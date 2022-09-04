Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth dies at 96, ending an era for Britain
BALMORAL, Scotland, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, the nation's figurehead and a towering presence on the world stage for seven decades, died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday aged 96.
Queen Elizabeth II: King Charles III expresses ‘greatest sadness’ upon death of his mother in first statement as monarch – latest updates
New king says family mourns passing of ‘cherished sovereign and much-loved mother’ after UK’s longest-reigning monarch dies aged 96
U.K.・
Comments / 0