the Kalihi...
Out at sea since June, California kayaker is headed for Hawaii
On Monday, Cyril Derreumaux celebrated his 46th birthday out at sea, thinking about his son Simon who also shares the same birthday and turns 14.
Hawaii’s one-time tax refund starts rolling out this Friday
Hawaii tax payers can start checking their bank accounts soon. According to Governor David Ige, residents who get direct deposits could start seeing their one-time state refund as early as this Friday, September 9. But he said, those who owed taxes, or normally get refund checks, will have to wait a little longer.
mauinow.com
Major conservation conference comes to Maui this week
The National Association of Conservation Districts Pacific Southwest Regional Conference will take place in Lahaina this week, highlighting cooperative efforts on many levels. Maui County Farm Bureau is one of the sponsors of the 2022 convention, to be held at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows from Sept. 7-9, 2022.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Disposable plastic food ware ban goes into effect on Oʻahu
Honolulu's disposable food ware ordinance went into full effect Tuesday, Sept. 6. The sale of polystyrene foam food containers and plastic service and food ware are banned on Oʻahu. Restrictions of those items are also in effect for food vendors and businesses. Disposable service ware can still be provided,...
Oahu’s newest monk seal pup is named
For the past few weeks, Kahuku Elementary School's fifth grade students have been brainstorming to find the perfect name for Hawaiian monk seal PO9.
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
pharmacytimes.com
Pharmacy Students Discuss Studying in Hawaii
Students from the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy discuss their experience at the University of Hawaii. Taylor Eleola: I find that Hilo cultivates a very peaceful and welcoming environment too study and continue your education in the campus in general, and the surrounding community offers a lot of support and encouragement for incoming students, at least that's what I found. Being from the island of Oahu, it has been very fun to study on a different island while still being in an environment that resembles home to me.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Common ground: Josh Green and Duke Aiona vow to fast track reform at Hilo Medical Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two candidates vying to be Hawaii’s next governor tackle the issue of health care on the Big Island — specifically addressing the situation at one of the state’s most overcrowded and understaffed hospitals. Hilo Medical Center isn’t just in dire need of beds.
Women Increasingly Take The Helm To Perpetuate Polynesian Voyaging Traditions
We raised $130,000 thanks to more than 3,700 people who made the commitment to invest in public-service journalism, including 360 new donors. Mahalo!. “Wake up, there’s a tear in the sail,” are the words Vance Kaleohano Farrant woke up to early one morning, five days at sea and thousands of miles away from the nearest landmass.
