Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Aaron Judge reveals whose ‘real’ home run record he’s chasing
Aaron Judge is looking to break the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris, but he is also eying another record. The New York Yankees may have been in a downward trajectory ever since returning from the All-Star break, but there is one constant — Aaron Judge. The star outfielder has been a home run-hitting machine, as he hit 55 home runs following his Sept. 7 game against the Minnesota Twins. That means he is getting that much closer to breaking the Yankees’ single-season home run record set by Roger Maris in 1961.
Yankees get more tough injury news at worst possible time
The Yankees injury woes just got worse with first baseman Anthony Rizzo heading to the injured list at the worst possible moment. New York was riding high in the first half of the season but they’ve come crashing back to earth since the All-Star Break. The Yankees have a...
Look: Minute Maid Park outfield conditions are unacceptable for September baseball
Minute Maid Park in Houston doubled as a concert venue last week, but it left the field in unacceptable conditions for its MLB players. Minute Maid Park in Houston is home to the Astros, but it doubled as a concert venue last week for artist Bad Bunny. The concert may have brought in more business, but it left the field in unacceptable conditions for its MLB players.
Adam Wainwright says goodbye to ‘the best ever’ in heartfelt Yadier Molina tribute
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is approaching his final career game, and pitcher Adam Wainwright said an emotional goodbye. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is approaching his final career game, and pitcher Adam Wainwright said an emotional goodbye to the veteran player. Wainwright narrated a video and opened...
Mets: 3 biggest culprits for blowing their NL East lead over the Braves
Blame these three culprits for how the New York Mets blew a huge lead in the NL East. The New York Mets have held onto at least a part of first place for months. Even when the Atlanta Braves caught them earlier this week, the schedule and results didn’t allow for the Mets to fall out of first place. They, instead, had to suffer through a few hours of being tied with Atlanta.
3 Braves September roster moves to ensure a World Series repeat
These three September roster moves and changes can help the Atlanta Braves ensure they repeat as World Series champions. The Atlanta Braves have big goals for the 2022 season. In order to do what no team has done since the 2000 New York Yankees and repeat as World Series champions, it’s going to take some calculated roster navigation.
MiLB players may finally have union representation soon enough
The MLB Players Association has announced they’ll be affiliating with the AFL-CIO in pursuit to unionize Minor League Baseball players. The MLBPA has been around since 1953, and has been recognized as a union since 1966. Since that time, the MLBPA has never represented Minor League Baseball players. A...
