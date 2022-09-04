Students from the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy discuss their experience at the University of Hawaii. Taylor Eleola: I find that Hilo cultivates a very peaceful and welcoming environment too study and continue your education in the campus in general, and the surrounding community offers a lot of support and encouragement for incoming students, at least that's what I found. Being from the island of Oahu, it has been very fun to study on a different island while still being in an environment that resembles home to me.

