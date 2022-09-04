Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
'The Chi' actor Barton Fitzpatrick robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: report
CHICAGO - An actor, most famous for playing "Reg" on "The Chi," recently found himself in the middle of a truly terrifying scene. According to TMZ, Barton Fitzpatrick was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday morning in Chicago. The actor was a passenger in a car, when someone slid into the...
2 men wanted for brutal murder in Chicago's Loop: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in the Loop murder of a 41-year-old man. On Sept. 6, around 10:50 p.m., police say the two male suspects were walking westbound on Van Buren Street when they approached the victim on South La Salle Street, attempted to rob him, and then assaulted him.
2 men charged in South Side Chicago murder
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and an Oak Lawn man have been charged in the murder of a 31-year-old man in the McKinley Park neighborhood earlier this week. On Monday, police say 18-year-old Julius Hernandez and 20-year-old Byron Queijeiro fired shots at two other men who were inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Paulina Street around 7 p.m.
Chicago police: Uber Eats driver carjacked at gunpoint on West Side
Three suspects carjacked an Uber Eats driver at gunpoint in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
WATCH: Chicago Woman Violently Attacked, Robbed In Broad Daylight
A doorbell camera located outside of a Lakeview-area home captured a woman being attacked and robbed at gunpoint on Sunday. According to WGN9, the incident occurred off of North Seeley Street in broad daylight just before 3:00 p.m. Locals were surprised by the incident stating that the area is typically "quiet."
5 teens shot in period of 5 hours on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Five teenagers were hospitalized after being shot in a span of five hours Tuesday evening on Chicago's South Side. The first shooting took place around 5:45 p.m. when two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart Street when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
2 teens shot in Brighton Park
CHICAGO - Two teens were shot while near the sidewalk in Brighton Park Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:45 p.m., two 15-year-old boys were near the sidewalk in the 4600 block of South Mozart when they were struck by gunfire, police said. Both victims were struck in the leg. One was...
Man, 43, shot and critically wounded in Austin
CHICAGO - A man was shot multiple times and critically wounded early Wednesday in the Austin neighborhood. Police found the 43-year-old around 1:39 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Kinzie Street suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks and the chest, police said. He was transported to the Loyola...
Man found stabbed to death in Loop
CHICAGO — A 41-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night, according to Chicago police. The incident happened in the 100 block of West Van Buren around 10:55 p.m. Police responded to the scene for a person stabbed and discovered the man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital […]
Teens, 14 and 16, shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO — Two teenagers were shot on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police. Police said a 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were inside a garage in the 2400 block of East 93rd Street, when they heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. The boy was shot several times on the legs and the […]
3 men carjack food delivery driver in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A food delivery driver was carjacked early Wednesday morning as he went to drop off an order in Little Village.Police said the man got out of his car on Millard near Ogden just before 3:00 a.m. Three men came up to him, pointed a gun at him and demanded the keys to his car.The carjackers didn't hurt him, but they got in his gray Nissan Altima and drove off.
Man, 53, killed in shootout in South Austin; man and woman also struck by gunfire
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead following a shootout in the South Austin neighborhood Thursday morning just after midnight. The shooting happened in the 5800 block of West Madison Street around 12:27 a.m.Police said a 53-year-old man and an unknown male were in an argument when the two drew handguns and exchanged gunfire. The victim was struck multiple times in the torso and was transported to Stroger hospital where he was pronounced dead. The unknown male fled the scene on foot, police said. Two bystanders were also struck during the shootout. A 23-year-old man suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. A 42-year-old woman was struck in the arm and was taken to Stroger also in fair condition. No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating.
Chicago influencer shares tale of bad botox treatment; "I look like Two-Face"
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You can never outrun Father Time, but for those looking to slow him down, they may book an appointment for Botox.That's what a Chicago woman did, just as she'd done several times before, but one fateful appointment in 2021 is something she and people on the internet are still talking about. And when you see the photos, you'll see why. If your Instagram feed is a steady stream of travel goals, fashion deals, and beauty hacks, you may have come across @SomethingWhitty. Whitney Buha is a Chicagoan with a following of 122,000."I have been doing the blogging,...
Teens shot through garage door in Calumet Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two teenagers are in the hospital after they were shot through a garage door in Calumet Heights.Chicago police said the 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were in the garage around 11 p.m., near 93rd Street and Yates Boulevard, when they heard shots and felts pain. Both teens were taken to Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.
Deadly Loop stabbing stirs safety concerns for commuters amid recent trend of crime
A man died after being stabbed in the Loop Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Suburban Chicago Hot Dog Joint Inducted into Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame
It's a great day to be a hot dog in suburban Chicago. According to a press release, hot dog shop Luke's of Lake Bluff on Wednesday is receiving the high hot dog honor of being inducted into the "National Vienna Beef Hot Dog Hall of Fame" Wednesday. The shop, in...
Man running from CTA security steals and crashes rideshare car In The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man fleeing CTA security stole a car and then crashed it in The Loop early Wednesday morning. According to police, a 29-year-old man attempted to intervene during a verbal altercation when he was punched in the face by a male offender. A CTA security guards told CBS 2 they confronted an unruly person causing issues near the Clark and Lake streets stop. The confrontation turned physical before the man ran off.Police said the offender then got inside his waiting rideshare when the woman driving exited the vehicle. Police said the offender then got in the driver's seat and attempted to drive away. The offender shortly after crashed the vehicle in the 100 block of north Clark Street. .The woman was too shaken up, but her husband says she is "scared for now but, its ok, she is strong."Police are still searching for the offender.
Humboldt Park shootout wounds 2 men
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a shootout Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Gunmen inside two vehicles began shooting at each other around 8 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. A 54-year-old man was outside when he was struck by...
Family Searching for Pregnant Woman Missing From Chicago's South Side
Family and friends are desperately searching for a pregnant woman reported missing from Chicago's South Side in recent days. According to authorities, 24-year-old Marquisha Ousley was reported missing Friday night from the Gresham neighborhood. She was last seen at her home in the 8800 block of South Bishop Street. Family...
