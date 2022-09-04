ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos president comments on uniform and stadium statuses

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b15Ps_0hhiEL3S00

After the Denver Broncos were acquired by a new ownership group led by Rob Walton, the club brought in Damani Leech to serve as the new team president.

The first order of business for the new ownership group was approving a five-year contract extension for quarterback Russell Wilson. After that, the next big items on deck for the team’s front office are the status of the stadium and Denver’s uniforms.

As team president, Leech will be heavily involved in the business and marketing side of the team, including uniform decisions. Leech was asked about the possibility of new uniforms during his introductory press conference last week.

“If there is a theme across our 32 [teams] — and you hear this across sports, not just football — is there is a tendency for clubs to do things the same way,” Leech said. “The organizations who have been really successful from a business standpoint have had a growth mindset and an innovation mindset. Have zigged when others have zagged. [It] doesn’t always work, but definitely take chances to try to connect with fans in new and unique ways and that’s always. That’s no more important now than it’s ever been with all the different opportunities that fans have for entertainment, not just sports entertainment.

“I definitely have that approach and that mindset to it. I think uniforms is a good example of that, where you have to try to balance history and tradition and three Super Bowls wearing this uniform, but also understanding that tastes evolve, your customer evolves, connecting with fans and representing your brand in the best way is important to do. Again, no proclamations on Day 1, but it is also one of those things I certainly will be looking at.”

It’s too late for the Broncos to make any big uniform changes for 2022 and it’s probably also unlikely for 2023, but a potential refresh (or maybe even a full redesign) could be in store for the 2024 season.

Leech was also asked about the team’s stadium and he echoed what the new ownership group has already said: it’s too early to talk about a new stadium.

“First of all, Empower Field at Mile High is a first-class facility,” Leech said. “It not only hosts amazing NFL games, but concerts and other events and it is a core part of this community. There are a number of things that I will be looking at as I take over in this organization, obviously the stadium is one of them. On Day 1, I don’t have any proclamations to make, but it is certainly something that I will be evaluating.”

So while fans shouldn’t necessarily expect any big announcements any time soon, it’s clear that the stadium and uniforms are topics that the new front office plans to discuss in the coming months.

There’s a lot of new for the Broncos this year — a new owner, a new head coach and a new quarterback. More notable changes could eventually be on the way, just not before the 2022 season.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are preparing to open the 2022 regular season with a road trip to NRG Stadium, kicking off Week 1 by visiting the Houston Texans (0-0). As the Colts look to end their losing streak of opening week losses—a streak that has gone strong since 2013—they find themselves as heavy favorites entering the divisional matchup to open the season.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
ClutchPoints

‘It’s just contagious’: Von Miller sounds off on Josh Allen after playing with Manning, Stafford

Von Miller knows what it takes to win it all in the NFL. The future Hall of Famer has two Super Bowl rings to prove that. He won once with the Denver Broncos and again with the Los Angeles Rams just last season. And he’s got a legitimate chance of winning yet another Super Bowl ring with a different team as part of a Buffalo Bills squad led by quarterback Josh Allen.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 1 vs. Commanders

The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear teal jerseys with white pants for a Week 1 road game against the Washington Commanders, the team revealed Wednesday. Last season, the Jaguars wore their teal-over-white combo in three games and won twice. The only other win during the team’s 3-14 season came when the Jaguars wore black-on-black during a win over the Miami Dolphins in London.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Marketing#Innovation#American Football#Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what the Chiefs are saying about Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

When the Kansas City Chiefs defense takes the field against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, they’ll be keyed in on stopping QB Kyler Murray. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, Murray has the type of skill-set that can be game-breaking for defenses if they’re not disciplined. Not only does he boast deadly accuracy in the passing game, but he can beat you on the ground with his legs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what USA TODAY's expert panel thinks about Chiefs' playoff, Super Bowl chances

With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, those who cover the league are sharing their predictions for the upcoming season. USA TODAY recently released a wave of predictions from their expert panel with forecasts on division winners, AFC and NFC champions, Super Bowl winners and a host of individual NFL awards. The panel of experts includes seven of their national NFL writers and reporters — Jarrett Bell, Nate Davis, Safid Deen, Tyler Dragon, Parker Gabriel, Mike Jones and Lorenzo Reyes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First injury report for Jaguars vs. Commanders, Week 1

The Washington Commanders and Jacksonville Jaguars released their first injury report of Week 1 on Wednesday, and only one player completely missed practice for either team. Washington safety Kamren Curl, who recently underwent surgery on his thumb, did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Curl told the media on Monday he could play with the cast and hoped to be able to play in Week 1.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll gets honest on NFL dishing out Russell Wilson matchup in Week 1

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has no problem with the NFL scheduling Russell Wilson’s return to Lumen Field in Week 1. In fact, he loves it. When the Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos in the offseason, everyone knew that his return to Seattle will be one of the most-awaited games of the season. With that, the NFL didn’t even bother making people wait as they schedule a Seattle-Denver game right in the opener … and with a Monday Night Football schedule no less.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy