mymoinfo.com
Wilmut Willie Brost – No Service
Wilmut Willie Brost of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 84. Per his request, no formal services will be held. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
mymoinfo.com
Neal Martin – Service 2pm 9/11/22
Neal Martin of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 45. The funeral service will 2:00 Sunday at the Open Door Church in Fredericktown with burial in the Open Door Cemetery. Visitation for Neal Martin will be 11 to 2 Sunday at the church. Arrangements by Follis and Sons Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Ronald Dugal – Service 9/10/22
Ronald Dugal of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Visitation for Ronald Dugal will be Saturday from 10 until 1 at C.Z. Boyer and Son – Taylor Chapel.
mymoinfo.com
Gary Michael Sparks – Service 9/10/22
Gary Michael Sparks of Bonne Terre died Monday at the age of 74. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 2 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Gary Sparks will be tomorrow (Friday) evening from 5 until 8 and Saturday from 11 until 2 at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Barbara Francis Hill — Service 9/10/22 4 P.M.
Barbara Francis Hill of Ste. Genevieve passed away Monday (9/5), she was 83 years old. The visitation for Barbara Hill will be Saturday (9/10) afternoon from 1 until the time of the funeral service at 4 at the Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus. Burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Corey Daugherty – Service 9/9/22 At 1 P.M.
Corey Daugherty of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 49. The funeral service is Friday afternoon at 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Interment will follow at Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Corey Daugherty is Friday from 11 until 1 at the funeral home in...
mymoinfo.com
Sandra Vance – Service 11am 9/8/22
Sandra Vance of Jackson, formerly of Potosi, died Friday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 11:00 Thursday morning at the Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Sandra Vance will be 5 to 8 Wednesday and 9 to 11 Thursday at the funeral home.
mymoinfo.com
John Scott Warren — Service 9/12/22 10 A.M.
John Scott Warren of Festus passed away Saturday, September 3rd, at the age of 50. The funeral service will be Monday (9/12) morning at 10 at First Baptist Church Festus/Crystal City. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. The visitation for John Warren will be Sunday (9/11) afternoon...
mymoinfo.com
Mary “Jane” Grundmann (nee Rozum) – Service 9/9/22 At 6:30 PM
Mary “Jane” Grundmann (nee Rozum) of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 86. The funeral service is Friday evening at 6:30 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. A private inurnment will be held at Bellefontaine Cemetery in St. Louis. Visitation for Jane Grundmann...
mymoinfo.com
Jim Wibbenmeyer – Service – 09/10/22 at 1 p.m.
Jim Wibbenmeyer of Perryville died September 2nd at the age of 60. A memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Bethlehem Baptist Church in Crosstown. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Visitation for Jim Wibbenmeyer is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Bethlehem Baptist...
mymoinfo.com
Gregory Keith Floyd — Private Services
Gregory Keith Floyd of Festus passed away Saturday, September 3rd, he was 66 years old. There will be private family services for Gregory Floyd under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Carlei Huff Blood Drive Is Saturday
(Farmington) The Carlei Huff Foundation Blood Drive takes place Saturday at the Farmington Civic Center. Chuck Huff is organizing the drive. He says it’s being done to honor the memory of his daughter. Huff says the drive serves as a celebration of her life as well. The blood drive...
mymoinfo.com
The Battle Of Perry County Is The J98 Game Of The Week
(Perry County) The J98 Game of the Week features an old-school rivalry that’ll determine bragging rights in Perryville. The Pirates host St. Vincent in the Battle of Perry County Friday evening on The Boot. St. Vincent is 2-0 and ranked 7th in the state in Class 1. With junior...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau County communication tower taken down
The SEMO football team has partnered with SEMO Food Bank to help fight against hunger. The state of Illinois is beginning the process of removing the cash bail system. Writers from the Heartland and beyond will be gathering for an Authors Fair in Kennett on September 10. Check presentation at...
mymoinfo.com
State Rep Rebuilding After Tornado
(Perryville) Like the rest of the Missouri legislature, State Representative Rick Francis of Perryville is looking ahead to the special session of the legislature next week in Jefferson City. But that’s not the only thing that’s been on his mind this summer. Francis says the tornado that hit Perry County back in late April destroyed his home.
myleaderpaper.com
Columbia woman, Fulton man hurt in crash south of Crystal City
A Columbia woman and a Fulton man were injured Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6, in a two-vehicle accident on I-55 at mile marker 166 south of Crystal City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 2:49 p.m., Aniyah D. Williams, 19, of Columbia was driving a 2021 Jeep Compass north on...
mymoinfo.com
Festus wins Twin City Days challenge
(Festus, Crystal City) For the first time in eight tries, the City of Festus defeated Crystal City in the Twin City Days Mayor’s Challenge. This year’s challenge was more of a city employees’ event as they competed in cornhole. The teams were tied at two wins apiece and it went to a sudden-death winner-take-all final won by Festus. Festus Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Cook was happy to see his guys get the win.
mymoinfo.com
Regional Radio Listening Area Has Lowest & Highest Gas Prices in Missouri
(Farmington) Missouri’s average price of gasoline continues to drop. The average price right now is $3.36 a gallon, compared to $3.44 a week ago. The lowest gas prices are once again here in the listening area as is the highest according to gasbuddy.com. First the lowest. Gas stations in...
KFVS12
No Place Like Home: Fredericktown
Police say crime is dropping in Cape Girardeau, thanks to new tools. Cape Police say there's less crime compared to last year. We're speaking with Barry Bean about changes in the market as well as an update on the ag omnibus bill and trade tensions with China. SEMO kicks off...
mymoinfo.com
Twin City Days….The Redbird has been found
(Crystal City, Festus) The Hunt for the Redbird as part of Twin City Days is over! Anthony and Kathy Masterson who live south of Festus found the prize package this (Wednesday) morning at the location where the new Darryl Hickey White Park will be in Crystal City. The Mastersons say they did search the area where Hickey White Park was originally located before it was closed a few years ago.
