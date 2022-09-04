Man struck, killed in hit-and-crash in Hamilton Heights; police searching for driver
The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Manhattan Sunday morning.Police say the incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. when a man was struck by a vehicle at Riverside Drive and West 147th Street in Hamilton Heights. The vehicle fled the scene. The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam of officer hitting woman, mayor defends police
Police did not have a description of the vehicle or any further details about the victim. An investigation is underway.
