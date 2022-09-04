ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man struck, killed in hit-and-crash in Hamilton Heights; police searching for driver

The search is on for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in Manhattan Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. when a man was struck by a vehicle at Riverside Drive and West 147th Street in Hamilton Heights.

The vehicle fled the scene.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not have a description of the vehicle or any further details about the victim.

An investigation is underway.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

